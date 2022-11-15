What is Lake-Effect Snow and how does it work?

Image by Maven Shark Media

It can be frustrating to live in an area that receives lake-effect snow. It snows when you're dealing with cold temperatures. It's not any snow; it's Lake-Effect Snow.

What is the significance of this phenomenon?

When colder atmospheric conditions prevail, lake-effect snow can be produced when a cold mass of air moves over long stretches of warm lake water. The lake water heats the lower layer of air and lifts it up to the top.

This cycle repeats itself and results in heavy snowfall. Remember that lake-effect snow is not just Mother Nature's wrath, but a scientific process.

Wind direction

Any meteorologist will tell you that wind direction is key to the formation of lake-effect powder snow.

What does this mean exactly?

Simply put, wind direction is what determines the location of general snowfall and the distance that a lake band extends from the shore.

Winds blowing from the east can cause heavy snowfall on the eastern shore of the lake. Winds blowing from the south can produce the same amount of snow on the southern side.

If you are wondering why there is so much activity in your area suddenly, check the wind direction first. It might just be the key to understanding weather conditions.

Topography

The topography of a particular region can greatly influence the intensity of lake-effect snow. Because of the higher vertical motion, snowfall is more likely to occur at higher elevations.

If the topography is gentle, the impact of snow will be lower. It is best to live in flat areas if you don't want to get buried under snow. However, it is not always possible. Even gentle slopes can become treacherous sledding hills if there are a few inches of snow.

If you live in a hilly area, invest in a snow shovel.

Arctic air

If you live in an area with lake-effect snow, you will know how difficult it can be to manage. Nobody likes to have to shovel their driveway every few minutes!

Arctic air is extremely cold and picks up moisture when it passes through a warmer body like a lake. The moist air rises and cools. This causes the water vapor in the air to condense into snowflakes. Because they contain less water, snowflakes are usually smaller and lighter than regular snowflakes. You'll be able to learn a bit more about snow the next time you shovel your driveway.