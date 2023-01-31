Navigating the high conflict divorce: Protecting yourself and the children from triangulation and parental alienation

Mark Randall Havens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ywoe_0kXAjaXP00
The high conflict divorce is a battleground between warring parents, but the children are the casualties.Photo bycottonbro studio.

The tactics of the narcissistic parent may be familiar to you if you know someone going through a high-conflict divorce. They try to isolate and undermine the other parent by triangulating the community and making false accusations of abuse. Do you know how to protect yourself from becoming an enabler?

A manipulative technique often used by narcissistic individuals, particularly during and after divorce, is triangulation. An attempt to destabilize relationships by leveraging a third party can profoundly impact children and lead to the loss of a relationship between one parent and their child.

As a part of divorce and custody disputes, triangulation can involve false allegations of domestic violence, which can be used to alienate the victim’s parents from their children and their community.

“False allegations of domestic violence are an under-recognized problem in custody disputes and divorce cases,” says Avieli, a criminology researcher at Ariel University, Israel in an article titled: False Allegations of Domestic Violence: A Qualitative Analysis of Ex-Partners’ Narratives. These false allegations can be used to manipulate the legal system, child protective services, health providers, and even whole communities, and are often used to further triangulate the relationship between the victim parent and their children. When these false claims are made, the victim parent may struggle to maintain a relationship with their children and may experience “considerable pain,” as described by Avieli.

In addition to these false allegations, narcissistic individuals may use other tactics to triangulate their relationships with their children, such as enlisting the help of therapists and other health providers. In another article, Avieli argues that “when therapists join with custodial parents as sympathetic allies, they can become involved in a perniciously triangulated relationship. As a loyal advocate, the therapist responds more to the agenda of the custodial parent than to the children involved, overlooking sound judgment and ethical practice.” This triangulation can limit the effectiveness of therapy and can harm the children involved.

Despite the widespread impact of triangulation, there is still much to learn about this phenomenon, particularly in divorce and custody disputes. According to Jennifer Harman, et al. in their paper, Developmental psychology and the scientific status of parental alienation, the scientific state of parental alienation has met three criteria of a maturing scientific field: the literature is growing, quantitative studies are becoming more prevalent, and theory-generated hypotheses are being tested in a growing body of research. This growing body of research is helping to shed light on the ways in which triangulation and parental alienation can impact children and families, and is helping to provide a clearer understanding of the associations between interparental conflict and the breakdown of parent-child relationships.

For community members who know someone going through a divorce with these issues, it is essential to be aware of the potential for triangulation and to be vigilant against being used as an enabler of false claims.

Ultimately, triangulation by a narcissistic individual during and after divorce can have a profound impact on the children involved and can result in the loss of one parent’s relationship with their child. In order to protect children and families who are faced with these difficult situations, community members need to stay informed and avoid being used as pawns in these manipulative games.

Overt Narcissist Warning Signs

Here are some tips for spotting an overt narcissist trying to manipulate you during a divorce or custody fight:

  1. Narcissists often present themselves as superior and demand special treatment. They often exaggerate their accomplishments and try to make themselves the center of attention.
  2. To get people on their side, narcissists often manipulate others by twisting the truth, playing the victim, or using guilt trips.
  3. Narcissists are easily threatened. When criticized, even with constructive criticism, they may lash out or become angry.
  4. Often, narcissists lack empathy and are unable to see things from other people’s perspectives. They may seem insensitive or uninterested in other people’s feelings.
  5. In order to win over others, narcissists usually shower them with excessive flattery in order to gain their validation and attention.
  6. If they have strained relationships with friends, family members, or former partners, this may indicate that they have a pattern of manipulating others.
  7. Become aware of narcissists who ask for help or support. They may pretend to be the victim, while in reality trying to manipulate the situation to their advantage.

Covert Narcissists Warning Signs

Here are some best practices for spotting a covert narcissist trying to manipulate people during a divorce or custody dispute:

  1. You should be on the lookout for subtle signs of grandiosity, such as excessive self-importance, a sense of entitlement, and a tendency to disregard others’ opinions and feelings.
  2. You should pay attention to the way covert narcissists behave in group settings. They may be overly charming and overly helpful, but they may also spread rumors or gossip about others.
  3. You can spot covert narcissists by looking for signs of manipulation, such as lying, gaslighting, and blaming others.
  4. The covert narcissist may appear charming and likable to manipulate others, but when they don’t get their way, they may quickly become angry and hostile.
  5. Children can be manipulated by covert narcissists into rejecting the other parent and becoming loyal to them.
  6. If someone lacks empathy, they are unable to understand the perspectives of others or to put themselves in their shoes.
  7. Observe their tendency to exploit others’ vulnerabilities, such as kindness or compassion.

Conclusion

Divorce and custody disputes can result in severe and long-lasting consequences for children and families when a narcissist triangulates. Parental alienation and false allegations of domestic violence can result in these consequences, preventing or delaying the other parent from having a relationship with their children.

The community should be aware of the signs of triangulation, such as gaslighting and manipulation, and avoid being used as an enabler of false claims by narcissists. In order to prevent the spread of false accusations and other forms of abuse and protect the well-being of children and families, community members can use best practices for spotting a narcissistic parent.

