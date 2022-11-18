NASA names astronauts for its first lunar mission since 1972

NASA has named three astronauts to fly to the moon in Artemis I. All three astronauts will be used to test NASA's Space Launch System rocket, and Orion spacecraft. Artemis I will show how three human astronauts might manage long-term flight in space.

This launch also marks the Space Launch System rocket's and Orion's spacecraft's launches. NASA is currently targeting a launch window that will begin Tuesday, November 16, 2022.

While NASA is sending astronauts to the moon, this mission is technically the first to orbit the Moon without a crew.

Confused?

NASA's Artemis I will not have a flesh-and-blood crew. However, it will still have some interesting companions aboard.

The sensors will measure the radiation astronauts may experience from three manikins, named Zohar, Campos, and Helga. The Artemis I may not have a human crew, but it will still conduct important research to open the door for future manned missions into deep space.

Artemis 2 will have a crew

While Artemis I is the first mission on the list, Artemis II will launch in 2024. It is expected to carry four human crew members. After that, Artemis III will send two astronauts to the lunar surface in 2025, or later.

Artemis II will launch from Kennedy Space Center. It will spend its time evaluating the performance of spacecraft systems.

Artemis I is the next step toward a crewed mission to the moon. NASA's "Moon to Mars” initiative is part of the Artemis program. The initiative's long-term goal is to create a lunar base camp capable of hosting astronauts.