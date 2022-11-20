WARNING: Don't lick potentially dangerous medicinal hallucinogenic toads that get you high for free

A black and white motion sensor camera captures a Sonoran Desert Toad staring into your soul. National Park Service

The National Park Service recently posted a warning on Facebook against touching or licking the toad often sought for their hallucinogenic high.

The government official posted, "As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking. Thank you."

The Sonoran Desert Toad has an extremely high risk of poisoning by licking it. The toxins they exude are incredibly toxic, so it is best not to even attempt to touch or lick it, should you find one.

While the National Park Service warns against licking the toads, people are increasingly smoking the secretions to treat drug addictions. Some celebrities, including boxing champion Mike Tyson, have publicly spoken about smoking toad secretions. According to their testimonials, the extract can induce high and auditory hallucinations.

Johns Hopkins researchers have found that a synthetic version of the compound produced by the toads, 5-MeO-DMT, helps with anxiety and depression in subjects after use.

Sonoran Desert toads are common in deserts and other parts of the Southwest and can grow to seven inches. The National Park Service warns visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from these toads and other wildlife. They can live up to 10 years.

The Sonoran desert toad is especially infamous for the psychedelic toxin it releases when touched. It is effectively illegal to use toad toxins as a psychedelic drug in the United States and could have potentially deadly consequences.