In addition to shedding light on this complex and challenging issue, parental alienation and triangulation are providing a better understanding of how they affect families and children.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Narcissism# Psychology# Mental Health# Parenting# Relationships

Comments / 0

Published by

Mark Havens is a serial entrepreneur and writer with a Master of Science in Management and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. He is the founder of the Dallas Maker Community, Dallas Makerspace and the Director of COPARENT. A cult and abuse survivor, Havens uses his personal journey and technical expertise to explore relationships, mind control, and healing in his writing, inspiring others to find their own voice. Recognized for his work in the maker community, Havens received a Ph.D. fellowship from the University of Texas at Arlington and resides in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with his mother and two children.

Dallas, TX
3K followers

More from Mark Randall Havens

Narcissism and Bitcoin: How the Dark Tetrad is Driving the Cryptocurrency Craze

Are you drawn to the allure of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies? You might want to take a closer look at your motivations. A study has uncovered a shocking link between the rise of digital currencies and the Dark Tetrad of personality traits, specifically narcissism.

Read full story

New compound destroys breast cancer

ERX-41 has been shown to kill all types of breast cancer cells and other forms of human cancerous tumors.Photo byAngiola Harry on UnsplashonUnsplash. A newly created compound, ERX-41, has been found to kill a wide range of hard-to-treat types of cancers.

Read full story
6 comments

Millions of Americans set to receive payouts in Apple's Batterygate case

After more than two years of waiting, millions of Americans are finally set to receive their payouts in the Apple Batterygate case. Apple's Batterygate issues continue because of changes to iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 models. Apple was accused of intentionally reducing the performance of these handsets to conserve battery life.

Read full story
15 comments
Texas State

Texas lawmakers question DMV over illegal paper tags problem

AUSTIN, TX — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday major changes in temporary tags in Texas to combat fraud. Fraudulent dealers were able to access the system and create thousands upon thousands of temporary labels. These temporary tags were distributed all over the country.

Read full story
4 comments

Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?

A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Reasons why narcissists won’t offer you closure

Narcissists will not give you closure. They will never know peace, and you’ll never have the ability to give it to them. Their tortured souls will only cause you pain. Without warning, explanation, or reaction, you will be abandoned.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Dynamics of a narcissistic relationship

A narcissist is a manipulative person who will use their partner for their own benefit. Narcissists are not interested in sharing their feelings or in loving others. They will instead use you to fuel their ego. This behavior will end when you no longer have value for them and they will abandon you.

Read full story
2 comments

NASA names astronauts for its first lunar mission since 1972

NASA has named three astronauts to fly to the moon in Artemis I. All three astronauts will be used to test NASA's Space Launch System rocket, and Orion spacecraft. Artemis I will show how three human astronauts might manage long-term flight in space.

Read full story
45 comments

Don't die when the power goes out

There are some precautions that you can take to ensure your generator is safe, whether you need it for emergency power or you just want to keep your home safe. Your generator should be kept away from windows, doors, vents, or open windows. Avoid running your generator under your eaves, or in a garage. Don't plug in your appliances directly into the generator.

Read full story
4 comments

What is Lake-Effect Snow and how does it work?

It can be frustrating to live in an area that receives lake-effect snow. It snows when you're dealing with cold temperatures. It's not any snow; it's Lake-Effect Snow.

Read full story

Get through the winter without getting sick

Epidemiologists have long known that the colder the weather gets, the more people seem to get sick. In fact, many people believe that cold weather is the main reason for the increase in respiratory infections during the winter months. But does cold weather really cause sickness? Or are there other factors at play?

Read full story
8 comments

The cold truth about the hijacking of Flight 305

We've all had days where everything seems to go wrong. You wake up late, can't find your keys, spill coffee on your shirt, and get stuck in traffic. But most of us don't have $200,000 riding on a successful outcome. Such was the case for D.B. Cooper, who hijacked a plane in 1971 and parachuted into heavy rain and a raging snowstorm wearing only a trench coat and loafers.

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: How to date an extroverted, intuitive, thinking, and perceiving person

The ENTP — Extroverted, Intuitive, Thinking, and Perceiving — is a Myres Briggs personality type that is optimistic and enjoys challenging and motivating others. They can be great partners for projects and business ideas. Their enthusiasm for people makes it easy to show interest in them. This makes it easier to show them an interest in you indirectly, by getting involved in your projects or interests.

Read full story
Texas State

Opinion: Fight a narcissistic spouse to get the leverage you need in Texas divorce proceedings

Power-hungry narcissists always have some sort of plan in order to gain the upper hand in everything they do, including marriage. Narcissistic partners can be very difficult to deal with when divorcing. A savvy attorney can assist you in maintaining leverage during divorce proceedings.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Tips for fathers going through a child custody battle in Texas

If you're fighting for custody of your children with a narcissist, this will likely be high-conflict, expensive, and traumatic. But with the right help and support, you can make the process less daunting and more manageable.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Don't let your narcissistic ex get away with child custody interference

Narcissists are notoriously difficult to deal with, especially in the context of a divorce. They are often manipulative, selfish, and completely unwilling to compromise. If you are dealing with a narcissistic ex-wife who has custody of your children, ask your attorney if filing for contempt may be an effective remedy.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Don't get played by a narcissistic ex-spouse

Narcissists are manipulative and will do anything to get what they want. If you're divorcing a narcissist, they will likely try to turn the tables and make you look like the bad guy. They may try to smear your name or drag out the divorce process in order to make you miserable. It's important to have leverage when negotiating with a narcissist so that you can be on the offensive rather than the defensive.

Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

The 7 women on death row in Texas

Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.

Read full story
68 comments

Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English

Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy