Opinion: Don't get played by a narcissistic ex-spouse

Mark Randall Havens

Image by Maven Shark Media

Narcissists are manipulative and will do anything to get what they want. If you're divorcing a narcissist, they will likely try to turn the tables and make you look like the bad guy. They may try to smear your name or drag out the divorce process in order to make you miserable. It's important to have leverage when negotiating with a narcissist so that you can be on the offensive rather than the defensive.

How to expose a narcissistic ex-spouse

One way to do this is to have evidence of their wrongdoings. This could be financial records, emails, or text messages. If you have concrete evidence of their narcissistic behaviors, it will be much harder for them to twist the story and make you look like the bad guy.

Another way to gain leverage is to threaten to go public with their narcissistic behavior. This could be going to the media or posting about it on social media. Narcissists hate being exposed and this could be a powerful tool in getting them to agree to your terms in a divorce negotiation.

Tips for dealing with a narcissist in your life

Narcissists are often in pursuit of what is known as "narcissistic supply." This is anything that can help them to feel good about themselves and prop up their ego. Narcissists will go to great lengths to get this supply, including smear campaigns, devaluation, and even outright physical violence. If you find yourself in a relationship with a narcissist, it is important to be aware of these tactics and to do what you can to protect yourself. Narcissists thrive on conflict, so the best thing you can do is to avoid giving them what they want. Keep your cool and refuse to engage in their games. It won't be easy, but it is the best way to protect yourself from their hurtful behavior.

The ugly truth about narcissists and their partners

Narcissists are experts at devaluing their partners. They do this in order to get what is known as "narcissistic supply." This is basically any source of positive attention or admiration. Narcissists will often take credit for their partner's accomplishments, or find ways to belittle them in order to make themselves look better.

How to get the upper hand over a narcissist

If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, you may have felt like you were constantly walking on eggshells, never quite sure when the next put-down was going to come. Narcissists can be notoriously difficult to deal with, but there are ways to get back at them.

One way is to build leverage. This means finding something that the narcissist needs or wants and using it as bargaining power.

How to make them powerless

Narcissistic spouses often try to control their partners by putting them down and making them feel bad about themselves. If you can build up a good sense of self-worth, you'll be less likely to be affected by the narcissist's attempts to devalue you.

Additionally, if you have some kind of leverage over the narcissist, they'll be less likely to try to hurt you. For example, if you have evidence of their wrongdoings, they'll be less likely to try to gaslight or manipulate you. Narcissists rely on being in control, so if you can take away their power, you'll be able to get back at them in a very satisfying way.

You are not crazy, you have been gaslighted

Narcissists are often very charming and persuasive people, which can make them difficult to walk away from. If you have been in a relationship with a narcissist, you might be feeling a range of intense emotions, including sadness, anger, betrayal, and worthlessness. It is important to remember that narcissists are master manipulators and they will often try to gaslight you into believing that you are the one who is at fault.

Narcissists can be very convincing, but it is important to hold on to your own reality. You deserve to be happy and healthy, and you deserve to be in a relationship that is built on mutual respect and love. Narcissists thrive on control and power, but you can take your power back by walking away from the relationship.

Narcissism is often at the root of many divorces. If your spouse is a narcissist, it's important to understand that their goal is to always come out on top — no matter what that means for you or your family.

How to survive a divorce with a narcissist

Narcissists are often manipulative and will use every opportunity to make you look bad in front of the judge or in front of your family and friends. They may even try to turn your children against you.

Narcissists also have a tendency to gaslight their victims, which can leave you feeling confused and doubting yourself. It's important to remember that you deserve to have a fair result in your divorce, regardless of what your narcissistic spouse might say or do.

By gathering evidence of their Narcissistic behaviors, you can help ensure that you'll be able to protect yourself — both emotionally and financially — in the divorce and custody proceedings.

Leverage: Why Is It Important?

Narcissists are notoriously difficult to deal with, especially in the context of a divorce.

They are often unwilling to negotiate in good faith, and they may try to take advantage of their spouse in order to get what they want.

In order to motivate a narcissist to come to the negotiating table, it may be necessary to use leverage. This can take the form of secrets, evidence of crimes, or evidence of lies. By using this leverage, you can force the narcissist to confront the reality of the situation and come to an agreement that is fair for both parties. However, it is important to use this tactic carefully, as it can backfire if not used correctly.

Negotiating with a Narcissist: How to Get Leverage?

Divorce cases involving narcissists are notoriously difficult to handle. In addition to an inflated sense of self-importance and a need for constant admiration and attention, narcissistic personality disorder is characterized by an inability to empathize with others.

Narcissists are also often very manipulative and will do whatever it takes to get their way. If you find yourself divorcing a narcissist, it is important to understand how they operate.

One of the most important things to know is that narcissists get their narcissistic supply from sources of supply. This can be anything from attention and admiration to material possessions.

Anything that jeopardizes a narcissist’s ability to get or keep this supply is a part of your leverage. This is anything that provides them with a sense of self-importance or gratification. It could be something as simple as always needing to be right or getting a lot of attention from others. If you can identify what their main sources of narcissistic supply are, you can use this to your advantage in negotiations.

By understanding the Narcissist's needs, you can gain the upper hand in any negotiation.

Mark Randall Havens is a serial entrepreneur and creator who has been starting technology businesses since he was 19 years old. He is the founder of both the Dallas Maker Community and Dallas Makerspace, two of the most well-known maker communities in North Texas. He holds a Master of Science in Management from Colorado Technical University and earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley. In recognition of his work in the maker community, he was awarded a prestigious Ph.D. fellowship from the University of Texas at Arlington. When he's not working on making things or exploring life, culture, and technology, Mark can be found living in a central suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex exploring new, innovative ways to provide for his mother and two children.

