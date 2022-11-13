Opinion: How Should an Autistic Mother Raise an Autistic Daughter?

Photo by Nicola Barts on Pexels

As a parent of an autistic child, you'll face practical challenges that are part of the condition. For example, many people with autism struggle with executive function, the complex mental processes that help people plan their day and stay organized. They tend to get so caught up in doing one thing that they lose track of other tasks. This can make day-to-day life very difficult.

Autistic children are talented, philosophical, kind, and creative

Despite their autistic symptoms, autistic children are often brilliant, philosophical, kind, and creative. These characteristics are the result of the way autistic minds are wired differently than non-autistic ones. Famous autistic individuals include Emily Dickinson, Hans Christian Andersen, Albert Einstein, and Mozart. In addition to these notable people, there are many more who have displayed autistic traits.

Autistic people often have sensory hypersensitivity and may be uncomfortable around loud noises. They also have extraordinary attention to detail and tend to organize their perceptual world to an unusual extent. This process is called hyper-systematizing. It can lead to difficulty in following routines, yet autistic children may express a strong need for order and routine.

Although most studies on twice-exceptional individuals with ASD have involved small samples, some have shown that autistic people can have exceptional abilities. A recent study of 1,470 autistic children found that 45% of the sample had exceptional abilities in at least one domain. Another study reported that the cognitive profiles of twice-exceptional autistic individuals differed from those of autistic individuals without any exceptional talents.

The DSM-5 replaced individual-named conditions with the collective autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Asperger's syndrome is a high-functioning type of autism. It has been linked with many characteristics that make it a highly-talented condition. Although it is not directly relevant to philosophical discussions, the characteristics of autism make it an interesting subject for study.

There is no one perfect person, but we do know that autistic people are highly creative. The ability to focus on a single field of endeavor can make a person transcend prodigious challenges. People like Edison and Beethoven had exceptional ability to block out distractions and focus on a single goal. But this does not mean they are asocial. Rather, they may simply have trouble navigating the social landscape.

They are sensitive to light, sound, touch, taste, and smell

If your autistic daughter is sensitive to light, sound, touch, and smell, you have to take some extra precautions to make sure she's comfortable. This may seem impossible, but there are ways to help her cope with the sensory experiences around her. First, you need to understand the nature of her sensory processing. She may not be able to tolerate strong smells, and she might squint when she's in a bright light. Another way to deal with sensory overload is to give her extra time to calm down and avoid the triggers.

Occupational therapists are trained to help children with sensory processing issues, which can affect their socialization and learning. Children with this disorder may also shy away from other children or try to push things down. An occupational therapist can help them adapt their environments to accommodate their sensory issues.

Sensory issues go hand in hand with autism and include hyper and hypo-reactivity to a variety of stimuli. These may include bright lights, different textures of food, and even the scent of shampoo. Each person responds differently to these triggers, so it's vital to know your child's triggers and tailor your therapy to meet their needs.

Children with sensory issues may exhibit varying levels of hyper or hypo-sensitivity to light, sound, touch, taste, smell, and movement. They may be sensory seekers or sensory avoiders, or they may be sensitive to both types. They may have an increased interest in noise or movement while others may respond to light, touch, and sound.

The relationship between autism and sensory sensitivities has been confirmed by a study involving more than 12,000 identical twins. This study showed that sensory sensitivities are one of the core features of autism. Experts note that the relationship is preliminary and that further study will be necessary.

They display aggressive reactions

If an autistic child displays aggressive behavior, it is important to understand what triggers her reaction. Among other things, her behavior is often related to changes in her routine. For instance, she may not like the new place she eats her meals at or the different condiments she uses. She may also react negatively to comments made about her.

As a parent of an autistic child, you already face many challenges. You are already at a higher risk of depression, marital breakdown, lack of social support, and increased stress. Adding to that, an autistic child's aggression can further exacerbate your own stress levels and reduce your own ability to cope.

They need consistency in their environment

A child with autism needs a predictable environment in order to thrive. Unpredictability makes them anxious and difficult to regulate their behavior, which leads to frequent meltdowns. Creating a predictable environment helps children learn and adapt to new situations. This environment also helps them cope with anxiety.

One of the strategies used by mothers is referred to as positive coping. This focuses on positive perceptions, which leads to a better quality of life for the family. Moreover, it allows parents to maximize their child's potential.