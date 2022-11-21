Dallas, TX

ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?

Mark Randall Havens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tks64_0jHDPHzS00
A cancer cell is killed when ERX-41 (green stick figure) binds to the lysosomal acid lipase A protein.The University of Texas at Dallas

A newly created compound, ERX-41, has been found to kill a wide range of hard-to-treat types of cancers.

Dr. Jung-Mo Ahn, creator of ERX-41, has tested it against breast-cancer cells. It is shown to kill all types of breast cancer cells, regardless of estrogen receptors. The compound also killed triple-negative breast carcinoma cells more effectively than it did ER-positive cells.

Ahn conducted his work in collaboration with Dr. Ratna Vadlamudi and Dr. TaeKyung Lee in order to study the ERX41 molecule.

Their work has shown that ERX41 is a stressor on the endoplasmic reticulum that kills cancer cells, but it doesn’t kill normal cells. Ahn stated that the molecule behaves intelligently because it targets only tumor-relevant factors.

The compound was studied in healthy mice by the research team and showed no adverse effects. The researchers believe that the treatment could be a major breakthrough for triple-negative breast carcinoma patients.

ERX41 binds with a protein called LIPA in the endoplasmic reticulum, stressing the cancer cell and initiating its self-destruction protocol trigger that is typical of a normal cell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXQD5_0jHDPHzS00
UT Dallas associate professor Jung-Mo Ahn has synthesized a novel compound known as ERX-41, which is showing promise for treating cancer.The University of Texas at Dallas

Researchers have also found that ERX41 is effective against other forms of human cancerous tumors, including deadly types of ovarian and pancreatic cancer. It has also been shown to work with glioblastoma, which is a deadly and fatal form of brain cancer.

Ahn's research was supported by The Welch Foundation, The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, and the National Cancer Institute.

Ahn has patents on ERX-41 and related compounds. His company plans clinical trials to start in 2023.

EtiraRx, a startup in Dallas, is currently completing preclinical studies on ERX-41.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cancer# health# science# medicine# biotech

Comments / 5

Published by

Mark Randall Havens is a serial entrepreneur and creator who has been starting technology businesses since he was 19 years old. He is the founder of both the Dallas Maker Community and Dallas Makerspace, two of the most well-known maker communities in North Texas. He holds a Master of Science in Management from Colorado Technical University and earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley. In recognition of his work in the maker community, he was awarded a prestigious Ph.D. fellowship from the University of Texas at Arlington. When he's not working on making things or exploring life, culture, and technology, Mark can be found living in a central suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex exploring new, innovative ways to provide for his mother and two children.

Dallas, TX
1722 followers

More from Mark Randall Havens

Millions of Americans set to receive payouts in Apple's Batterygate case

After more than two years of waiting, millions of Americans are finally set to receive their payouts in the Apple Batterygate case. Apple's Batterygate issues continue because of changes to iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 models. Apple was accused of intentionally reducing the performance of these handsets to conserve battery life.

Read full story
15 comments
Texas State

Texas lawmakers question DMV over illegal paper tags problem

AUSTIN, TX — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday major changes in temporary tags in Texas to combat fraud. Fraudulent dealers were able to access the system and create thousands upon thousands of temporary labels. These temporary tags were distributed all over the country.

Read full story
4 comments

Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?

A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Reasons why narcissists won’t offer you closure

Narcissists will not give you closure. They will never know peace, and you’ll never have the ability to give it to them. Their tortured souls will only cause you pain. Without warning, explanation, or reaction, you will be abandoned.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Dynamics of a narcissistic relationship

A narcissist is a manipulative person who will use their partner for their own benefit. Narcissists are not interested in sharing their feelings or in loving others. They will instead use you to fuel their ego. This behavior will end when you no longer have value for them and they will abandon you.

Read full story

NASA names astronauts for its first lunar mission since 1972

NASA has named three astronauts to fly to the moon in Artemis I. All three astronauts will be used to test NASA's Space Launch System rocket, and Orion spacecraft. Artemis I will show how three human astronauts might manage long-term flight in space.

