Opinion: Reasons why narcissists won’t offer you closure

Narcissists will not give you closure.

They will never know peace, and you’ll never have the ability to give it to them.

Their tortured souls will only cause you pain.

Without warning, explanation, or reaction, you will be abandoned.

In the end, everything depends on their schedules, their conveniences, and their logic. If they feel the need to return, they will. If not, they won't.

The cycle makes you weaker until you can't keep up.

They will not let you go; they will hurt you and make you regret it.

Acceptance is the best course of action.

The pain they are going through is beyond your comprehension; you must find closure in your own way.

As for their reasons...

It’s complicated.

But here is some insight that may help you find acceptance and closure on your own.

They want to keep you hanging

Narcissists will create an emotional hook that will make you think they need to explain their behavior. They may try to manipulate you into revealing how badly you hurt them. This tactic can work, but the reality is that the narcissist will never respond to your efforts. This is one of the reasons why narcissists refuse to offer closure.

While it is generally assumed that narcissists are unable to be empathic, this isn't always the case. They are able to learn empathy, but in general, suffer from an inability to internalize a stable self-image. In general, it is not a good use of your time to teach a narcissist to think about your feelings. Empathy can be taught, but for a narcissist, it's like teaching a fish to ride a bike.

Narcissists enter a relationship with the intention of creating a continuous need for your attention. They never give you closure. They always seek out new partners and devalue their former partners. They are intolerant to most things, and they appear irritable all the time.

It keeps their narcissistic supply flowing

You may think you deserve closure or an explanation from a narcissist if you're in a relationship with them. This hope is false. Narcissists rarely change, and often disappear once their ex-partners are gone and no longer provide narcissistic supply.

If you are able to refocus your energy, the healing process will be quicker and your confidence will return. Refocusing your energy will allow you to move forward stronger than ever.

Narcissists are unable to handle uncomfortable feelings after a relationship ends. Instead, they discard you and will not think about you at all. They do not want to experience pain, which is also why they won't offer closure after a breakup.

The narcissist may contact you after a breakup, but they will refuse to offer closure. They will use your reactions as cover to create a new reality, and they can deceive others as well.

You don't matter to them

People who are narcissistic view other people as resources. Their victims are expected to give in to their every desire. Refusing to give in to their demands is like stepping on an ant hill.

A narcissist does not take into account the needs of their partners or their families. Their decisions are always based on their feelings and not on what will benefit their families. In addition, they do not take into account the partner's finances. Their solutions typically come from outside the relationship, and they expect others to follow them.

If you're in a relationship with a narcissist, remember that most of them are egocentric and can't empathize with others. They view other people as less than worthy and expect others to think the same way. It is therefore difficult to end a relationship with a narcissist.

Your struggles are irrelevant to them

Narcissists are self-absorbed people who do not take responsibility for their own actions or mistakes. They blame others for their failures and misfortunes, and their fragile sense of self makes them sensitive to criticism. As a result, criticizing a narcissist feels like an attack, and he or she will often respond in kind. Additionally, these individuals tend to be predictable. They are likely to become irritated and aggressive when confronted.

Narcissists don't want you to find meaning in life, so it's important to remember that when you're in a relationship with them. In addition, they will make you believe that everything is going wrong unless they are correct. So, instead of wasting your time and energy on such a relationship, seek out something meaningful to you, even if this means starting your life over if you can.

Whenever a relationship breaks down, you may feel devastated and unsure of what to do next. It may take time to heal, and it's important to seek support from friends and family. Your narcissist is unlikely to share your grief or feel guilty about leaving you, however.

They erased any memory of you

It is common for narcissists to purge memories of their past. They possess maldeveloped coping mechanisms for their stunted feelings or abnormal thoughts, so they may change their personalities on a regular basis in order to gain as much from their environment as they can. They may sometimes fill the gaps with grandiosity in order to cause others to incorrectly perceive them as superior.

When you are in a relationship with a narcissist, you may be told that you have forgotten important events and be subjected to gaslighting. Although you may not have memory problems around other people, a narcissist will always make it about them and not about you. Narcissists are only interested in themselves, what they want now, and what they promised in the past.

Narcissists use selective memory to frighten their victims into believing that they do not remember anything. This is part of their strategy to gaslight their victims. They will twist your forgetting into the belief that you do not remember anything to disseminate blame and make you doubt reality.

Those who have experienced narcissistic abuse often suffer from short attention spans, depression, and a lack of self-care. They also experience increased anxiety and have difficulty concentrating.

They enjoy having you beg for forgiveness

Narcissists can be extremely manipulative and leave lasting damage behind them. They are often victims of their own emotional pain and perpetually need validation. Continuing to deal with a narcissist requires a great deal of fortitude. Prior to any discard phase, the best way is to develop compassion. However, you will not be able to rescue them, and it is not healthy to stay in a toxic relationship.

Narcissists will attempt to suck you back in after a breakup. They will try to make you feel guilty or angry by contacting you. Some narcissists will even tell you that they have changed. Many women go back to their abuser after being told this lie.

The narcissist will also try to manipulate other people, harassing you with calls and texts, sometimes at inopportune times. If you refuse to forgive them, they will lash out at you.

Although it's tempting to try to get closure from someone with narcissistic traits, it's best to keep your distance from them and avoid interacting with them too often.