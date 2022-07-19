Fresno, CA

My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.

Mark-John Clifford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjZdb_0glDeJlc00
BC’s PizzaVisit Fresno County

Finding great pizza almost seems impossible lately. I've been going back and forth with a couple of local pizza shops here in Fresno and Clovis, and I am still not finding anything as good as the pizza we had at Pismo Beach at the Pizmo Cafe.

I'm trying hard not to compare the pizza here with the likes of the east coast pizza, but it's hard. I'm getting better at knowing I'll never get a New York or New haven style pizza here, but I still would like a local pizza parlor to come up with a Fresno pizza.

I believe Fresno/Clovis should have their personal pizza style, just like New York, New Haven, and other east coast cities. Whether it's Fresno or Clovis doesn't matter at this point. If just one pizza shop can come up with a local taste, that would be fantastic.

Back to the Hunt

The other day was our middle daughter's birthday, and she wanted pizza from BC's in Clovis. So we ordered it on our way over to her house.

We've had BC's pizza numerous times in the past, and I have found their dough not to be consistent each time. I wish I could tell you it's the best I've had since I moved here, but it isn't. It's good, but not great, and not something I keep wanting.

The other day the dough seemed stale or let out for hours while it dried out. Leaving the dough in the air leaves a skin on top that is not something you can hide when cooked. The only way to hide it is to discard it from the dough, and most shops won't do that.

Things That Happen

I understand that sometimes things happen. The dough might get left out by mistake or by a chef who doesn't care. It's a pain to keep going in the fridge to get dough and then let it come to room temp. It's easier to leave it out and have it ready when you need it. It's common practice at most pizza shops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffgU3_0glDeJlc00
Preparing the DoughSerious Eats

Each time we have had a pizza at BC's, and we usually order two pizzas for the family, one of them isn't even good. The dough is tough, not fluffy, and the dough tastes stale.

I've been making bread and pizza dough since I was a kid, and in some of the restaurants I worked at over the years and back east, most places and families pride themselves on their dough and its freshness. It doesn't seem to matter here at some shops.

There are a few pizza shops where they take care to make sure the dough is fresh.

More Than Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRTrr_0glDeJlc00
More Than PizzaMore Than Pizza

The best one so far I have seen doing this is More Than Pizza in Clovis.

At one time, I was told by a family member to try their pizza; it's great. I did, and I didn't find it that great, but that was years ago.

Since then, I've tried it a couple of times with family, and it's been good. I won't go as far as saying great, but it's the best I've had recently.

Back to the Hunt

There are a lot of local shops claiming to have a New York Style pizza, and that's all it is a claim. I still have not tried Annessos in Fresno, but we plan on it. I've heard some great things about their pizza, but I'm still longing for a New York or New Haven style pizza, but I know it isn't giving to happen.

As I said in another post, there is no way to get a New York or Nea Haven style pizza in Fresno or California since the air and water here are different than back east. We couldn't even get an authentic Chicago deep dish or a Detroit style pizza.

New York in River Park

Me & Ed's in River Park in Fresno calls itself Me & Ed's Coney Island, where they serve their version of a New York style pizza. For me, the only thing that makes it a very, very long shot of being a New York style is the slice's size (you can fold it over like a New York style) and the crust's thinness. Other than that, it isn't even close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ob96U_0glDeJlc00
Me & Ed’s Coney Island SliceMap Quest

The dough doesn't have the flavor or texture of a New York style pizza. It's not even close, but it has to do with the air and water here in Fresno and Clovis. It isn't New York or back east water or air folks, and it never will be.

It's Time to Forget Back East

So, I'm just looking to find a great pizza here in Fresno or Clovis. I found one in Pismo, so I hope to find one here soon.

I want Patti to taste an authentic New York or New Haven style pizza without going back east, but I can see now that we'll have to make that trip back east soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18v0IQ_0glDeJlc00
A Typical New York SliceThe Sauce and Slice

I still believe Fresno/Clovis has a pizzapocalypse issue, though, and we need to get everyone on board, the community, the local politicians, and of course, the pizza shops, to come up with a recipe for an original Fresno/Clovis pizza, and it needs to happen now.

I know it can happen if we want it to happen.

I'm also looking for recommendations from you, our readers, regarding where we should go next for pizza. We're open to all suggestions, so comment away.

As always,

Buon Appetito!

Mark & Patti

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# pizza# fresh# cuisine# Italian

Comments / 16

Published by

Patti, my wife, and I write about life here in Fresno, California, and the Central Valley. We especially enjoy writing reviews about restaurants we've dined at, along with the food that is served. From time to time, we also write about and share recipes that we are fond of and hope you'll try them and let us know your thoughts. We are not traditional food critics. We don't have to worry about restaurants making unique dishes for us. We're just the average customer going in to dine, and then we write reviews.

Fresno, CA
1663 followers

More from Mark-John Clifford

Fresno, CA

My review of the hunt for a good deli in Fresno and Clovis

When it comes to having a good deli sandwich, I'm fussy. I have had some excellent deli sandwiches from the east coast, specifically New York, Boston, and New Haven, Connecticut.

Read full story
9 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of a couple of new menu items at Friday’s in Fresno.