Read full story
45 comments

Don't die when the power goes out

There are some precautions that you can take to ensure your generator is safe, whether you need it for emergency power or you just want to keep your home safe. Your generator should be kept away from windows, doors, vents, or open windows. Avoid running your generator under your eaves, or in a garage. Don't plug in your appliances directly into the generator.

Read full story

What is Lake-Effect Snow and how does it work?

It can be frustrating to live in an area that receives lake-effect snow. It snows when you're dealing with cold temperatures. It's not any snow; it's Lake-Effect Snow.

Read full story

Get through the winter without getting sick

Epidemiologists have long known that the colder the weather gets, the more people seem to get sick. In fact, many people believe that cold weather is the main reason for the increase in respiratory infections during the winter months. But does cold weather really cause sickness? Or are there other factors at play?

Read full story
8 comments

The cold truth about the hijacking of Flight 305

We've all had days where everything seems to go wrong. You wake up late, can't find your keys, spill coffee on your shirt, and get stuck in traffic. But most of us don't have $200,000 riding on a successful outcome. Such was the case for D.B. Cooper, who hijacked a plane in 1971 and parachuted into heavy rain and a raging snowstorm wearing only a trench coat and loafers.

Read full story
18 comments

Opinion: How to date an extroverted, intuitive, thinking, and perceiving person

The ENTP — Extroverted, Intuitive, Thinking, and Perceiving — is a Myres Briggs personality type that is optimistic and enjoys challenging and motivating others. They can be great partners for projects and business ideas. Their enthusiasm for people makes it easy to show interest in them. This makes it easier to show them an interest in you indirectly, by getting involved in your projects or interests.

Read full story
Texas State

Opinion: Fight a narcissistic spouse to get the leverage you need in Texas divorce proceedings

Power-hungry narcissists always have some sort of plan in order to gain the upper hand in everything they do, including marriage. Narcissistic partners can be very difficult to deal with when divorcing. A savvy attorney can assist you in maintaining leverage during divorce proceedings.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Opinion: Tips for fathers going through a child custody battle in Texas

If you're fighting for custody of your children with a narcissist, this will likely be high-conflict, expensive, and traumatic. But with the right help and support, you can make the process less daunting and more manageable.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Don't let your narcissistic ex get away with child custody interference

Narcissists are notoriously difficult to deal with, especially in the context of a divorce. They are often manipulative, selfish, and completely unwilling to compromise. If you are dealing with a narcissistic ex-wife who has custody of your children, ask your attorney if filing for contempt may be an effective remedy.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Don't get played by a narcissistic ex-spouse

Narcissists are manipulative and will do anything to get what they want. If you're divorcing a narcissist, they will likely try to turn the tables and make you look like the bad guy. They may try to smear your name or drag out the divorce process in order to make you miserable. It's important to have leverage when negotiating with a narcissist so that you can be on the offensive rather than the defensive.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

The 7 women on death row in Texas

Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.

Read full story
53 comments

Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English

Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.

Read full story
21 comments

Science proves morning people are better than evening people

Though there is no clear explanation for why some people wake up earlier in the morning, there are a number of benefits to doing so. For instance, it can boost our energy levels and focus for the day. Then again, it might simply help us be more productive, more successful, and can even cause some women to increase their rates of ovulation. When our bodies are accustomed to the new schedule of the day, we may be more alert and productive in the morning. To become more of a morning person, you may have to make some lifestyle changes if you can't change your circadian rhythm.

Read full story

Opinion: Stopping Narcissistic Triangulation in Its Tracks

It is their ego and need for control that matter to narcissists, so they will use triangulation to manipulate you for their own gain. You need to recognize that narcissists do not care about other people's emotions, and they will use this behavior to protect their power. It is crucial that you learn how to stop this behavior if you are experiencing it. Here are some ways to break free.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy