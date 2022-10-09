Fresno, CA

My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in Fresno

Mark-John Clifford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkAIm_0iQXkvrN00
Hayashi RamenMark-John Clifford-Author

I've been to a few grand openings for restaurants when I lived back east. I also hosted a few for our family when we opened a new place, but Wednesday, October 5th's grand opening of the new Ramen Hayashi Restaurant in Fresno, (Riverside Drive, Herndon and 99), blew us away.

Patti and I were invited to the grand opening by Cheryl Morrison, who works with the Lin family for years as a public relations consultant.

We were excited and honored that she chose us to invite; we are so happy she did.

The Opening

This isn't the first restaurant for the Lin family. They own another Ramen Hayashi restaurant in Clovis and J-Pot Mini Hot Pot & Bar, Spicy J's, Hino Oishi (which I've been wanting to check out with Patti-that's coming soon), Rollie-Rollie Ice Cream, Lin's Fusion, and Tshui-Ta.

This was the second Ramen restaurant for the family; that took roughly four years to come to fruition.

Jason Lin, one of the sons, gave a great introduction at the opening about the family and how long they have worked to get the Fresno location up and running. He described it as being pregnant for the past four years until the opening night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ed0mw_0iQXkvrN00
Outside PatioMark-John Clifford-Author

What made our night was when Jason Lin came up to us as soon as we entered the restaurant, introduced himself, and thanked Patti and me for coming and being part of this exceptional evening.

A great start to an extraordinary evening began with a host of appetizers from their other restaurants for everyone to indulge in.

There was sushi, sashimi, oysters, and muscles for seafood lovers. Then there were platters of chicken wings and Szechuan dumplings that were out of this world. I couldn't stop eating them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20LTm5_0iQXkvrN00
Food GaloreMark-John Clifford-Author

The veggie egg roles were to die for. They had so much flavor and weren't greasy at all. I don't know what was in them and didn't ask. I just wanted more, and I'm not usually a veggie egg roll person, but these were fantastic. Patti said the morning after that, she wished she had eaten more of the egg rolls.

There were bottles of Fiji water at each table, or you could opt for complimentary wine, beer, and soft drinks. Everything was open and available to us for the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwvYo_0iQXkvrN00
Tray after TrayMark-John Clifford-Author

They had veggies like string beans in garlic and sesame sauce that Patti raved about. I couldn't have any due to the sesame seeds, which were also on a beef and rib dish. So I trusted Patti to give me her thoughts, and she loved them.

There were these round balls that were called cherry bombs that were a mix of corn meal, I believe, and meat. They were juicy and full of flavor like everything else was.

There were skewers of chicken with sesame, something Patti could eat but I couldn't; she raved about the flavor. I was missing out on some great stuff, but I did get to try the beef skewers, and they were excellent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zdDy_0iQXkvrN00
Yes! More FoodMark-John Clifford-Author

The fried chicken wings were battered and deep-fried but not greasy and flavorful. I enjoy chicken wings and tasting new sauces that go with them, but these wings didn't need a sauce. All they needed was for you to eat them as is. I did, and as I said, they were juicy, flavorful, and just right. I honestly overindulged in the chicken wings, which caused an issue with what came next.

Before I Get to Next

Just as we finished what we thought was the feast, they started a dragon dance.

From the entrance, a dragon entered with the sounds of banging drums and bells and proceeded to dance around the inside of the restaurant, making its way out to the outside dining area where we were seated.

Noisemakers (fireworks) were going off, which I discovered was prerecorded and played over the speaker system provided by the DJ for the evening DJDSOTO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eN0Z8_0iQXkvrN00
Dragon DanceMark-John Clifford-Author

As the dragoon danced its way from inside to outside and back inside again, everyone clapped along with the bells and drums and enjoyed a great time.

Dinner Time

After enjoying what we thought was dinner, Patti noticed people leaving, and we were getting ready to do the same when we saw everyone had gone out front. They must have announced the inside, and we didn't hear it outside.

It was time to cut the ribbon, but before that, a few speeches and heartfelt thanks from Jason Lin to everyone involved in opening this location. From construction crews to his help at the restaurant, everyone was recognized.

Once the ribbon was cut and everyone had stopped clapping, Jason announced it was time for dinner.

Patti and I looked at one another and. started laughing since we were full at this point, but we heard steak and lobster, and we decided we needed to find room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcEKh_0iQXkvrN00
Steak and Lobster with Fried RiceMark-John Clifford-Author

Along with the most tender and flavorful steak I've had in a long time, there were lobster claws in a spicy sauce, green beans with almonds, fried rice, and a seafood medley in noodles. Not to mention more sushi and sashimi, all different from what had been offered with the appetizers.

What we were dining on now was from the kitchen within the new location prepared by the new chefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4ZVz_0iQXkvrN00
More FoodMark-John Clifford-Author

This is what diners will enjoy when they eat at Hayashi Ramen at either the Clovis or Fresno location.

If what we had to eat that night indicates what they make, everyone is in for the most incredible treat in ramen cooking. I will even go on the limb and state it is, without doubt, the best of the best, and you need to get into the Clovis or Fresno location as soon as possible to enjoy a feast you won't ever forget.

In Conclusion

There are ramen places all around Clovis and Fresno now, and while most follow the same rule of thumb for ingredients and flavor, in my opinion, Hayashi stands out from the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbVJN_0iQXkvrN00
The FrontMark-John Clifford-Author

Service, consistency, atmosphere, and excellent quality are most important to Patti, and I, Ramen Hayashi Fresno & Clovis, excels.

We believe you'll enjoy it next time you look for some ramen!

Buon Appetito!

Mark & Patti

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# cuisine# Asian# ramen# noodles

Comments / 5

Published by

Patti, my wife, and I write about life here in Fresno, California, and the Central Valley. We especially enjoy writing reviews about restaurants we've dined at, along with the food that is served. From time to time, we also write about and share recipes that we are fond of and hope you'll try them and let us know your thoughts. We are not traditional food critics. We don't have to worry about restaurants making unique dishes for us. We're just the average customer going in to dine, and then we write reviews.

Fresno, CA
1824 followers

More from Mark-John Clifford

Fresno, CA

My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.

When I think of pizza, I usually want to go to a place with great dough and sauce. For me, the most important element of a pizza is the dough. The sauce is essential, but you can overlook the sauce if the dough is good; if you have tough dough or dough that hasn't been cooked all the way, it will ruin the best sauce and toppings. That's my opinion, and Patti feels the same way.

Read full story
9 comments
Fresno County, CA

What goes into writing a restaurant review?

What's the job of a food critic? That question is tough for me since I worked in restaurants most of my life in some way, and food critics were the scourge of the business. Think about this, in one night, think opening night, a food critic can come in and ruin your future with their opinion. The odds of that food critic returning is rare; if they do, it takes years and a gazillion comments about the food to bring them back.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.

It only takes one lousy meal to ruin what was almost a perfect record at the River Park Habit Burger. Last night Patti and I stopped at Habit Burger for dinner at a decent time. We arrived a little after eight, so there should have been no issues! We usually get to Habit after nine pm, but not last night.

Read full story
9 comments
Clovis, CA

My review of Sakura Chaya Japanese Steak House in Clovis

Patti and I went to Sakura the other night after an afternoon of smelling the aromas from another local Japanese steak house. We were out in front but too late for lunch, so we figured we would go for dinner at Sakura.

Read full story
2 comments
Clovis, CA

My review of Pieology. A place open at the right time.

We've been here before. I've reviewed Pieology in the past and have good and bad to say about it. This time it's all about timing. While I don't consider Pieology the best pizza in Fresno or Clovis, I believe it to be the best pizza around at the best time.

Read full story
2 comments
Pismo Beach, CA

My review of Giuseppe’s Italian restaurant at Pismo Beach.

