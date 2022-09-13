Pismo Beach, CA

My review of Giuseppe’s Italian restaurant at Pismo Beach.

Mark-John Clifford

Patti and I have been going to Pismo Beach quite often this year, compliments of a friend who has a home there and has been sharing it with us. It beats staying in a hotel or motel and constantly eating out.

At least now, if we want a quick bite to eat for breakfast, it's easy to prepare it at home before leaving for the day. 

When we're there, we usually hit two places for food, Pizmo Cafe and Woolly's. I've written about each and have added their links.

Giuseppe's was the place we hadn't tried and heard much about. 

Note: Before you get too far you should know my pictures from the evening somehow were lost so I’m finding images from the web. They may not be the perfect representations of what we had, but the pork chop pic is right on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6Wwv_0httowv000
Giuseppe’s in Pismo BeachGiuseppe’s

While in Pismo the last weekend in August, we met up with Patti's sister and brother-in-law, who have a trailer and stay in one of the local parks.

They recommended Giuseppe's after a friend had recommended it for dinner-and, so we went.

We decided to have an early dinner, so we arrived a little before four pm and found out they didn't take walk-ins until four pm exactly, so we waited.

I'm glad we arrived when we did because the walk-in line started to grow as we sat there- whew, we just about beat the rush.

Once inside, the atmosphere reminded me of some of the Italian restaurants in New York or Boston. Pictures of Italy from long ago, as well as recent pictures, adorned the walls.

Along with the pictures, items like empty or maybe full olive oil cans and bottles were on the shelves around the restaurant. One olive oil can near the register was labeled GENCO Olive Oil, like in the Godfather movie.

We were seated, and I could tell this restaurant may be a little more expensive than Wooly's or Pizmo Cafe by the linen and silverware on our table, but the reviews I read before going in made it worth the price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eaSab_0httowv000
Salad alla Giuseppe’sGiuseppe’s

As you know from my reviews, I always look for Italian food that tastes as close to homemade as possible. So far, the only location I've found was at Pizmo Cafe, but there's always someone else, and it was Giuseppe's turn to come to bat.

Time to Eat

The menu looked fantastic, and as I stated above, the prices here were higher than at Pizmo and Wolly's, but the anticipation of the food took away the shock.

They started by serving homemade Italian bread from their in-house bakery, which also makes the dough for their pizza which I heard is fantastic. We'll try that next time.

Along with the bread, they served an olive oil dipping sauce made with balsamic vinegar, parmesan cheese, crushed garlic, and olive oil.

The dip was fantastic, and to be honest, I believe we had them refill the dip two or three times, along with bringing us more of their homemade Italian bread. The bread was sliced thin as I like, and it had come fresh from the oven.

Our Salads

We started with salads. Patti, her sister, and her brother-in-law ordered salads made with fresh spinach greens and fresh veggies with a balsamic vinegarette.

I ordered the Caprese salad made with fresh tomatoes and burrata mozzarella; that was the creamiest I've had in a while. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ur86k_0httowv000
Look at that Mozarella!Giuseppe’s

I didn't hear anyone complain about their salads. All we did was brag about our salads to each other. I think I bragged the most since I hadn't had a traditional Caprese salad in years.

The Main Course

Patti and her sister ordered Tortellini Giuseppe made with 

bloomsdale spinach & ricotta-stuffed, peas, mushroom, pancetta, and tomato sugo.

It looked fantastic when it arrived, and according to Patti and her sister, it was excellent. 

The sauce wasn't too spicy or acidic as some tomato sauces tend to be in restaurants according to their taste buds. This meal had their full approval.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04htwP_0httowv000
Pasta from Giuseppe’sTrip Advisor

Patti's brother-in-law went with the fettucine alfredo with shrimp added as a topping.

I didn't get to taste his fettucine, just as I didn't try Patti's or her sisters, but they kept raving about their dishes, so I knew they were great.

According to Patti's brother-in-law, his fettucine alfredo was excellent, with just the right amount of cheese for the dish.

I opted for the Pork Chop (elephant ear) alla Parmigiana

parmesan-crusted butterflied pork chop, melted mozzarella, tomato sauce, rigatoni pasta, and veggies. The elephant ear refers to how the chop is sliced and presented on the plate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cU9Ow_0httowv000
Pork Chop from Giuseppe’sFacebook

The pork chop was tender and juicy. I had never had a pork chop parmigiana style. I've had chicken, of course, and some seafood that way, but never a pork chop. Granted, it was pricey, but it was worth every penny or dollar in this case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HusED_0httowv000
Another SaladGiuseppe’s

The veggies weren't soggy, and neither was the pasta. Both were cooked al dente, and the veggies were very flavorful.

In the End

Their dessert menu looked fantastic, with one item sticking out, a strawberry tiramisu, but we opted to go home and have coffee and treat back at the trailer.

All in all, the evening was fantastic. The company was great, the food was excellent, and the atmosphere brought back many fond memories of New York and Boston.

What topped off the evening was an older gentleman who came in with an accordion. We had finished eating by the time he started to play, but I did get to sing one Italian song with him before walking out the door; Oh (way), Marie (Dean Martin's version), a song my grandmother would sing to me daily. It made the night.

If you get a chance to visit Pismo, make sure you make a dinner date at Giuseppe's, it's worth every dollar, and make sure to go later so you can listen to some old Italian songs while dining.

Buon Appetito!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cuisine# Italian# restaurants# recipes# homemade

Comments / 6

Published by

Patti, my wife, and I write about life here in Fresno, California, and the Central Valley. We especially enjoy writing reviews about restaurants we've dined at, along with the food that is served. From time to time, we also write about and share recipes that we are fond of and hope you'll try them and let us know your thoughts. We are not traditional food critics. We don't have to worry about restaurants making unique dishes for us. We're just the average customer going in to dine, and then we write reviews.

Fresno, CA
1769 followers

More from Mark-John Clifford

Fresno County, CA

My second review of Lazy Dog and they didn’t disappoint!

It took a few visits, but Lazy Dog came through twice in the past two weeks for our dining experience. My last review wasn't that optimistic about the food, but I had high hopes for the staff after our son had some great dining experiences. Lazy Dog has our son Andrew to thank for getting us to go back and try one more time which ended up being two visits with excellent outcomes.

Read full story
6 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.

Patti and I dined at Kenji's Teriyaki Grill the other night after a long hiatus. We had stopped going after I found out they were using peanut oil for some of their fried foods, and being allergic to peanuts, I couldn't risk an incident. So that ended our dining at Kinji's until our daughter gave us some great news.

Read full story
6 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.

Being from the east coast, I'm sure most readers will not agree with this review, but maybe some will since there are so many Californians who aren't from here originally!. This review is about the food scene as I see it after living here for 15 years. While 15 years isn't a long time, I believe I can give a somewhat honest review at this point. It may not be what you're looking for or something you agree with, but it's my honest opinion.

Read full story
5 comments
Pismo Beach, CA

My review of Pizmo Cafe & Wooly’s in Pismo Beach

We were able to spend another weekend in Pismo Beach courtesy of a friend who owns a beach house there. Before I review the food we had at Pizmo Cafe and Wooly's, I just wanted to tell you how relaxing it was this past weekend.

Read full story
12 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and Clovis

Wings are the thing. Wings of any kind are the thing. But where do you get good to great wings in Fresno and Clovis?. There are a ton of places to get wings. Almost every restaurant serves wings as an appetizer or the main entre. It's just that not every business has eatable wings.

Read full story
4 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.

When you think of a club sandwich, do you have the same thoughts as me? A ham, turkey, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo between slices of either toasted or non-toasted white, wheat, or sourdough bread.

Read full story
1 comments
Fresno, CA

My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.

In May, I wrote a piece about the Fresno hidden food scene covering the Mom and Pop taco stands that open late at night or early in the morning. These Mom and Pop pop-up stands cover the back streets of Fresno and Clovis are where you can get some of the best authentic Mexican food you will get in the vicinity.

Read full story
7 comments
Clovis, CA

My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.

Finding great pizza almost seems impossible lately. I've been going back and forth with a couple of local pizza shops here in Fresno and Clovis, and I am still not finding anything as good as the pizza we had at Pismo Beach at the Pizmo Cafe.

Read full story
38 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of the hunt for a good deli in Fresno and Clovis

When it comes to having a good deli sandwich, I'm fussy. I have had some excellent deli sandwiches from the east coast, specifically New York, Boston, and New Haven, Connecticut.

Read full story
11 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of a couple of new menu items at Friday’s in Fresno.

What do you think of where you hear or read about a sauce that's a glaze and blaze?. Now take that thought about the sauce above and have it over ribs, chicken, or sirloin. Now, what do you think about that?

Read full story
1 comments
Fresno County, CA

My review of Habit Burger’s customer service, food quality, and cleanliness at 3 locations.

Patti enjoys Habit Burger more than I do, but I will admit that there are some of their dishes I do like. This entire review is about customer service at three different Habit burgers. They each have their way of dealing with an issue, and only one has stood out after all are visits to these three locations.

Read full story
1 comments
Fresno, CA

Hey Fresnan’s! The Fresno pizzapocalypse is real, but you can change that.

It's time to make this thing happen. The thing I'm talking about is the pizzapocalypse here in Fresno. I've written about this before, and there are some supporters out there, but we need more.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Getting politely snubbed by Councilmember Tyler Maxwell’s office about Fresno’s OWN pizza

I've written a couple of times about the Great Fresno Pizzapocalypse that I want to change. I believe we deserve to have our OWN famous pizza like the cities of New York, New Haven, and other east coast cities.

Read full story
4 comments

Searing beef ribs for a BBQ is the way to go.

Beef Ribs Ready For SearingMark-John Clifford - Author. While shopping at our local Costco the other day, Patti found beef ribs on sale. I don't get as excited about beef ribs as she does. I prefer pork ribs, but they weren't on sale.

Read full story
29 comments
Pismo Beach, CA

A review of Wooly’s on the Pismo pier. The home of the steamed clams I’ve been looking for.

As most of you know, I'm originally from the east coast, home to great pizza, seafood, and especially Italian food/restaurants. We're talking about the size of a large city like New York or Los Angele's abundance of Italian restaurants.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Another review on dining at The Dog House Grill.

After less than an exciting evening of dining at Lazy Dog in Fresno, we opted for a night of eating back at Dog House Grill, which lately has had some bad reviews in the papers.

Read full story
20 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of the third time at Lazy Dog. It wasn’t a charm or lazy dining.

It was our third time at Lazy Dog in Fresno, and we were looking for a lazy evening of dining. The lazy dining idea that I requested from our server Alek was set in. Motion with him understanding what we meant when I said lazy dining.

Read full story
15 comments
Fresno, CA

Update from the HQ of the Fresno pizzapocalypse

Hey everyone, Mark here, and I'm coming to you from the HQ (our house) of the Fresno pizzapocalypse with updated news and information. We're at the beginning of the pizzapocalypse, which is a great time to strike.

Read full story
7 comments
Fresno, CA

The hidden Fresno food scene.

Drive around late at night in Fresno neighborhoods, and you'll see a number of Mom & Pop pop-ups for food. It's primarily tacos and all the fixings that go with them, but these aren't food trucks.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy