Get More out of Your Phone's Battery

If you're tired of dealing with dead batteries and want to maximize your mobile phone's battery life, here are some easy ways to recharge your smartphone. First, carry a portable cell phone charger. These little devices can fit in your pocket, briefcase, or glove compartment.

Second, use Airplane Mode to recharge faster. This setting turns off your phone's connection to Wi-Fi or cellular networks, both of which use energy and drain your phone's battery. It's also important to keep your phone as cool as possible when charging. This is because heat can damage the battery and slow down the charging process. Taking your phone's case off while charging can also help you keep it cool.

Third, make sure your car has a USB port. Most cars today have these ports, which will allow you to charge your phone while driving. Of course, you must follow safety precautions when turning the engine on. For example, don't leave the car parked in a garage for hours if you don't want carbon monoxide build-up in the car.

Fourth, try to use your phone less frequently during the day. Turning off the fetch function and allowing it to sit idle for at least two minutes before turning on the phone will make a difference. Your battery will last longer if you don't leave your phone on for a long time. Also, don't leave your phone in direct sunlight or places with extreme heat or cold.

Last, but not least, remember to charge your phone regularly. Even if your phone has a long battery life, it still needs to be recharged. While you're charging your phone, you should avoid using it. The charging time may be too short. This could mean you end up wasting more energy than necessary.

Depending on your phone's operating system, you should also consider what apps you use. Some of these apps drain more power than others, so removing them may help extend battery life. You can also turn off notifications to save battery power. You should also update your phone's software to be power-efficient.

Another way to prolong battery life is to turn off GPS. It won't affect the phone's functionality, but it will boost battery life. In addition, turn down the screen brightness. The screen on your phone consumes most battery power. Using a low-light screen saver can also save battery life. And last but not least, turn off your phone when you go to sleep.

Don't let your apps sit open for too long. This will make your phone work harder than it needs to. So, only open apps you use regularly and leave them open. Turn off dynamic screensavers and use dark-colored backgrounds.