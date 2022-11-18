Generator safety: Don't poison yourself with carbon monoxide

Image by Maven Shark Media

There are some precautions that you can take to ensure your generator is safe, whether you need it for emergency power or you just want to keep your home safe. Your generator should be kept away from windows, doors, vents, or open windows. Avoid running your generator under your eaves, or in a garage. Don't plug in your appliances directly into the generator.

Avoid using a generator near windows and doors.

It is important to keep a generator away from windows, doors, and vents when using it. You will want to enjoy the fresh air, but it is important to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide poisoning can occur in small spaces and can linger for hours. Although it is hard to spot carbon monoxide (CO), symptoms such as headaches, nausea and vomiting can be caused by it. Children are particularly at risk from this poison.

High levels of CO can cause death from generator exhaust. It is difficult to determine how much CO you are inhaling because it is invisible. You should keep your generator at least five feet away from any windows or doors. Install a carbon monoxide detector in your home if you can.

Avoid running a generator under your roof or in your garage.

A generator should not be used indoors, particularly in enclosed spaces. The toxic gas carbon monoxide can seep into your house. Carbon monoxide can seep into your living space and bedrooms. You should still take precautions, even if your garage has good ventilation. Carbon monoxide can cause serious illness and even death. It is best to avoid it for your safety.

Overloading a generator is one of the biggest mistakes made when operating it. An operator may not read the manual, and then they hook up their appliances to the generator without taking into account the restrictions. This can cause damage to the generator and cause overheating or even fire.

Avoid connecting too many appliances to a generator

It is dangerous to plug too many electrical appliances directly into a generator. A three-pronged, heavy-duty extension cord is recommended for the load. Overloading your cord can cause damage to your appliances, and even cause a fire. Make sure the cord is grounded properly. It is important to avoid running cords underneath rugs as heat can cause heat damage.

Safety is paramount when choosing the right generator. Make sure that portable gasoline-driven generators are UL-listed. Use only UL-listed, three-prong extension cables. The generator size that you need is important. The generator should be capable of handling the starting wattage for your motorized appliances. This is often higher than the running power. You can multiply the starting power of a pump or motorized equipment by 2.5 to seven, depending on its size.

Do not backfeed power from a generator

Backfeeding power from an generator can cause serious injury and damage. Backfeeding is dangerous and illegal in many states, towns, and cities. It can also cause shock to electrical workers who are performing maintenance on the lines. Backfeeding, whether you are using a portable generator to power your home or an industrial generator, should be avoided.

A double-throw transfer switch is the best way to prevent a generator from backfeeding power. This switch will prevent the generator from backfeeding power into the power grid. This can cause a potential fire and you don't want it to happen. It could also cause damage to underground services.

Backfeeding power from a generator to your home is not only dangerous, but it can also put your home at risk. This is a violation of the National Electrical Code. You could face criminal prosecution if you are caught backfeeding power. If they suspect that you are backfeeding, utility companies could also disconnect you.