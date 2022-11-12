How to Keep Your Electronics Clean

Photo by Polina Zimmerman on Pexels

Using rubbing alcohol wipes is a great way to clean the surface of your electronics. You can find them in the first aid aisle of any pharmacy. Just make sure to dilute the wipes to 70% alcohol before you use them, so that they retain their bacteria-killing power. Then, apply them to the non-porous surfaces of your electronics, including the screens and the USB ports.

If you have a computer with a built-in keyboard, make sure to turn it off and remove all of the dust and debris from under the keys. Next, clean the keyboard with a microfiber cloth or soft-bristled brush. The body of your laptop may also be dirty due to frequent use.

If you have an LCD screen, you should use a microfiber cloth to wipe it down. It will clean the surface without scratching it. You can also use water or an eyeglass cleaner on touch screens. A microfiber cloth will also clean the keyboard's bezel.

A few life hacks to help you keep your electronics looking brand-new are simple yet effective. You can use an old chapstick tube as a holder for your mobile phone, or turn a wet sponge upside down and freeze it to make it easier to use. Another life hack involves using walnuts as a cleaning agent for damaged wood. You can also use toothpaste to clean hazy car headlights.

Alcohol-based cleaning wipes can also be used to wipe down your computer's keyboard. A solution of 70% iso-alcohol and a cloth can work well. Just be careful not to drip the solution onto the keyboard and the mouse. Otherwise, it will ruin your mouse.

Using distilled water and 99% isopropyl alcohol is another effective way to disinfect your electronics. Just use a microfiber cloth and wipe it down with the solution to remove dirt and bacteria. You can use the same solution on other electronic devices as well. But, it's best to disinfect your electronics before using them.