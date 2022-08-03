Why Do Most Makerspaces Fail at 50-150 Members?

Mark Randall Havens

Makerspaces—like other organizations—have its limits.(Matt Artz/Unsplash)

A makerspace or any other community group is usually started by a small group of friends. That’s how a lot of makerspaces begin. Four to ten trusting friends determined on building a community makerspace together can do some pretty amazing things. Makerspaces at this level are likely to have passionate members, and you and your friends are able to do a lot to make it happen. Founders set their founding principles, often including a flatly managed, do-cratic structure with openness and transparency as key values. Decisions are often made by consensus since everyone is strongly motivated to get along with one another to maintain their sense of belonging.

Anthropologist Robin Dunbar says the “magic number” for maintaining relationships within any human group is 150. From studying non-human primates, Dunbar came to believe that there’s a relationship between brain size and group size. Using neuroimaging and observation of primate grooming time, this ratio was mapped out. According to Dunbar, the size of the neocortex, the part of the brain associated with cognition and language, correlates with the size of a cohesive social group. The complexity of a social system is constrained by this ratio.

As your makerspace membership approaches 150 people, it will become more difficult for each individual to maintain familiarity, trust, and goodwill with other members. A makerspace’s spirit and camaraderie may survive as it grows to about 50 members (which Robin Dunbar associated with a maximum number of easily maintainable friendships for humans), and in some well-structured makerspaces led by a charismatic leader who is able to ensure that everyone is working towards a unified goal, this number could even reach about 150 well-acquainted members.

Being a member of a makerspace at this point in development can be highly rewarding because a group of people with less than 150 members has the ability to know and maintain a healthy level of trust with one another. It’s small enough to work things out if there are any problems. However, lots of smaller makerspaces don’t even get to 50 members. As a result, makerspace communities that fall within this range will retain some of the best features. If you have a makerspace in your area that has a membership still within this range, I recommend that you join it. Just be aware that beyond 150 people, social ties can break down. The makerspace will outgrow the state in which members remain satisfied with the community.

Once a makerspace grows beyond 150 people, the ability to keep it healthy as a single community becomes increasingly difficult. The human capacity to maintain social relationships breaks down from a lack of time or ability to maintain healthy bonds between each person in a group. Any commitment to social grooming (talking to each other; healthy gossip) becomes too short to keep most friendships (and even acquaintanceships) going. Humans can lose relationships with any of their original highly motivated friends and acquaintances if they don’t make consistent and conscious efforts. Eventually, the amount of effort to maintain human relationships within makerspace will become impossible, and the number of interpersonal connections will increase beyond the point of healthy interaction with each individual within the group.

Community makerspaces are by their very nature resistant to authority and leadership. Perhaps this is due to the DIY ethos that permeates the culture of community makerspaces. Makers are used to working independently, and often view anyone in a position of authority as a hindrance to their creativity. As a result, creating a hierarchical structure is difficult to implement in a makerspace, especially during the onset of building a new community. This resistance to authority can also be seen in the way that makerspaces are organized. They are typically organized around project teams or special interests, rather than around traditional management structures. This allows makers to have maximum autonomy over their work and helps to foster a sense of ownership and responsibility for projects. In sum, the DIY ethos of makerspaces makes them resistant to authority and leadership, which can make them difficult to manage. However, this resistance is also what makes makerspaces so creative and innovative.

In many community-driven, self-governing makerspaces, where there is even stronger resistance to authority, this effect is magnified. The result is that authority-resistant groups will break down into small cliques or informal groups, which can be difficult to manage with a traditional hierarchical structure. In order to effectively scale a makerspace, it is necessary to take the Dunbar number into account and deliberately create opportunities for small-group interactions.

The focus should be on facilitating small-group interactions, which seem to be a natural part of makerspace development, instead of scaling and growing a single makerspace. Facilitation of autonomous small groups should be a goal for encouraging overall societal innovation produced by makerspace communities, not forcing hierarchical compliance onto its members.

# leadership# makerspaces# makers# business# community

Mark is the Founder of Dallas Maker Community and Dallas Makerspace. He holds an advanced degree in management, has earned multiple computing degrees, and has been awarded a prestigious Ph.D. fellowship in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Arlington. As a creator and innovator, Mark enthusiastically explores the Maker Movement’s impact on North Texas.

