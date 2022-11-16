Opinion: Dynamics of a Narcissistic Relationship

Photo by Kulbir on Pexels

A narcissist is a manipulative person who will use their partner for their own benefit. Narcissists are not interested in sharing their feelings or in loving others. They will instead use you to fuel their ego. This behavior will end when you no longer have value for them and they will abandon you.

A narcissistic person will use fear to make others comply with him or her. This person will do anything in their power to invalidate the victim's emotions. A narcissist will even go as far as to train the victim's subconscious mind to please them.

In a narcissistic relationship, the dynamics move quickly. A healthy couple usually shares things in common, but a narcissist will lie about these things to increase the speed of the relationship. The narcissist may even pretend to show vulnerability to the target in order to make the bond between them stronger.

Narcissists tend to see the world from extremes. They refuse to listen to other viewpoints and will make others feel bad if they don't agree with them. Narcissists are also highly competitive, so they're always on the lookout for an edge in any given situation. A narcissist will make any relationship a challenge if they think it will make them look better than their partner.

They will seek out people who will give them that attention and validate their concept of reality. This is called the 'Narcissistic Supply'. The narcissist will use a single individual as his or her supply until he or she becomes bored or finds someone else to amuse themselves. A healthy relationship is built on trust and openness; an unhealthy one is filled with apprehension, aggravation, and infidelity.