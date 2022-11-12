Parental alienation is child abuse

Photo by Sora Shimazaki on Pexels

One of the first steps in filing a parental alienation case is to gather evidence. This documentation can help the court see a pattern of alienation. Usually, a targeted parent can gather evidence through electronic communications, such as texts or emails. The targeted parent may also document disparaging remarks made by the mother. He can ask the alienating parent to explain her comments, if possible.

The courts may order the alienating parent to undergo parenting therapy or step up parenting time. These interventions do not necessarily require custody transfers and are usually ordered as part of a parenting plan modification. However, if the alienating parent is willing to attend counseling, it will look good in court.

One way judges can help fathers who are victims of parental alienation is by putting the abuser under supervision. This step is necessary to protect the children from the abuser. Sometimes, the children's animosity and crying may be misinterpreted by the supervisor as an attempt to discredit the victim.

When a parent's alienating behavior is severe, it is considered child abuse. This kind of alienation prevents the child from making healthy adjustments. A close relationship between both parents and the child is essential for a child's long-term adjustment. Complete rejection of one parent is extremely harmful in most cases.

The role of a judge is crucial in cases like these. While attorneys have more access to their clients than judges, they are still not always available to deal with the entire family. In fact, the adversary's attorney may be more likely to be involved in the case than the judge.

Parental alienation can have long-term effects on both the child and the victim parent. The effects are usually unnoticed at first and can continue to linger even after the abuse ends. The child may even experience deep resentment towards the alienating parent and sever all ties.

Parents who are victims of parental alienation can seek help and relief. If the alienating parent refuses to accept the other parent, he or she will need to be removed from the child. This separation may be temporary or permanent. In these cases, it may be a good idea to place the child with the rejected parent. The treatment process should include reunification therapy for both the rejected parent and the alienated parent.