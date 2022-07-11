Fresno, CA

My review of a couple of new menu items at Friday’s in Fresno.

Mark-John Clifford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOslJ_0gaK9HHU00
Fridays Rib MealThe Fast Food Post

What do you think of where you hear or read about a sauce that's a glaze and blaze?

Now take that thought about the sauce above and have it over ribs, chicken, or sirloin. Now, what do you think about that?

Last night we stopped at one of our favorite places to eat Fridays, and to our surprise, they had new menu items to check out.

Originally I wanted their fish and chips, and Patti wanted their chicken drumsticks with the whiskey bbq sauce.

Fridays' fish and chips have surprised me over the last couple of years. They are frozen, but the beer batter stands out as one of the top ten in Fresno.

Patti, when ordering the drumsticks, only wants the drumsticks, not the flats, and Fridays always accommodates us.

I believe it's because we go there so often and most servers and the managers know us.

It's always a pleasure when a manager or server makes it a point to say hello, ask us how we've been, and mentions it's great to see us. Now that's excellent customer service.

Back to the New Items

When we sat down, the server gave us our menus, and right away, I noticed a new item on the front cover. The name FRijitas hit me right between the eyes, along with a picture of chicken and sirloin sitting on rice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aaAQZ_0gaK9HHU00
Friday’s FRijitasFridays

There we also the words glaze and blaze. When I read the description further, the blaze part was the addition of spice to the great taste of the glaze made of whiskey and BBQ sauce. We were hooked and wanted to try.

The picture, of course, showed veggies—bell peppers, green and red, and onions to compliment the jasmine rice.

The onion thing that turned me off was the onions. After reading most of my reviews, you know I'm not that fond of onions. So I passed on the FRijitas.

So I started looking for the fish and chips when I saw something that made me look twice.

They now had the glaze and blaze for the ribs. That made me happy, and knowing how much I love their ribs; I figured this new glaze and blaze would kick them up a notch.

So we ordered; Patti ordered the FRijita and I the ribs. A perfect dinner was on its way.

Friday's Rewards Club

We're a member of the rewards club. Each time you dine at Fridays, you get points for your dinner bill. It works out to $1.00 for each dollar you spend on food and drinks. No points for alcoholic beverages, and you can't use the points toward those drinks, but you can get a soda, ice tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

You can also use those points towards dessert if you have room at the end of your meal.

My point is it's all worth it. When you sit down, you get complimentary chips and salsa. Not a huge perk, but it's still a nice touch.

Back to Dinner

With Patti's order of the FRijita came an order of chips and queso dip- so we ended up with two bowls of chips, one with salsa and one with the queso dip.

My ribs came next a little before Patti's FRijita's. It didn't take long before her dish arrived; I have to be honest, I was envious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NoxSw_0gaK9HHU00
The Rib MealThe Food Advisor

I've had the ribs before, so I knew what I was getting, ribs, coleslaw (probably in the top ten of my coleslaw juices around town), and Fresno fires. Nothing new except for the blaze glaze.

Patti's fish looked so yummy. The sirloin was cooked medium, just the way she likes, and the chicken strips were a good size.

I didn't hear it sizzling, but they don't advertise it as a sizzling plate.

The Food Review

The ribs were falling off the bone as always. They were covered with the whiskey glaze, and when I took that first bite, I could taste the blaze they advertised. It was perfect with that sauce. It made the rib meal I've had over a dozen times even better than I expected.

Patti kept bragging about her FRijita with the sirloin and chicken. She said the chicken was juicy, and the sirloin was cooked perfectly. The whiskey glaze/blaze sauce added the right amount of kick to her dish.

The coleslaw I had was perfect as it always is. Not too much mayo and just the right amount of spice. They make a great coleslaw in my eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlmIN_0gaK9HHU00
Friday’s New FRijitasTwitter

Dipping the fried in the blaze/glaze sauce served on the side was the added heat I needed to go along with my ribs.

Patti almost finished her entire meal, which tells you how great the dish was. I couldn't finish my ribs, but I have about six left over to enjoy today for lunch. Yum!

Yes, I think you should give Friday's new menu a try. You won't be sorry. I know we weren't.

Buon Appetito!!!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# cuisine# restaurants# recipes# appetizers

Comments / 1

Published by

Patti, my wife, and I write about life here in Fresno, California, and the Central Valley. We especially enjoy writing reviews about restaurants we've dined at, along with the food that is served. From time to time, we also write about and share recipes that we are fond of and hope you'll try them and let us know your thoughts. We are not traditional food critics. We don't have to worry about restaurants making unique dishes for us. We're just the average customer going in to dine, and then we write reviews.

Fresno, CA
1614 followers

More from Mark-John Clifford

Fresno, CA

My review of the hunt for a good deli in Fresno and Clovis

When it comes to having a good deli sandwich, I'm fussy. I have had some excellent deli sandwiches from the east coast, specifically New York, Boston, and New Haven, Connecticut.

Read full story
Fresno County, CA

My review of Habit Burger’s customer service, food quality, and cleanliness at 3 locations.

