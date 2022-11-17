Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English

Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.

First, you’ll need to understand what's going on. Narcissistic triangulation usually happens when your partner is feeling insecure or threatened. If you can identify the source of their insecurity, you may be able to help them feel more secure.

Second, if you can help it, don't get drawn into the drama. This may not always be possible if it involves your children or a family member. Narcissistic triangulation is often about getting attention, so don't give them the satisfaction of getting a reaction from you.

Third, focus on taking care of yourself. Narcissistic triangulation can be draining, so make sure to focus on taking care of yourself both physically and mentally.

If you're dealing with narcissistic triangulation, try not to take it personally. It is a maladapted coping mechanism for narcissists. It should not be taken personally. But if it is impacting your life in a negative way, it can be managed and the damage caused can be mitigated.

Narcissists manufacture triangles of feeling

Narcissists are known for their manipulative behavior, and one of the ways they exert control over their victims is by playing them against each other. This narcissistic triangulation can often take the form of a love triangle. By pitting two individuals against each other, the narcissist is able to achieve their own ends while also causing instability and distortion in the love lives of their victims. This behavior can be damaging and confusing, but understanding how narcissists operate can help to protect against their manipulations.

They bring in a third person to validate their point of view

Triangulation is a common pattern for narcissists. It helps them gain power over multiple people and reinforces their grandiosity. In addition, it gives them the illusion of control by allowing them to talk to people they think are inferior.

Narcissists with children may often have a favored child or scapegoat. This type of triangulation boils down to a classic "divide and conquer" strategy used by Julius Caesar when he conquered the Celts. In addition, narcissistic parents often idealize a "golden child" who can serve as the heir apparent or a close extension of themselves.

Triangulation can be difficult to ignore and can feel like an attack. As a victim, you may feel like your partner is comparing you to someone else, which will make you feel worse. This emotional provocation can also lead to deeper emotional involvement.

Don't be a victim of narcissistic triangulation

Triangulation can take on many forms, from the obvious to the subtle. Narcissists use a variety of techniques to keep their victims in their grip. Sometimes, they don't even know they are doing it. Other times, they are patiently working to break their victims' confidence and sense of security. When this happens, it's important to stay strong and try to counter their manipulative tactics.

Narcissists don't play by the rules. They use triangulation to control you, but they don't accept blame or acknowledge any fault. When they feel threatened, they'll go after you for revenge or to maintain the status quo. This is a cycle of narcissism, and you must always remember that it is dangerous.

Narcissists are also adept at using situations and people to make themselves feel good. While you may want to stay in the relationship and try to maintain your sanity, narcissists use the other person to maintain a false sense of self-worth. Whether they are friends with your friends or talk about you to a third person, narcissists use triangulation to manipulate their victims.