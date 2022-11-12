Police Arrest Man for Pointing Airsoft Gun at Fort Worth Elementary School

(Jose Alonso/Unspash)

Man faces charges of a terroristic threat

A 37-year-old man is in jail after allegedly pointing an airsoft rifle at an elementary school in Fort Worth, Texas. Police spokesperson Buddy Calzada said a teacher from Rufino Mendoza Elementary School called 911 shortly before 6:30 a.m. after seeing the man point the gun at the school.

Mendoza Elementary school is located in the North Side neighborhood of Fort Worth on Denver Avenue.

There were multiple Fort Worth police officers who responded to the call. Police said that while officers from the department's Real Time Crime Center were on the scene, they were using a city camera to locate the suspect and relay updates to the responding officers.

In the video, the cameras showed that the suspect looked as if he were pointing a weapon with an orange tip at the school. Upon arresting the suspect without incident, officers discovered that the gun he was holding was an airsoft gun.

A man identified as Mark Hernandez was booked into the Fort Worth Jail shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday and faces charges of making a terroristic threat. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The punishment for a Terroristic Threat in Texas generally depends on the circumstances. For example, if the threat is against a person, it is generally a Class B misdemeanor. However, if the threat is against a family member, it is a Class A misdemeanor. If there is also a $1,500 or more pecuniary loss to a location’s use or against a known peace officer or judge, it is a State Jail Felony. In some cases, it could also be a 3rd Degree Felony if it interferes with public works, places the public in fear of serious bodily injury, or influences the activities of a government agency.

No other details about Hernandez or the incident have been released.