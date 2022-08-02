What’s Next for Dallas Makerspaces?

Most library and school makerspaces don't have welding equipment while most community makerspaces do. Photo by Pixabay.

Since our local ad-hoc maker community of strangers bootstrapped the start of the Maker Movement in Dallas in 2010, Dallas Makerspace hasn’t been the only epicenter of Maker culture. A handful of community makerspaces have come and gone. But a new type of makerspace has spread widely throughout the region due to government funding for libraries, primary schools, and colleges. Since the pandemic, Dallas Makerspace has seen over a thousand Makers keep their memberships active in order to support the organization’s original mission. However, things have changed since then. Things have certainly changed since 2010 when the Dallas Maker Community opened the first makerspace in Dallas to the public. Competition has multiplied. There are so many spaces opening now, each with a different sounding name, be they a makerspace, hackerspace, or FabLab.

Many of these organizations aren’t typical makerspaces in the traditional sense of the term. In addition to FabLabs, I have seen the trend where companies set up a room with a 3D printer and a laser cutter and call it a makerspace. I sometimes see this in libraries and schools too, although, with increased makerspace education, it has become much less common.

It is very understandable that these traditionally managed organizations want to seem innovative and on-trend. At the same time, it is difficult for them to get away from managerial control impositions on overall resources.

In this way, most organizations are unable to develop what makes Dallas Makerspace and other community-run makerspaces unique to the Maker Movement.

What makes community makerspaces so special?

It's their ability to maintain a self-governing, do-cratic, magically anarchistic community capable of coming up with really innovative ideas.

There is a place for these non-do-cratic forms of makerspaces—perhaps at an entry-level level of a new Maker's journey. However, the Maker brand has been tempered to the point where many people (especially parents) see makerspaces as places for children to learn how to make things. A diluted version of the Maker model has been adopted in schools and libraries (programs subsidized through grants and city funding) in which children are now the primary users.

It could be that library and school makerspaces compete with community makerspaces for funding and resources, which may seem detrimental to organizations like Dallas Makerspace. However, I believe there is an even bigger opportunity here. While community groups of volunteers are not motivated to keep up and compete with any organization equipped with professional fundraising staff, library and school makerspaces seem to be somewhat unable to compete in the “extreme sport” of making as community makerspaces can.

When was the last time you saw someone testing a jet engine at a library?

I never have.

But jet engines are some of the lesser crazy things that have been built and tested at Dallas Makerspace, as any Dallas Makerspace member will be all too proud to tell you.

Makerspaces seem to appear in most libraries and schools now. Clearly, they’re here to stay as a means of fostering a kind of learning style difficult to find in a classroom.

As Dallas Makerspace has matured, despite the massive decline in Maker community engagement since 2019, I think the Maker Movement in Dallas is still relatively healthy, even if the Maker community is less engaged collectively than before. Those who have not faced any challenges at other makerspaces deserve my admiration, and I hope that do-cratic-driven governance remains an important tool for innovation in the future. I feel like I have seen all the ways it could possibly fail. Still, regardless of any short-term failures and frustrations, you should support your neighborhood makerspace.

Makerspaces inspire many of us because of their positive effects on our community, none of which needs to be justified, as anyone who has ventured into one can probably tell you.