Opinion: Fight a narcissistic spouse to get the leverage you need in Texas divorce proceedings

Photo by Image by Maven Shark Media

Power-hungry narcissists always have some sort of plan in order to gain the upper hand in everything they do, including marriage.

Narcissistic partners can be very difficult to deal with when divorcing. A savvy attorney can assist you in maintaining leverage during divorce proceedings.

In addition, it is essential to keep in mind that narcissists are master manipulators. They will try to control the divorce proceedings and use any tactics they can to get what they want. With the help of a lawyer with experience with narcissism, you can level the playing field and ensure that you get whatever you deserve.

In a divorce with a narcissist, no one wins

There is no winning a divorce with a narcissist. But you can maintain even footing by picking your priorities and plan your battles carefully. The first step is to set healthy boundaries. While it can be difficult to set these boundaries with your loved ones, it is vital to protect yourself and your family.

It's imperative to remember that narcissists are always on the move. They will try to delay the divorce proceedings. They'll lie to the judge and attorneys. They'll also conceal assets.

If you've been emotionally abused by your narcissist spouse, you'll need to be prepared to combat his or her lies. Narcissists are notorious liars. They may deny that you ever had a conversation with them.

Understand where your ex-spouse falls on the narcissism spectrum

It's important to understand where your spouse falls on the spectrum of narcissistic traits and personality disorders if you're divorcing them.

If your spouse has narcissistic personality disorder, the divorce is likely to be very contentious. However, if they only have a few narcissistic traits, the process may not be as difficult.

In either case, it's important to be prepared for a lot of drama and manipulation. The key is to know your narcissist and what you're up against.

How a narcissist will try to take advantage of you in divorce court

It's important to be aware of narcissistic tendencies in your spouse during divorce negotiations.

A narcissist will often try to take advantage of the situation and may try to use the children as a bargaining tool. They may also try to dictate the terms of the divorce and may not be willing to compromise.

If you are able to identify narcissistic behavior, you may be able to negotiate a more favorable divorce settlement.

Tips for protecting yourself and your children in a divorce

Remember that a narcissistic spouse does not value anyone but themselves, even if you share the same goal.

If your spouse wants primary custody, find out what it is about the children that appeals to them. Do they see the children as extensions of themselves? Or are they simply narcissistic supply?

Either way, you need to be prepared for the fact that narcissistic spouses will use the children to their own advantage. They may try to turn the children against you, or use them as a weapon in custody battles.

You need to be prepared for this and have a solid plan in place to protect yourself and your children.

The tactics of a narcissistic ex-spouse in court

In Texas, there are ways to control the court process when you are divorcing a narcissist. A narcissist will often file several petitions and motions in court. Their primary reason for doing so is to gain attention, empathy, and an audience. The legal need for a hearing is often a low priority.

Narcissists are known for their tactics of delay and obstruction during the divorce process. These individuals are aware of the rules of the court system and will cross the line if it means getting what they want. They also know how to use sentiment to pierce emotional defenses. When they know the other party is vulnerable, they may turn on them at the most critical moment.

A narcissist will use your children and your assets against you in a divorce. They won't give up on you, but they will use your friends and assets against you. It is important to have a legal advocate who can protect your rights and keep your emotions intact during the divorce process.

You can use your narcissistic spouse's refusal to follow court orders, disregard of courtroom procedures, or withholding of financial information to your advantage.

By making sure you request that the judge sanction your spouse, you can force them to comply with the rules. This will give you the upper hand in the proceedings and may even lead to a more favorable outcome.

Of course, this is not a guarantee, but it is worth considering if you are struggling to get your narcissistic spouse to cooperate.

Protect yourself from being extorted by a narcissistic ex-spouse

A narcissist can be a difficult person to divorce, but there are ways to protect yourself. One of the most important things to remember is that narcissists are not above gaslighting and intimidation. They also often try to hide important financial documents from their ex-spouse and prolong the divorce process. This can be incredibly expensive.

Narcissists are very clever manipulators. They often appear calm and successful, but their tactics are often calculated to manipulate others and win. They will even try to recruit family members and friends to their side. This makes it harder to win in court.

The narcissist will try to manipulate you and use your vulnerabilities to get the upper hand in the divorce. They will likely try to manipulate the court to get more time with the children. Regardless of how much you want to protect your children, you should understand that a narcissist will try to make your life difficult and waste your money.

As much as possible, try to stay calm. The process of divorce with a narcissist is difficult, but it does not have to be the end of the world. With the help of a good lawyer, you can minimize the pain of the divorce and focus on your desired outcome.

If you're going through a divorce and your spouse is narcissistic, you need to be extra careful. Narcissists are expert manipulators, and they will try to control every aspect of the divorce process. They may lie, cheat, and threaten in order to get their way.

Having a good attorney who can represent your interests aggressively while protecting your rights is important. In addition, you must be prepared to stand up for yourself. Don't let the narcissist control you or the divorce process. Take back control and fight for what is rightfully yours.

Having an aggressive lawyer can give you an edge in a narcissistic divorce

If you want to hold leverage in a Texas divorce with a narcissist, you need to make sure you are constantly in communication with an experienced divorce attorney. In such a case, your spouse may try to dominate the process, and emotional arguments can prevent a fair settlement. In addition, your narcissist will never prioritize anyone's best interest but their own, so they may try to manipulate you and your children to get what they want.

Divorce with a narcissist can take longer than a typical divorce, and it can cost you a lot of money. A narcissist is a master manipulator, and they will try to bully you into backing down and giving up on your rights. In such a situation, it is essential to retain a divorce attorney who can stand up for you and your children.

Those with narcissistic tendencies are all about winning, and they will manipulate and terrorize you in order to achieve their goals. With the help of a competent attorney, you will be able to identify what feeds your spouse's ego and then figure out how to eliminate it. Your divorce will be fair, and you will maintain your balance in your life if you prepare well.