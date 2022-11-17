Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?

Mark Randall Havens

Photo by Tara Winstead

A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.

Meditation can also help ADHD patients focus and stay focused according to the study. Meditation can also help ADHD sufferers break out of the all or nothing mentality. While the benefits of mindfulness are evident, however, people with ADHD should take their meditation differently. A mindfulness buddy or a group meditation class could be beneficial to some.

Mindfulness was originally a Buddhist practice. It has been proven to reduce anxiety, stress, and depression and improve self-regulation. People suffering from ADHD would like to investigate non-pharmacological treatment options. Mindfulness is a great option. Mindfulness is the process of removing distractions and focusing on the present moment. Mindfulness assists people to identify areas of their lives that distract them and helps them to regain focus.

There are a variety of ways to evaluate the impact of mindfulness on ADHD. Utilizing a standardized assessment of trait mindfulness, for instance, is one way to measure the effects of various mindfulness programs. A 2011 study investigated the effects of mindfulness training on children suffering from ADHD. Researchers also examined how mindfulness affects self-directedness and self-transcendence. A randomized controlled trial was conducted with ADHD patients and their children. It revealed that both self-transcendence and symptoms were improved.

Although research has been limited in their generalization, mindfulness meditation training is generally considered to be safe and effective for ADHD patients. The methodological aspects could hinder its generalizability. These findings should be used as an indication of whether mindfulness meditation is a viable treatment option for ADHD patients. It is important to note that mindfulness meditation can be difficult for ADHD patients.

While research on mindfulness in children is not as extensive as that on adults, the results are consistent. Mindfulness practice results in improved executive function as well as attention, stress reduction, and attention. UCLA discovered that children with a lower executive function level at the start of the mindfulness program saw greater gains than their peers.

Additionally, the study found that increased awareness of ADHD behaviors can lead to temporary symptoms that could hinder effective treatment. Participants were highly satisfied with the treatment and continued to improve after three months. As there was no control group, and the subjects weren't evenly distributed; this was simply a feasibility study. Participants were older than average, with a higher socioeconomic status.

Mark Randall Havens is a serial entrepreneur and creator who has been starting technology businesses since he was 19 years old. He is the founder of both the Dallas Maker Community and Dallas Makerspace, two of the most well-known maker communities in North Texas. He holds a Master of Science in Management from Colorado Technical University and earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley. In recognition of his work in the maker community, he was awarded a prestigious Ph.D. fellowship from the University of Texas at Arlington. When he's not working on making things or exploring life, culture, and technology, Mark can be found living in a central suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex exploring new, innovative ways to provide for his mother and two children.

