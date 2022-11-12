Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth Police

Photo by Pexels

Arlington police officers responded to the 6000 block of Summerfield Drive to investigate a reported kidnapping. A statewide Texas Clear Alert was activated at 1:25 p.m., which is similar to an Amber Alert but for adult victims, Arlington police said. A Fort Worth police officer spotted the car and asked patrol officers to assist in stopping it.

The victim, 20-year-old Pryscilla Babaut, was seen at 9:48 a.m. in Denton on northbound Interstate 35 in a red 2021 Toyota Camry rental being driven by the suspect, Ramel Hawkins Jr.

Law enforcement officials said the victim's disappearance posed a credible threat to her own health and safety. Police were seen chasing this vehicle as it was going eastbound on Interstate 20 toward Arlington. The vehicle led police southbound on TX 360 Toll, then northbound on Highway 287, then westbound on I-20, then southbound on Interstate 35W.

Hawkins, the kidnapping suspect was arrested after leading a 45-minute chase by Fort Worth police, allegedly forced his ex-girlfriend, Babauta, into his car before leading officers on a pursuit. The chase took place across multiple cities, with Hawkins driving erratically and putting other drivers at risk. Ultimately, the officers were able to bring the chase to an end by using a deflation device on the suspect's car at I35-W and Hidden Creek Parkway.

Hawkins has been charged with one count of evading arrest, one count of burglary of a habitation, and one count of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon. The victim was taken to the hospital without injury as a precautionary measure to ensure that she was unharmed.

Police have since ended the CLEAR Alert. Arlington police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to call their department at 817-459-5735.