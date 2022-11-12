What Judges Can Do When They See Narcissistic Parental Alienation

Photo by EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA on Pexels

If a parent is alienating a child, the court may order that the alienating parent take reunification therapy or parenting classes. It can also order that the alienating parent make more time for their children. This is a difficult process to prove, so if you suspect that your spouse is alienating your children, it's best to hire a good lawyer.

When the alienating parent is involved, it is crucial to save text messages for legal purposes. You can use the messages to build a case against the alienating parent. For example, you can send pictures of alienating texts to the other parent in chronological order.

The alienating parent creates a false impression in the child's mind that the other parent can't or won't care for their child. This creates a false sense of reality and leads the child to doubt their ability to perceive the truth. In addition, the alienating parent often has mental health issues.

Judges should pay special attention to narcissistic parents' claims and behavior. Many of these parents will emotionally and psychologically neglect and abuse their children for months or even years, and then use false claims to drive an even bigger wedge between the victimized parent and the child.

Judges should also consider the child's treatment and course of treatment. This way, they can get a more detailed understanding of the child's feelings and emotional needs. It's also helpful to get a statement from the child's counselor about what treatment is working for the child.

Narcissistic parents are highly skilled at manipulating people and situations. They often twist obvious facts to suit their premise. A narcissist may even weep on the other parent's behalf, despite knowing that the other parent knows what they're doing.