Fresno, CA

My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.

Mark-John Clifford

Traditional ClubDelish.com

When you think of a club sandwich, do you have the same thoughts as me? A ham, turkey, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo between slices of either toasted or non-toasted white, wheat, or sourdough bread.

I've had some great club sandwiches around town, but until last night I had never had a chicken club sandwich.

We dined at The Habit Burger in River Park, one of our favorite spots to stop off for a quick bite besides Fridays.

The Habit

Patti's idea of going to The Habit last night sounded great, and it's cheaper than Fridays in most cases, so that made it even more enticing.

When we entered, Patti asked me before I could even close the door what I was having, and I replied, "I have no idea." She started to laugh and then ordered her traditional hamburger with BBQ sauce.

I was still checking out the menu, knowing I didn't want a burger; although that's what The Habit is known for, they have other sandwiches I wanted to try.

Over the past year since I've been writing reviews, I've tried some of those other sandwiches; some were good, some great, and some were not worth trying again.

Ordering

Tonight I figured I would live dangerously and order the chicken club. The chicken club at The Habit comes with a piece of grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

It wasn't your traditional club, but I figured what could go wrong, and for all I know, it might be a new winning sandwich that I'll order more often.

Before I get into more details, let me tell you that the chicken club was fantastic. I'm. not kidding. It was totally unexpected.

As I said, I'm a traditional club sandwich fan, and this was stepping out of the box with chicken; although I've seen it on other sandwich shop menus, I never paid attention to it on The Habit menu until last night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HEExv_0gtX5Hr000
The DoubleFacebook.com

Let me tell you about Patti's hamburger first. She forgets every time we dine at The Habit to say to them no mayo. She doesn't like mayo, but like me, with sesame seed buns, she forgets to tell them no mayo.

Eating

Her comment to me last night was, "who puts mayo on a BBQ hamburger?" I told her it looks like The Habit does. Smart ass that I am.

The burger, though, was great as always. Juicy, tender, and cooked to perfection.

There's not much else to say about their burger, except they do them well.

Let's get to the star of the show last night. I had a hard time ordering the chicken club only because my mind was thinking ham and turkey, and this was chicken, grilled chicken at that. I wasn't sure how that would work out.

The one thing I know about The Habit is that their grilled chicken sandwich never fails to impress me. Their grilled chicken has never been dry, unlike their fried chicken sandwich. For some reason, the deep-fried chicken always seems dry, but that's for another review.

Tonight though, as usual, the grilled chicken was tender and juicy, and it was the perfect fit for this chicken club which I never expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cx9Ey_0gtX5Hr000
The Chicken ClubPinterest

I ordered the sandwich on grilled sourdough bread which sounded better than the ciabatta rolls, which tend to be dry when I've had them in the past.

Everything in this sandwich was fresh, from the tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, and avocado to the fresh sourdough bread. Yum!

The sandwich had the right amount of mayo, so the bread didn't fall apart when you picked up the sandwich, which happens more than you know with the clubs I've had in the past.

In the End

As of now, this has to be my favorite sandwich at The Habit. It blows away the burgers and other specialty sandwiches they offer.

I'll be sure to order this sandwich more often, and I suggest you give it a try next time you're at The Habit and let us know your thoughts.

Buon Appetito!

Mark & Patti