What do you think of where you hear or read about a sauce that's a glaze and blaze?. Now take that thought about the sauce above and have it over ribs, chicken, or sirloin. Now, what do you think about that?

Read full story
1 comments
Fresno County, CA

My review of Habit Burger’s customer service, food quality, and cleanliness at 3 locations.

Patti enjoys Habit Burger more than I do, but I will admit that there are some of their dishes I do like. This entire review is about customer service at three different Habit burgers. They each have their way of dealing with an issue, and only one has stood out after all are visits to these three locations.

Read full story
1 comments
Fresno, CA

Hey Fresnan’s! The Fresno pizzapocalypse is real, but you can change that.

It's time to make this thing happen. The thing I'm talking about is the pizzapocalypse here in Fresno. I've written about this before, and there are some supporters out there, but we need more.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Getting politely snubbed by Councilmember Tyler Maxwell’s office about Fresno’s OWN pizza

I've written a couple of times about the Great Fresno Pizzapocalypse that I want to change. I believe we deserve to have our OWN famous pizza like the cities of New York, New Haven, and other east coast cities.

Read full story
4 comments

Searing beef ribs for a BBQ is the way to go.

Beef Ribs Ready For SearingMark-John Clifford - Author. While shopping at our local Costco the other day, Patti found beef ribs on sale. I don't get as excited about beef ribs as she does. I prefer pork ribs, but they weren't on sale.

Read full story
29 comments
Pismo Beach, CA

A review of Wooly’s on the Pismo pier. The home of the steamed clams I’ve been looking for.

As most of you know, I'm originally from the east coast, home to great pizza, seafood, and especially Italian food/restaurants. We're talking about the size of a large city like New York or Los Angele's abundance of Italian restaurants.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Another review on dining at The Dog House Grill.

After less than an exciting evening of dining at Lazy Dog in Fresno, we opted for a night of eating back at Dog House Grill, which lately has had some bad reviews in the papers.

Read full story
18 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of the third time at Lazy Dog. It wasn’t a charm or lazy dining.

It was our third time at Lazy Dog in Fresno, and we were looking for a lazy evening of dining. The lazy dining idea that I requested from our server Alek was set in. Motion with him understanding what we meant when I said lazy dining.

Read full story
15 comments
Fresno, CA

Update from the HQ of the Fresno pizzapocalypse

Hey everyone, Mark here, and I'm coming to you from the HQ (our house) of the Fresno pizzapocalypse with updated news and information. We're at the beginning of the pizzapocalypse, which is a great time to strike.

Read full story
7 comments
Fresno, CA

The hidden Fresno food scene.

Drive around late at night in Fresno neighborhoods, and you'll see a number of Mom & Pop pop-ups for food. It's primarily tacos and all the fixings that go with them, but these aren't food trucks.

Read full story
7 comments
Fresno, CA

A pizzaplocalypse in Fresno

New York, Chicago, Detroit, or New Haven pizza seems to be finding a way into our neighborhoods. Whether it's by chain restaurants, local pizza shops, or in the markets, all of these styles are somehow coming to Fresno/Clovis, the Central Valley, and beyond. For right now, we're concentrating on Fresno and Clovis.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Finally, homemade Italian food in Pismo Beach at Pizmo Cafe

This past weekend Patti and I made it back to Pismo Beach along with our son Andrew and his girlfriend Dusti. We wanted to get back there to try the Italian food at Pizmo Cage other than their pizza which we love.

Read full story
7 comments

Making braised chicken and veggies for dinner.

The other day I was watching one of my favorite YouTube cooks, J. Kenji-Lopez Alt, and he was making a one pot chicken dish with carrots, cabbage, and other stuff. It looked fantastic and was a perfect meal for dinner for the family that night.

Read full story
17 comments
Fresno County, CA

The rib meal at Dog House Grill is the right choice.

The Rib Meal at Dog House GrillMark-John Clifford, Author. The other night Patti and I were trying to decide where to go for dinner. We were tired of Habit Burger and Pieology. These fast food places are some of our favorites, with Pieology coming out on top.

Read full story
9 comments

Food shopping can be a day in the park or a complete mess.

I recorded a video for NewsBreak about this same topic as this article the other day; here is the link. I thought I would get some feedback about shopping for food when you are either a disorganized or organized shopper. I wasn't disappointed.

Read full story
New York City, NY

It’s all about the potato skins at Friday’s

I've been dining at Fridays for as long as I can remember starting when they opened their first location in New York City. After that, it was just about love at first sight. Don't get me wrong, I didn't always get the best main course, dessert, or drink, but when it came to potato skins as an appetizer, no Fridays that I have been to since back then to present day have let me down.

Read full story
3 comments

Making a meatloaf and adding Teriyaki to the recipe.

I decided to make meatloaf the other night after Patti reminded me of the pound of sausage we had frozen. She grabbed about 4 1/2 pounds of ground beef which I split up when she bought it.

Read full story
7 comments
Fresno, CA

The Habit Burger made me a fan again!

We went to Habit Burger the other night, and I was impressed for the first time. Habit Burger is Patti's all-time favorite hamburger place. For me, it's anything but a favorite.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy