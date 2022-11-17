Opinion: The challenges of being a parent of an autistic child

Mark Randall Havens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sI2oT_0j8mVaek00
Photo by Nicola Barts on Pexels

As a parent of an autistic child, you'll face practical challenges that are part of the condition. For example, many people with autism struggle with executive function, the complex mental processes that help people plan their day and stay organized. They tend to get so caught up in doing one thing that they lose track of other tasks. This can make day-to-day life very difficult.

Autistic children are talented, philosophical, kind, and creative

Despite their autistic symptoms, autistic children are often brilliant, philosophical, kind, and creative. These characteristics are the result of the way autistic minds are wired differently than non-autistic ones. Famous autistic individuals include Emily Dickinson, Hans Christian Andersen, Albert Einstein, and Mozart. In addition to these notable people, there are many more who have displayed autistic traits.

Autistic people often have sensory hypersensitivity and may be uncomfortable around loud noises. They also have extraordinary attention to detail and tend to organize their perceptual world to an unusual extent. This process is called hyper-systematizing. It can lead to difficulty in following routines, yet autistic children may express a strong need for order and routine.

Although most studies on twice-exceptional individuals with ASD have involved small samples, some have shown that autistic people can have exceptional abilities. A recent study of 1,470 autistic children found that 45% of the sample had exceptional abilities in at least one domain. Another study reported that the cognitive profiles of twice-exceptional autistic individuals differed from those of autistic individuals without any exceptional talents.

The DSM-5 replaced individual-named conditions with the collective autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Asperger's syndrome is a high-functioning type of autism. It has been linked with many characteristics that make it a highly-talented condition. Although it is not directly relevant to philosophical discussions, the characteristics of autism make it an interesting subject for study.

There is no one perfect person, but we do know that autistic people are highly creative. The ability to focus on a single field of endeavor can make a person transcend prodigious challenges. People like Edison and Beethoven had an exceptional ability to block out distractions and focus on a single goal. But this does not mean they are asocial. Rather, they may simply have trouble navigating the social landscape.

They are sensitive to light, sound, touch, taste, and smell

If your autistic child is sensitive to light, sound, touch, and smell, you have to take some extra precautions to make sure she's comfortable. This may seem impossible, but there are ways to help her cope with the sensory experiences around her. First, you need to understand the nature of her sensory processing. She may not be able to tolerate strong smells, and she might squint when she's in a bright light. Another way to deal with sensory overload is to give her extra time to calm down and avoid the triggers.

Occupational therapists are trained to help children with sensory processing issues, which can affect their socialization and learning. Children with this disorder may also shy away from other children or try to push things down. An occupational therapist can help them adapt their environments to accommodate their sensory issues.

Sensory issues go hand in hand with autism and include hyper and hypo-reactivity to a variety of stimuli. These may include bright lights, different textures of food, and even the scent of shampoo. Each person responds differently to these triggers, so it's vital to know your child's triggers and tailor your therapy to meet their needs.

Children with sensory issues may exhibit varying levels of hyper or hypo-sensitivity to light, sound, touch, taste, smell, and movement. They may be sensory seekers or sensory avoiders, or they may be sensitive to both types. They may have an increased interest in noise or movement while others may respond to light, touch, and sound.

The relationship between autism and sensory sensitivities has been confirmed by a study involving more than 12,000 identical twins. This study showed that sensory sensitivities are one of the core features of autism. Experts note that the relationship is preliminary and that further study will be necessary.

They display aggressive reactions

If an autistic child displays aggressive behavior, it is important to understand what triggers her reaction. Among other things, her behavior is often related to changes in her routine. For instance, she may not like the new place she eats her meals at or the different condiments she uses. She may also react negatively to comments made about her.

As a parent of an autistic child, you already face many challenges. You are already at a higher risk of depression, marital breakdown, lack of social support, and increased stress. Adding to that, an autistic child's aggression can further exacerbate your own stress levels and reduce your own ability to cope.

They need consistency in their environment

A child with autism needs a predictable environment in order to thrive. Unpredictability makes them anxious and difficult to regulate their behavior, which leads to frequent meltdowns. Creating a predictable environment helps children learn and adapt to new situations. This environment also helps them cope with anxiety.

One of the strategies used by mothers is referred to as positive coping. This focuses on positive perceptions, which leads to a better quality of life for the family. Moreover, it allows parents to maximize their child's potential.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# autisim# parenting# mental health# children# special needs

Comments / 2

Published by

Mark Randall Havens is a serial entrepreneur and creator who has been starting technology businesses since he was 19 years old. He is the founder of both the Dallas Maker Community and Dallas Makerspace, two of the most well-known maker communities in North Texas. He holds a Master of Science in Management from Colorado Technical University and earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley. In recognition of his work in the maker community, he was awarded a prestigious Ph.D. fellowship from the University of Texas at Arlington. When he's not working on making things or exploring life, culture, and technology, Mark can be found living in a central suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex exploring new, innovative ways to provide for his mother and two children.

Dallas, TX
1343 followers

More from Mark Randall Havens

Dallas, TX

ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?