Patti enjoys Habit Burger more than I do, but I will admit that there are some of their dishes I do like. This entire review is about customer service at three different Habit burgers. They each have their way of dealing with an issue, and only one has stood out after all are visits to these three locations.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Hey Fresnan’s! The Fresno pizzapocalypse is real, but you can change that.

It's time to make this thing happen. The thing I'm talking about is the pizzapocalypse here in Fresno. I've written about this before, and there are some supporters out there, but we need more.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Getting politely snubbed by Councilmember Tyler Maxwell’s office about Fresno’s OWN pizza

I've written a couple of times about the Great Fresno Pizzapocalypse that I want to change. I believe we deserve to have our OWN famous pizza like the cities of New York, New Haven, and other east coast cities.

Read full story
4 comments

Searing beef ribs for a BBQ is the way to go.

Beef Ribs Ready For SearingMark-John Clifford - Author. While shopping at our local Costco the other day, Patti found beef ribs on sale. I don't get as excited about beef ribs as she does. I prefer pork ribs, but they weren't on sale.

Read full story
29 comments
Pismo Beach, CA

A review of Wooly’s on the Pismo pier. The home of the steamed clams I’ve been looking for.

As most of you know, I'm originally from the east coast, home to great pizza, seafood, and especially Italian food/restaurants. We're talking about the size of a large city like New York or Los Angele's abundance of Italian restaurants.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Another review on dining at The Dog House Grill.

After less than an exciting evening of dining at Lazy Dog in Fresno, we opted for a night of eating back at Dog House Grill, which lately has had some bad reviews in the papers.

Read full story
18 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of the third time at Lazy Dog. It wasn’t a charm or lazy dining.

It was our third time at Lazy Dog in Fresno, and we were looking for a lazy evening of dining. The lazy dining idea that I requested from our server Alek was set in. Motion with him understanding what we meant when I said lazy dining.

Read full story
14 comments
Fresno, CA

Update from the HQ of the Fresno pizzapocalypse

Hey everyone, Mark here, and I'm coming to you from the HQ (our house) of the Fresno pizzapocalypse with updated news and information. We're at the beginning of the pizzapocalypse, which is a great time to strike.

Read full story
7 comments
Fresno, CA

The hidden Fresno food scene.

Drive around late at night in Fresno neighborhoods, and you'll see a number of Mom & Pop pop-ups for food. It's primarily tacos and all the fixings that go with them, but these aren't food trucks.

Read full story
7 comments
Fresno, CA

A pizzaplocalypse in Fresno

New York, Chicago, Detroit, or New Haven pizza seems to be finding a way into our neighborhoods. Whether it's by chain restaurants, local pizza shops, or in the markets, all of these styles are somehow coming to Fresno/Clovis, the Central Valley, and beyond. For right now, we're concentrating on Fresno and Clovis.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Finally, homemade Italian food in Pismo Beach at Pizmo Cafe

This past weekend Patti and I made it back to Pismo Beach along with our son Andrew and his girlfriend Dusti. We wanted to get back there to try the Italian food at Pizmo Cage other than their pizza which we love.

Read full story
7 comments

Making braised chicken and veggies for dinner.

The other day I was watching one of my favorite YouTube cooks, J. Kenji-Lopez Alt, and he was making a one pot chicken dish with carrots, cabbage, and other stuff. It looked fantastic and was a perfect meal for dinner for the family that night.

Read full story
17 comments
Fresno County, CA

The rib meal at Dog House Grill is the right choice.

The Rib Meal at Dog House GrillMark-John Clifford, Author. The other night Patti and I were trying to decide where to go for dinner. We were tired of Habit Burger and Pieology. These fast food places are some of our favorites, with Pieology coming out on top.

Read full story
9 comments

Food shopping can be a day in the park or a complete mess.

I recorded a video for NewsBreak about this same topic as this article the other day; here is the link. I thought I would get some feedback about shopping for food when you are either a disorganized or organized shopper. I wasn't disappointed.

Read full story
New York City, NY

It’s all about the potato skins at Friday’s

I've been dining at Fridays for as long as I can remember starting when they opened their first location in New York City. After that, it was just about love at first sight. Don't get me wrong, I didn't always get the best main course, dessert, or drink, but when it came to potato skins as an appetizer, no Fridays that I have been to since back then to present day have let me down.

Read full story
3 comments

Making a meatloaf and adding Teriyaki to the recipe.

I decided to make meatloaf the other night after Patti reminded me of the pound of sausage we had frozen. She grabbed about 4 1/2 pounds of ground beef which I split up when she bought it.

Read full story
7 comments
Fresno, CA

The Habit Burger made me a fan again!

We went to Habit Burger the other night, and I was impressed for the first time. Habit Burger is Patti's all-time favorite hamburger place. For me, it's anything but a favorite.

Read full story
1 comments
Pismo Beach, CA

Pizmo Cafe is the place to go for pizza and more. Another review!

Food critics make errors every once in a while. That's what I did in yesterday's post. If you read the post from yesterday, I spoke highly of the pizza from Pizmo Cafe in Pismo Beach, but I was upset with the owner and the pricing on one of the pizzas.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy