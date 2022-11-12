Arlington, TX

Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House Fire

Mark Randall Havens

According to the Arlington Police Department, a 15-year-old girl and a 51-year-old woman who had gunshot wounds were found dead in a home following a house fire in Arlington. Both victims died of gunshot wounds.

There were some neighbors who saw the fire and the police response, but they did not hear anything leading up to the shooting.

An initial call was received by police just after 5 p.m. Thursday from someone reporting that someone was suicidal at the home on Lynn Creek Drive.

Soon after that call was made, a fire was reported in the home a short time later. The bodies of the two women were found by the police after the fire had been put out.

The first crew to arrive at the scene found the 15-year-old, who was later identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office and Arlington police as Maddie Prescott. Despite the fact that she was rushed to the hospital, the woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The death of the woman has been ruled a homicide.

As crews searched the house, they discovered a 51-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. Police confirm she was a relative of Maddie, but didn't release her name or cause of death.

When she is publicly identified, the investigators will be able to provide more specific information about the relationship once she has been identified by the public.

It is not clear if a gun was found in the home, or how many shots were fired during the incident. The identity of the person who called 911 is also unclear.

Mark Randall Havens is a serial entrepreneur and creator who has been starting technology businesses since he was 19 years old. He is the founder of both the Dallas Maker Community and Dallas Makerspace, two of the most well-known maker communities in North Texas. He holds a Master of Science in Management from Colorado Technical University and earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley. In recognition of his work in the maker community, he was awarded a prestigious Ph.D. fellowship from the University of Texas at Arlington. When he's not working on making things or exploring life, culture, and technology, Mark can be found living in a central suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex exploring new, innovative ways to provide for his mother and two children.

