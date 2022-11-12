Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas

(Ahmed Adly/Unsplash)

In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself.

Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.

The bodies of the former couple were found inside Frost's office on the second floor of the Stemmons Corridor building, according to the report. Before shooting himself, Jed allegedly shot a second employee of the medical examiner's office. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown.

According to court records, the couple married in July 2001 and had two children. Beth filed for divorce on May 2.

As reported by The Dallas Morning News, the divorce cited "discord or conflict of personalities between Beth and Jed that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation."

Also, Jed's father, James Frost, filed a lawsuit against them alleging they had failed to repay more than $228,000 he had loaned them in August.

Jed's father allegedly loaned the couple just over $300,000 between 2006 and 2013 with the express expectation that he would be repaid.

As Plaintiff expected to be compensated for the full amount of the Loans, defendants accepted the Loans. Plaintiff expected to be repaid for the Loans, but defendants have not fully repaid plaintiff," according to the lawsuit. Defendants have paid $74,952.49 toward the balance owed from Loans to date. Thus, Defendants received benefits and failed to fully compensate Plaintiff. Therefore, the plaintiff is entitled to recover his actual damages of two hundred twenty-eight thousand nine hundred sixteen dollars and fifty-one cents ($228,916.51) plus interest."

Beth Frost's attorney last month filed a response to the lawsuit, denying that she ever executed a negotiable instrument, such as a loan, with Jed's father and that she is "indebted to Plantiff for any sums". In addition, the response sought to consolidate the lawsuit into the ongoing divorce proceedings.

State Farm Federal Credit Union filed an action against Jed Frost earlier this year seeking the repayment of approximately $50,000, according to the Dallas Morning News.