Get through the winter without getting sick

Image by Maven Shark Media

Epidemiologists have long known that the colder the weather gets, the more people seem to get sick. In fact, many people believe that cold weather is the main reason for the increase in respiratory infections during the winter months. But does cold weather really cause sickness? Or are there other factors at play?

Cold weather

When the weather turns cold, it affects our immune system, according to Northwestern Medicine, making us more susceptible to cold viruses. This happens because our immune system produces fewer proteins called interferons during the winter, which help the body fight off illnesses. In addition, the cold reduces the amount of vitamin D in the body, making us more susceptible to influenza A and other viruses. Low levels of vitamin D have also been linked to increased fatigue and general achiness. Therefore, it's critical to stay warm during the winter months.

The cold season is also known to cause a higher risk of respiratory infections, which is one of the main reasons why people become sick in the winter. Because the air becomes drier, it creates the perfect environment for bacteria and viruses to flourish. If you're out in the cold, don't expect to get sick, but it's important to dress warmly and properly.

Respiratory symptoms

If you have chronic lung disease, cold weather can make your symptoms worse. The cold, dry air irritates your airways and can cause coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. To ease your symptoms, follow a plan that includes limiting your exposure to cold and wind. Also, make sure to keep your house well-ventilated.

Those with respiratory conditions should take their prescribed medications and double-check their regimens. Another thing you can do to alleviate respiratory symptoms of cold weather is to stay hydrated. According to WebMD, staying hydrated is important because it will make you feel better, offset any liquid you lose from sweating, which often accompanies fever, and helps loosen up mucus.

Immune system

The fact is that the change in weather can affect your body in several ways, from the joints to your sinuses. However, cold weather is not likely to make you sick unless you have an infection. This is because cold temperatures dry out the mucous membranes that line the mouth, nose, and eyes. Without these membranes, you're more susceptible to infection.

The cold air also weakens your immune system, which makes you more susceptible to viruses. A 2015 study from Yale University found the common cold virus replicates better at colder temperatures in mice that were chilled. The mice were less effective at fighting off viruses at cooler temperatures. In addition, chilling immune cells makes them more vulnerable to infecting other cells.

Symptoms of hypothermia

According to the CDC, one of the symptoms of hypothermia is shivering, so it is important to stay warm and dry. You can do this by using a heat pack and by keeping as much of your body out of the water as possible. You should also take regular breaks. If your body temperature drops below normal, you should immediately get medical help.

The CDC also warns of other signs of hypothermia, including slurred speech and sleepiness. When your body temperature falls below 95 degrees F, your heart rate and breathing slow down. These symptoms can make it difficult to think clearly, and can result in an inability to respond to commands. To avoid these symptoms, you should seek medical attention and move to a warm place. Wearing warm clothes and a hat is important. Also, inform others about your planned outdoor activities and carry a fully charged cell phone.

Prevention

Cold weather can cause illness, so prevention is important. Cold air can cause the body's immune system to become compromised, which in turn can lead to the development of cold and flu viruses. The cold air also affects the flow of blood to the nose, throat, and lungs, dampening their response to infection.

A common cold is caused by a virus called the rhinovirus, which is spread through direct contact with infected individuals or through aerosols in the air. Once inhaled, the virus attaches itself to nasal cells and replicates itself throughout the upper respiratory tract. This type of virus can be extremely contagious, especially in people with weakened immune systems or chronic health conditions.