A cancer cell is killed when ERX-41 (green stick figure) binds to the lysosomal acid lipase A protein.The University of Texas at Dallas. A newly created compound, ERX-41, has been found to kill a wide range of hard-to-treat types of cancers.

Read full story

Millions of Americans set to receive payouts in Apple's Batterygate case

After more than two years of waiting, millions of Americans are finally set to receive their payouts in the Apple Batterygate case. Apple's Batterygate issues continue because of changes to iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 models. Apple was accused of intentionally reducing the performance of these handsets to conserve battery life.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

Texas lawmakers question DMV over illegal paper tags problem

AUSTIN, TX — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday major changes in temporary tags in Texas to combat fraud. Fraudulent dealers were able to access the system and create thousands upon thousands of temporary labels. These temporary tags were distributed all over the country.

Read full story
4 comments

Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?

A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Reasons why narcissists won’t offer you closure

Narcissists will not give you closure. They will never know peace, and you’ll never have the ability to give it to them. Their tortured souls will only cause you pain. Without warning, explanation, or reaction, you will be abandoned.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Dynamics of a Narcissistic Relationship

A narcissist is a manipulative person who will use their partner for their own benefit. Narcissists are not interested in sharing their feelings or in loving others. They will instead use you to fuel their ego. This behavior will end when you no longer have value for them and they will abandon you.

Read full story

NASA names astronauts for its first lunar mission since 1972

NASA has named three astronauts to fly to the moon in Artemis I. All three astronauts will be used to test NASA's Space Launch System rocket, and Orion spacecraft. Artemis I will show how three human astronauts might manage long-term flight in space.

Read full story
45 comments

Generator safety: Don't poison yourself with carbon monoxide

There are some precautions that you can take to ensure your generator is safe, whether you need it for emergency power or you just want to keep your home safe. Your generator should be kept away from windows, doors, vents, or open windows. Avoid running your generator under your eaves, or in a garage. Don't plug in your appliances directly into the generator.

Read full story

What is Lake-Effect Snow and how does it work?

It can be frustrating to live in an area that receives lake-effect snow. It snows when you're dealing with cold temperatures. It's not any snow; it's Lake-Effect Snow.

Read full story

Get through the winter without getting sick

Epidemiologists have long known that the colder the weather gets, the more people seem to get sick. In fact, many people believe that cold weather is the main reason for the increase in respiratory infections during the winter months. But does cold weather really cause sickness? Or are there other factors at play?

Read full story
8 comments

The cold truth about the hijacking of Flight 305

We've all had days where everything seems to go wrong. You wake up late, can't find your keys, spill coffee on your shirt, and get stuck in traffic. But most of us don't have $200,000 riding on a successful outcome. Such was the case for D.B. Cooper, who hijacked a plane in 1971 and parachuted into heavy rain and a raging snowstorm wearing only a trench coat and loafers.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: What you need to know about dating an ENTP

The ENTP is an optimistic person who enjoys challenging and motivating others. They can be great partners for projects and business ideas. Their enthusiasm for people makes it easy to show interest in them. This makes it easier to show them interest in you indirectly, by getting involved in their projects or interests.

Read full story
Texas State

Opinion: Fight a Narcissistic Spouse to Get the Leverage You Need in Texas Divorce Proceedings

Power-hungry narcissists always have some sort of plan in order to gain the upper hand in everything they do, including marriage. Narcissistic partners can be very difficult to deal with when divorcing. A savvy attorney can assist you in maintaining leverage during divorce proceedings.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Tips for Fathers Going Through a Child Custody Battle

If you're fighting for custody of your children with a narcissist, this will likely be high-conflict, expensive, and traumatic. But with the right help and support, you can make the process less daunting and more manageable.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Don't Let Your Narcissistic Ex Get Away With Child Custody Interference

Narcissists are notoriously difficult to deal with, especially in the context of a divorce. They are often manipulative, selfish, and completely unwilling to compromise. If you are dealing with a narcissistic ex-wife who has custody of your children, ask your attorney if filing for contempt may be an effective remedy.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Don't get played by a narcissistic ex-spouse

Narcissists are manipulative and will do anything to get what they want. If you're divorcing a narcissist, they will likely try to turn the tables and make you look like the bad guy. They may try to smear your name or drag out the divorce process in order to make you miserable. It's important to have leverage when negotiating with a narcissist so that you can be on the offensive rather than the defensive.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

The 7 women on death row in Texas

Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.

Read full story
48 comments

Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English

Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.

Read full story
16 comments

Science proves morning people are better than evening people

Though there is no clear explanation for why some people wake up earlier in the morning, there are a number of benefits to doing so. For instance, it can boost our energy levels and focus for the day. Then again, it might simply help us be more productive, more successful, and can even cause some women to increase their rates of ovulation. When our bodies are accustomed to the new schedule of the day, we may be more alert and productive in the morning. To become more of a morning person, you may have to make some lifestyle changes if you can't change your circadian rhythm.

Read full story

Opinion: Stopping Narcissistic Triangulation in Its Tracks

It is their ego and need for control that matter to narcissists, so they will use triangulation to manipulate you for their own gain. You need to recognize that narcissists do not care about other people's emotions, and they will use this behavior to protect their power. It is crucial that you learn how to stop this behavior if you are experiencing it. Here are some ways to break free.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy