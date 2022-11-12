Stop infecting yourself

Photo by Miriam Alonso

Germs are bad.

Viruses are bad.

And they're all over everything you touch.

Especially your electronics.

How to disinfect your smartphone

Getting your smartphone disinfected can reduce the risk of contracting dangerous infections. Besides, it gives you peace of mind. Taking care of your smartphone is easy. You just need to clean your phone, protect the sensitive components of your device and avoid contact with bathroom germs.

The best way to clean a smartphone is to use a lint free microfiber cloth. Lightly spray the cloth with a mixture of distilled water and 70% isopropyl alcohol. Wipe the screen, body, and charging port. The microfiber cloth should be wrung out after each wipe.

Before you start cleaning your smartphone, make sure you have all your accessories, cables, and protective cases removed. You also need to unplug your phone. Ensure that you don't get any fluid or pressurized air into the charging port, headphone jack, or any other areas.

It is also important to avoid using harsh chemicals or disinfectants. Many smartphones are water resistant, so you don't need to worry about putting them in the sink.

Using a lint free microfiber rag can also be helpful. You can also use a soap and water solution. Use the best judgment of the soap-to-water ratio.

You can also use alcohol-based cleaning wipes. These wipes should be soft, specially formulated to clean electronics, and should be thoroughly wiped. You can use these wipes when cleaning your phone after public surfaces.

Another option is to use a soft lint free cloth sprayed with a cleaning spray. After wringing the cloth out, you can place it over the device. Let the spray evaporate and leave it for several minutes before drying it.

The FCC has more information on how to sanitize your phone and other devices.

How to disinfect your computer

For a quick, easy way to clean your computer, you can wipe it with a 70% iso-alcohol solution. The alcohol will keep germs away and will also help to disinfect the keyboard. For a more thorough cleaning, you can also wipe the computer mouse with the solution.

If you don't have a 70% iso-alcohol wipe on hand, you can also use rubbing alcohol. You can find rubbing alcohol wipes in the first aid aisle of any pharmacy. However, they should be diluted to 70% alcohol before using. They should also be used with a microfiber cloth.

The CDC recommends using common household disinfectants to disinfect frequently-touched surfaces. You can also wipe your electronics with a disinfectant wipe and then let it air dry.

Using alcohol-based disinfectants on your electronics is recommended. Avoid using bleach as it is highly corrosive and will also damage the oleophobic coating on display screens.