Opinion: How Can a Father Co-Parent With a Covert Narcissist?

Mark Randall Havens

Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels

If you are dealing with a covert narcissist, the first step is to recognize that the situation is unsustainable and to avoid wasting energy and setting yourself up for disappointment. Once you recognize the problem, you can protect your children by securing legal and emotional boundaries and support.

Documenting everything

The impact of narcissistic parenting on children is profound. Not only does it cause trauma, but it can also lead to serious collateral damage. This damage can even extend to future generations. This is why the role of the non-narcissistic parent in the co-parenting relationship is vital.

First, make sure you document everything. If you do not, you may not have the legal protection needed if things go bad. Keeping a journal can help you record your thoughts and interactions with the narcissistic parent. This journal will also help you keep track of your responses and legal documents.

The narcissist may not show up at doctor appointments, school plays, or birthday parties. They could also avoid doctor visits and other appointments. If you feel your child is not getting the attention he or she needs, make sure you have the evidence to show a judge.

Creating a legal parenting plan

The process of creating a parenting plan can be overwhelming. However, it is necessary to establish detailed rules and boundaries for the best interests of your child. This is especially important if your partner has narcissistic tendencies. The plan should take into account every situation that could arise and establish the responsibilities of both parents. Without a formal plan, your partner will most likely have everything they need to manipulate you and your children.

It's also important to ensure your child's emotional well-being. In many cases, the narcissist will use the child as a pawn, bringing him or her into a fight. If you find that your child is getting into the middle of a conflict, it is important that you manage the situation so that they stay out of it.

The narcissist will try to get an emotional response from you, which will make you look like a bad parent. The narcissist's main goal is to make you look like a poor parent. The worst thing you can do is lose your temper in court, as it will just cause the narcissist to win. Attempting to diagnose the other parent and classify them with a mental disorder in court will only make you look like a judgmental and slanderous person. Instead, talk about specific behaviors that you find troubling.

Avoiding arguing with a narcissist

Avoid arguing with a covert narcissus. Although you may feel strongly about a topic, it's usually best to avoid arguing with a narcissist. These people use emotional manipulation tactics to discredit you in front of others. They won't change and won't take responsibility for the way they treat you. The narcissist has no interest in resolving a conflict. Instead, they want to feel validated.

A covert narcissistic mother may try to put on a good social face. They may try to be the victim or martyr. They may also use guilt as a weapon. In order to get what they want, they may use the guilt of another person to manipulate you into thinking that they are the weak one.

If you can avoid arguing, your relationship will probably be better. Avoiding an argument with a narcissist is vital to your overall well-being and sanity. Remember: a narcissist is a master at grievances and will dust off old offenses and weaponize them. You don't want to engage in an argument with a narcissist, as you will simply be wasting your time.

When you disagree with your child's narcissistic mother, it's best to stay calm. If you can't remain calm and rational during an argument, you can expect a narcissistic mother to blame you. She will not be able to empathize and will see your concessions as an advantage.

If you can't avoid the situation completely, try to establish boundaries. The goal of a covert narcissist is to make you look crazy or foolish. Rather than getting into a physical fight, consider staying calm and assertive.

Avoiding phone and in-person conversations

Avoiding phone and in-person conversations with a covert narcissistic mother may seem counter-intuitive. However, the reality is that narcissists don't want to lose control over their children. In fact, they often blame others for any problems. Narcissists will often cancel weekend plans without warning and will often blame the other parent for missed visits. If they are truly vindictive, they may obstruct your visits. Examples include establishing too many providers that can be reasonably managed. This situation allows for the narcissistic caregiver to claim that the other parent doesn't care if they miss even a single visit, even if the reality is that most are attended.

Avoiding phone and in-person conversations with a covert narcissistic mother is crucial in many cases. The narcissist cannot understand how co-parenting works. While two parents may have shared custody of a child, this doesn't mean that the two parents must share their personal schedules. Work and pickup or drop-off times need to be coordinated, and the children need to be aware of the schedule of both parents.

While you may feel that you can't change the other parent, you can avoid wasting your time by focusing on the children's emotional development. You can also take action to protect your children by setting up boundaries and obtaining court orders. Lastly, you can offer emotional support and guidance.

If you can't avoid phone and in-person conversations, limit communication. Remember, narcissists like control and will do anything to get it. If the situation is escalating, limiting communication can help you keep your cool and respond appropriately.

Alternatively, some covert narcissistic parents may want to limit communication. They may claim that your attempt to co-parent and stay involved with your children is harassment. It is helpful if you have established court orders from the court that limit communication that is easily monitored. This will protect you from false accusations of harassment.

You should also make sure that you are physically healthy and take care of yourself. You should eat nutritious foods, exercise regularly, and get adequate rest. Remember that your physical health is linked to your emotional health. Try to stay as calm as possible, and practice forgiveness. A good counselor will give you advice and strategies on how to keep yourself healthy and strong.

Keeping a parenting journal

Keeping a parenting journal can help you identify and deal with the manipulation that your co-parent may do to you and your children. In addition, it can help you remember your child's feelings and respond to these situations in a way that is helpful to your child. By doing so, you can teach your child to recognize their own feelings and work through tough times. Co-parents with narcissistic parents must take their children's feelings into consideration.

As a parent, you must be a strong advocate for your child. Narcissists are incredibly sensitive to criticism and are usually insecure themselves. As such, conflicts with narcissists are more about ego than about the needs of children. By focusing on your child's interests, you will be able to build a better relationship with your child.

Parallel parenting can be challenging when your child receives negative messages and personal attacks from the narcissistic parent. When this happens, it's essential to protect your children from exposure to unhealthy, toxic adults that can leave a bad impression.

Children are very impressionable. And during their developmental years in life, they will learn how to cope with others in their environment. These other relationships may be healthy or unhealthy. But when your children experience abuse from a narcissistic parent, they are likely to end up choosing unhealthy partners later in life.

