The 7 women on death row in Texas

Mark Randall Havens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1S5l_0j9jwvqE00
Image by Maven Shark Media

Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.

The laws concerning capital punishment in Texas do not mention gender at all. Only murder is a capital crime, and only murder in certain circumstances — murder of a peace officer, murder during a felony like rape or robbery, murder with the expectation of profit, murder during a prison escape, and murder of more than one victim. Because few women commit these types of crimes, few women end up on death row often.

A lover's quarrel that ends in murder, which is far more common when women kill, is not a capital offense.

There are only a few murder crimes that are capital crimes, and then only murders that are murders during a felony, like rape or robbery, murders for hire or profit, murders during prison escapes, and murders of more than one person.

There aren't many women committing crimes like these, which is why there aren't many women on death row.

Nevertheless, women do arrive on death row.

But only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — Betty Lou Beets, who was executed in 1985, and Karla Faye Tucker, who died by lethal injection in 1998.

The act of executing a woman offends some deep value we've held in Texas since 1863, no matter how the law reads.

The reluctance we feel is the most visible sign that civilization is all about protecting women, that it's worse to hurt a woman than to hurt a man.

A new set of rules governs the death penalty today. In 1972, the death penalty was declared unconstitutional, and in 1976, it was reinstated, but with strict restrictions.

The following is a list of the women who are on death row in Texas today.

Erica Yvonne Sheppard — 1995

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfrHu_0j9jwvqE00
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Mugshot

Erica Yvonne Sheppard was sentenced to death on April 25, 1995, after being found guilty of murder and robbery. In prison, she found solace in the Lord and lamented being in the wrong place at the wrong time. She was a battered woman who was pregnant by a man she didn't know. Her life changed after a visit from Reverend Jesse Jackson, who pleaded for her life and helped her find a new team of lawyers. Erica Sheppard yearned to live a life that didn't end in death.

Sheppard's defense team presented expert opinion evidence to support their case. A psychologist, Dr. Ray, testified that Sheppard is below average in intelligence and has symptoms of organic brain dysfunction. She suffers from major depression, PTSD, and dissociative disorders.

Her mental health was compromised by her abusive childhood. She has borderline intellectual functioning, which made her vulnerable to manipulation. At age 13, a man plied her with alcohol and slept with her. In Texas, this was considered statutory rape. Her mother, however, beat her "half to death," believing that the pregnancy would spontaneously abort. Erica was also pregnant with Bryant's child after he allegedly tried to have an abortion, but she was refused a protective order. She later became pregnant again three months after the first attempt.

Darlie Routier — 1997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRr4F_0j9jwvqE00
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Mugshot

After being found guilty of murdering her two children, Darlie Routier is on death row in Texas. The prosecution painted Darlie as an economic, materialistic woman who killed her children to maintain her luxurious lifestyle and personal economy. Darlie is currently on death row waiting for the lethal injection on Dallas' death row.

From the scene, police have collected several pieces of evidence, including Darlie Routier's fingerprints. A witness has also described a black vehicle in an alley behind the Routier home, which intersects with Eagle Drive. Although the police haven't documented the sightings, neighbors contacted the authorities after discovering a blood-stained sock in this alleyway.

Despite many people believing Routier was the culprit behind the deaths of her two sons, the case has slowly been thrown into quesDarlie Routierion. During the trial, both the prosecution and defense attorneys disputed the Routier family's version of events. Although Darlie was wrongfully convicted of the murders despite the fact that police surveillance video of the boys' gravesite was never shown to the jury, the Routier family believes that.

Routier’s family also enlisted the help of Texas millionaire Brian Pardo, who previously defended another Death Row inmate.

Brittany Holberg — 1998

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJROS_0j9jwvqE00
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Mugshot

Brittany Holberg was convicted of murder at 23 years old when she brutally murdered 80-year-old Robert Holberg. Her actions may have been influenced by a trauma she experienced in her early childhood. She stabbed Mr. Holberg more than fifty-eight times and shoved a lamp over five inches down his throat.

While defense counsel argued that Holberg acted in self-defense, the jury found her guilty. Her conviction was upheld by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Linda Carty — 2002

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGiKl_0j9jwvqE00
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Mugshot

According to prosecutors, Carty was involved in the abduction of Rodriguez and her son by three masked men. She was found dead in a car trunk. Her son, a 3-day-old, was saved from a car parked nearby. Three other men were arrested, but only Carty was charged with capital murder.

During the trial, Carty's defense team argued that she was falsely convicted of murder and had been framed by her two co-defendants. Although Carty claimed innocence in her murder trial, the prosecution called witnesses to back up its case. They also presented evidence that she committed crimes unrelated to her murder case.

While in prison, Carty was also charged with a crime related to drugs. In 1992, she was convicted of impersonating an FBI agent and auto theft. Her insider information led to the arrest of two suspected drug dealers and the seizure of thousands of dollars in narcotics. However, she argues that her wrongful conviction was the result of bad legal representation.

Melissa Lucio — 2008

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDfvw_0j9jwvqE00
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Mugshot

Her lawyers have filed several appeals and a clemency petition with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for the death penalty against Melissa Lucio, who pleaded guilty to capital murder. Her lawyers claim Lucio made false confessions despite the lack of physical evidence. It has been said that many activists and celebrities have come out in support of Lucio. Without new medical evidence, a number of jurors would not have convicted her. Her conviction is based on faulty testimony, according to some people, despite the lack of a new medical examination.

Lucio's family is one of her strongest supporters, and they have been by her side ever since. The family was about to move to a new apartment. Lucio had spent the morning packing and keeping an eye on Mariah. While Lucio was working, Mariah fell down the stairs while exiting their second-floor apartment. Lucio went outside to check on her daughter and discovered that she had died. According to police, Lucio wasn't able to revive Mariah, and the family's surviving daughters weren't awake.

Her conviction was based on her statement, taken during a five-hour interrogation. Lucio's attorneys argued that she was wrongly convicted and that she was deprived of her right to a full defense. Her attorneys also argued that the trial judge denied her the right to have expert testimony about her lifelong history of abuse.

Kimberly Cargill — 2012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlQNz_0j9jwvqE00
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Mugshot

Kimberly Cargill was convicted of the murder of Cherry Walker, the babysitter for her children, who was set to testify in her child custody case.

Several family members testified against Cargill. Three of Cargill's four sons testified that Cargill choked, kicked, and hit them on a regular basis and changed the locks on their bedroom doors in order to lock them in. Each of her ex-husbands also testified against her, one of which claimed that Cargill set his apartment on fire. In 2017, Cargill sought a writ of certiorari but was denied.

Taylor Rene Parker — 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gricq_0j9jwvqE00
AP

After repeatedly stabbing and breaking another woman's skull with a hammer, Taylor Rene Parker, 29, is now on death row for killing a woman and her unborn child. A jury found her guilty of capital murder and sentenced her to death.

As a way to prevent her boyfriend from leaving her, Parker faked her own pregnancy in the months leading up to the murder. During her pregnancy, she wore pregnancy disguises, faked ultrasounds, posted about her pregnancy online, and even threw a party to reveal the fake baby's gender.

Defense attorney Jeff Harrelson said they would show that Parker was mentally ill in order to persuade the jury to spare Parker's life.

