ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?

A cancer cell is killed when ERX-41 (green stick figure) binds to the lysosomal acid lipase A protein. The University of Texas at Dallas

A newly created compound, ERX-41 , has been found to kill a wide range of hard-to-treat types of cancers.

Dr. Jung-Mo Ahn , creator of ERX-41, has tested it against breast-cancer cells . It is shown to kill all types of breast cancer cells, regardless of estrogen receptors. The compound also killed triple-negative breast carcinoma cells more effectively than it did ER-positive cells.

Ahn conducted his work in collaboration with Dr. Ratna Vadlamudi and Dr. TaeKyung Lee in order to study the ERX41 molecule.

Their work has shown that ERX41 is a stressor on the endoplasmic reticulum that kills cancer cells, but it doesn’t kill normal cells. Ahn stated that the molecule behaves intelligently because it targets only tumor-relevant factors.

The compound was studied in healthy mice by the research team and showed no adverse effects. The researchers believe that the treatment could be a major breakthrough for triple-negative breast carcinoma patients.

ERX41 binds with a protein called LIPA in the endoplasmic reticulum, stressing the cancer cell and initiating its self-destruction protocol trigger that is typical of a normal cell.

UT Dallas associate professor Jung-Mo Ahn has synthesized a novel compound known as ERX-41, which is showing promise for treating cancer. The University of Texas at Dallas

Researchers have also found that ERX41 is effective against other forms of human cancerous tumors, including deadly types of ovarian and pancreatic cancer . It has also been shown to work with glioblastoma, which is a deadly and fatal form of brain cancer.

Ahn's research was supported by The Welch Foundation , The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas , and the National Cancer Institute .

Ahn has patents on ERX-41 and related compounds. His company plans clinical trials to start in 2023.