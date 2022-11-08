We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hit

Tahoe Joe’s Fresno Trip Advisor

Monday evenings are not the best night of the week to go out and eat. The staff, including servers, line chefs, and others, are wiped out from the weekend rush.

Some of the food leftover from the weekend gets used up on Monday evenings even though it shouldn't be; it just happens.

I know this because, for years, I worked in the restaurant industry and saw it all. Anthony Bourdain related to all of this in his book Kitchen Confidential.

So us going to Tahoe Joes Monday night was a disaster in the making, but to our surprise, it was one of the best dining experiences we've had at Tahoe Joes in the past year.

The Beginning

For a Monday evening Tahoe Joe's in Fresno was packed. Lately, when we have been on other nights, the place is pretty quiet, but not Monday evening. A few birthday parties were going on, and the table next to us was just out to have a good time.

So there was lots of noise, but it didn't affect us. If anything, it made for some great listening and entertainment.

Joe’s Nachos Tahoe Joe’s

Our server Nicole took our drink order and also our order for an appetizer.

I usually go with the chicken wings, but not tonight. I wanted something different, so I went with the Tahoe Joe's Nachos.

I've seen them on the menu each time we dine there, but I never thought of ordering nachos from a steak house. I usually order them from Casa Corona, the next-door Mexican restaurant. Their' King Nachos are to die for, but I may have found competition.

I asked Nicole if they were any good, and she couldn't say enough about them, including that the order was huge, and it was.

It was a meal in itself. I chose not to add steak or chicken on top since I knew we were ordering a steak for the main course.

When they arrived, she was correct; they were huge and meant for a meal, not an appetizer. However, I saw the potential of bringing them home in a box for the next day, which we did.

Patti and I jumped into them with vigor. They were smothered in two types of cheeses, cheddar and Monterey jack. Jalapeño, tomatoes, and refried beans covered the rest of the nachos, along with a large smothering of sour cream and homemade guacamole on the very top to round out the entire order.

They were the best nachos I've had in a while. Even better than Casa Corona's, which I consider the best around.

The chips are what made the difference. I can't describe the whys of the chips except to say they were better tasting and toasted perfectly.

After we did as much damage as possible, we boxed the rest, about 80 percent, to bring home to enjoy the next day.

The Main Course

It started with a salad for both of us. We both had champagne vinegarette dressing which Tahoe Joes prides itself in making a flavorful dressing. Patti opted for the spring mix, while I went with the traditional greens.

We both order the 14-ounce rib-eye, our go-to steak when we dine there. For some reason, that steak is the perfect size for us as it is always tender, juicy, and cooked just the way we like it. We've never had a lousy rib-eye at Tahoe Joe's.

Rib-eye Steak Dinner Trip Advisor

I went with the baked potato, while Patti went with the mountain mashers. The steaks come with green beans, which are fresh and sautéed, and are a perfect addition to the meal.

The Service

We don't eat at Tahoe Joe's a great deal, but one thing I noticed Monday night compared to the other times we've dined there was the service.

As I said, it was a busy night, which may account for some of what I'm about to write, but service was still at a comfortable pace even after the rush left.

Usually, when we have dined there, the service is rushed. As we're getting appetizers, the salads are coming. Or, in some cases, the main course. So I always have to ask to slow things down.

Monday night, I forgot to ask, but it didn't matter. Starting, we were hoping for faster service to get going, but Nicole was overbooked with tables and was doing the best she could. Which, to be honest, worked out quite well.

Everything was served at the perfect pace for a night out. We wanted to kick back and relax while we ate, and Monday night, that is what our dining experience was all about.

In The End

As I've done in the past, I always recommend Tahoe Joe's, but after Monday night, I am giving it a four-and-a-half-star rating. It almost made a five-star, but for a few small things, it didn't get it—nothing to worry about, though.

Buon Appetito!

Mark & Patti