Patti and I have been going to Pismo Beach quite often this year, compliments of a friend who has a home there and has been sharing it with us. It beats staying in a hotel or motel and constantly eating out.

Read full story
9 comments
Fresno County, CA

My second review of Lazy Dog and they didn’t disappoint!

It took a few visits, but Lazy Dog came through twice in the past two weeks for our dining experience. My last review wasn't that optimistic about the food, but I had high hopes for the staff after our son had some great dining experiences. Lazy Dog has our son Andrew to thank for getting us to go back and try one more time which ended up being two visits with excellent outcomes.

Read full story
6 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.

Patti and I dined at Kenji's Teriyaki Grill the other night after a long hiatus. We had stopped going after I found out they were using peanut oil for some of their fried foods, and being allergic to peanuts, I couldn't risk an incident. So that ended our dining at Kinji's until our daughter gave us some great news.

Read full story
6 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.

Being from the east coast, I'm sure most readers will not agree with this review, but maybe some will since there are so many Californians who aren't from here originally!. This review is about the food scene as I see it after living here for 15 years. While 15 years isn't a long time, I believe I can give a somewhat honest review at this point. It may not be what you're looking for or something you agree with, but it's my honest opinion.

Read full story
5 comments
Pismo Beach, CA

My review of Pizmo Cafe & Wooly’s in Pismo Beach

We were able to spend another weekend in Pismo Beach courtesy of a friend who owns a beach house there. Before I review the food we had at Pizmo Cafe and Wooly's, I just wanted to tell you how relaxing it was this past weekend.

Read full story
12 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and Clovis

Wings are the thing. Wings of any kind are the thing. But where do you get good to great wings in Fresno and Clovis?. There are a ton of places to get wings. Almost every restaurant serves wings as an appetizer or the main entre. It's just that not every business has eatable wings.

Read full story
4 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.

When you think of a club sandwich, do you have the same thoughts as me? A ham, turkey, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo between slices of either toasted or non-toasted white, wheat, or sourdough bread.

Read full story
1 comments
Fresno, CA

My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.

In May, I wrote a piece about the Fresno hidden food scene covering the Mom and Pop taco stands that open late at night or early in the morning. These Mom and Pop pop-up stands cover the back streets of Fresno and Clovis are where you can get some of the best authentic Mexican food you will get in the vicinity.

Read full story
7 comments
Clovis, CA

My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.

Finding great pizza almost seems impossible lately. I've been going back and forth with a couple of local pizza shops here in Fresno and Clovis, and I am still not finding anything as good as the pizza we had at Pismo Beach at the Pizmo Cafe.

Read full story
40 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of the hunt for a good deli in Fresno and Clovis

When it comes to having a good deli sandwich, I'm fussy. I have had some excellent deli sandwiches from the east coast, specifically New York, Boston, and New Haven, Connecticut.

Read full story
11 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of a couple of new menu items at Friday’s in Fresno.

What do you think of where you hear or read about a sauce that's a glaze and blaze?. Now take that thought about the sauce above and have it over ribs, chicken, or sirloin. Now, what do you think about that?

Read full story
1 comments
Fresno County, CA

My review of Habit Burger’s customer service, food quality, and cleanliness at 3 locations.

Patti enjoys Habit Burger more than I do, but I will admit that there are some of their dishes I do like. This entire review is about customer service at three different Habit burgers. They each have their way of dealing with an issue, and only one has stood out after all are visits to these three locations.

Read full story
1 comments
Fresno, CA

Hey Fresnan’s! The Fresno pizzapocalypse is real, but you can change that.

It's time to make this thing happen. The thing I'm talking about is the pizzapocalypse here in Fresno. I've written about this before, and there are some supporters out there, but we need more.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Getting politely snubbed by Councilmember Tyler Maxwell’s office about Fresno’s OWN pizza

I've written a couple of times about the Great Fresno Pizzapocalypse that I want to change. I believe we deserve to have our OWN famous pizza like the cities of New York, New Haven, and other east coast cities.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy