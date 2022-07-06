My review of Habit Burger’s customer service, food quality, and cleanliness at 3 locations.

Mark-John Clifford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05KFAS_0gWfHJNC00
Burger Feast at Habit BurgerTrip Advisor

Patti enjoys Habit Burger more than I do, but I will admit that there are some of their dishes I do like.

This entire review is about customer service at three different Habit burgers. They each have their way of dealing with an issue, and only one has stood out after all are visits to these three locations.

Things That Happen

Not being fond of opinions isn't good when eating fast food since most places usually forget to delete the onions even after telling them no onions. 

I don't know how often that has happened at other fast food joints around town and even here at Habit Burger.

My issue with onions is a stomach thing. I loved onions as a kid and ate them cooked, raw, and fresh from the garden when my grandfather would harvest them. Then one day, my stomach gave me trouble, and it had to do with onions.

I can cook and sauté them for Patti and others, but I can't eat them. 

I love them in a soup if they are chopped small. I love them in stuffing if they are chopped so small they are not even noticed. 

I love their flavor when I cook, so once in a while, I will add a whole onion to the pan and take it out when it's time to eat. It works for me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dN1A_0gWfHJNC00
Sesame Seed BunTrip Advisor

I talk about this because between onions and sesame seeded buns; those are my biggest gripe when it comes to Habit Burger.

If I forget to mention it, as I sometimes do, I will get a sesame bun with the hamburger at Habit Burger, and when I bring it back and tell them I forgot to mention no sesame seeds, I get a look.

I can't describe the look, but it isn't a nice one, and it is my fault; I forget.

Once at the Clovis location, they just took the burger off the sesame bun and put the same burger on another plain bun. While that may sound like the thing to do, I've had times when the oil of the sesame seeds contaminates that burger and an epi pen was needed.

An Epi pen is what people with allergies carry around in the event of an incident. It keeps us alive. It's a fantastic pen, and Patti has had to use it a few times for me.

Back to Habit Burger-Clovis

The Clovis location is at the bottom of the list regarding customer service, cleanliness, and food quality.

This was our favorite spot for a long time, and then things started to go downhill over time. 

It started with cleanliness. The bathrooms smelled like the ones in rest areas that aren't cleaned often. I'm surprised the smell didn't fill the restaurants since this is a small spot.

The floor always felt sticky when we would go, and so did the tables and counters where you sit and eat. Not a great way of keeping customers happy and coming back.

Habit Burger-Fresno-River Park

This is still our favorite spot. Compared to the one in River Park, this one outshines in customer service, cleanliness, and food quality.

When I goofed and forgot to tell them about sesame see buns, they politely cooked me another burger and tossed the other away. 

They've never given me a look I've received at the Clovis location as I am a pain in the a** which I guess I am in a small sense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19OCGu_0gWfHJNC00
Looking GreatFres Yes

Their restrooms are always clean and have very little smell most of the time. There's always that one time, though, but they are all clean and void of stench.

The food is excellent, and the only complaint I do have is the lettuce or something always seems to have the taste and smell of onions on the burger or other sandwiches.

I've mentioned it to the manager, but the response, which I understand, is the onions sometimes get in the lettuce or other condiments. 

It just irks me. I'm being a little too picky, but I want what I want, and I'm paying for it, so I should get what I want.

This is the place to go in Fresno, in my opinion.

Habit Burger-Selma

This is our new favorite out-of-town Habit Burger. They rate the highest in our opinion for customer service, cleanliness, and food quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpGcQ_0gWfHJNC00
Selma Habit BurgerYou Tube

We had the opportunity to dine there the other day, and once again, I goofed with my order, not thinking about the sesame seed bun. When I saw it, Patti went up to the counter, and the manager said he would replace it at no charge. Patti offered to pay as we have done at other Habit Burger,s, but he said no way. 

Other locations have sometimes charged and sometimes not. Although at different places like Clovis and Fresno, they always take the burger back and dispose of it.

At Selma, the manager offered to dispose of it or for us to keep it and take it home at no charge. Now, this is excellent customer service. 

You know I'll be recommending this location all the time now.

On top of that, this location was spotless inside and out, especially the restrooms. If you were desperate, you could eat in the restrooms fine. Not that you would want to, and I hope you wouldn't be that desperate.

The food quality was excellent. I ordered a hamburger, and to my surprise, I didn't smell or taste onions like the other locations we have dined. So I guess you can keep those onions out of things.

To say we were happy customers is an understatement. This location is huge and bright. Windows all around let in the light; it feels better than the other locations. 

All in all, this is the location I want to keep dining at, even though it's a little bit of a ride. 

If you decide to check it out, get on the 99 and head south. At the exit for Selma Toyota, take it and then take a right at the bottom of the exit. 

Maybe we'll see you there.

Buon Appetito!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Hamburgers# Cuisine# Fastfood# Restaurants

Comments / 0

Published by

Patti, my wife, and I write about life here in Fresno, California, and the Central Valley. We especially enjoy writing reviews about restaurants we've dined at, along with the food that is served. From time to time, we also write about and share recipes that we are fond of and hope you'll try them and let us know your thoughts. We are not traditional food critics. We don't have to worry about restaurants making unique dishes for us. We're just the average customer going in to dine, and then we write reviews.

Fresno, CA
1589 followers

More from Mark-John Clifford

Fresno, CA

Hey Fresnan’s! The Fresno pizzapocalypse is real, but you can change that.

It's time to make this thing happen. The thing I'm talking about is the pizzapocalypse here in Fresno. I've written about this before, and there are some supporters out there, but we need more.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Getting politely snubbed by Councilmember Tyler Maxwell’s office about Fresno’s OWN pizza

I've written a couple of times about the Great Fresno Pizzapocalypse that I want to change. I believe we deserve to have our OWN famous pizza like the cities of New York, New Haven, and other east coast cities.

Read full story
4 comments

Searing beef ribs for a BBQ is the way to go.

Beef Ribs Ready For SearingMark-John Clifford - Author. While shopping at our local Costco the other day, Patti found beef ribs on sale. I don't get as excited about beef ribs as she does. I prefer pork ribs, but they weren't on sale.

Read full story
29 comments
Pismo Beach, CA

A review of Wooly’s on the Pismo pier. The home of the steamed clams I’ve been looking for.

As most of you know, I'm originally from the east coast, home to great pizza, seafood, and especially Italian food/restaurants. We're talking about the size of a large city like New York or Los Angele's abundance of Italian restaurants.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Another review on dining at The Dog House Grill.

After less than an exciting evening of dining at Lazy Dog in Fresno, we opted for a night of eating back at Dog House Grill, which lately has had some bad reviews in the papers.

Read full story
18 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of the third time at Lazy Dog. It wasn’t a charm or lazy dining.

It was our third time at Lazy Dog in Fresno, and we were looking for a lazy evening of dining. The lazy dining idea that I requested from our server Alek was set in. Motion with him understanding what we meant when I said lazy dining.

Read full story
14 comments
Fresno, CA

Update from the HQ of the Fresno pizzapocalypse

Hey everyone, Mark here, and I'm coming to you from the HQ (our house) of the Fresno pizzapocalypse with updated news and information. We're at the beginning of the pizzapocalypse, which is a great time to strike.

Read full story
7 comments
Fresno, CA

The hidden Fresno food scene.

Drive around late at night in Fresno neighborhoods, and you'll see a number of Mom & Pop pop-ups for food. It's primarily tacos and all the fixings that go with them, but these aren't food trucks.

Read full story
7 comments
Fresno, CA

A pizzaplocalypse in Fresno

New York, Chicago, Detroit, or New Haven pizza seems to be finding a way into our neighborhoods. Whether it's by chain restaurants, local pizza shops, or in the markets, all of these styles are somehow coming to Fresno/Clovis, the Central Valley, and beyond. For right now, we're concentrating on Fresno and Clovis.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Finally, homemade Italian food in Pismo Beach at Pizmo Cafe

This past weekend Patti and I made it back to Pismo Beach along with our son Andrew and his girlfriend Dusti. We wanted to get back there to try the Italian food at Pizmo Cage other than their pizza which we love.

Read full story
7 comments

Making braised chicken and veggies for dinner.

The other day I was watching one of my favorite YouTube cooks, J. Kenji-Lopez Alt, and he was making a one pot chicken dish with carrots, cabbage, and other stuff. It looked fantastic and was a perfect meal for dinner for the family that night.

Read full story
17 comments
Fresno County, CA

The rib meal at Dog House Grill is the right choice.

The Rib Meal at Dog House GrillMark-John Clifford, Author. The other night Patti and I were trying to decide where to go for dinner. We were tired of Habit Burger and Pieology. These fast food places are some of our favorites, with Pieology coming out on top.

Read full story
9 comments

Food shopping can be a day in the park or a complete mess.

I recorded a video for NewsBreak about this same topic as this article the other day; here is the link. I thought I would get some feedback about shopping for food when you are either a disorganized or organized shopper. I wasn't disappointed.

Read full story
New York City, NY

It’s all about the potato skins at Friday’s

I've been dining at Fridays for as long as I can remember starting when they opened their first location in New York City. After that, it was just about love at first sight. Don't get me wrong, I didn't always get the best main course, dessert, or drink, but when it came to potato skins as an appetizer, no Fridays that I have been to since back then to present day have let me down.

Read full story
3 comments

Making a meatloaf and adding Teriyaki to the recipe.

I decided to make meatloaf the other night after Patti reminded me of the pound of sausage we had frozen. She grabbed about 4 1/2 pounds of ground beef which I split up when she bought it.

Read full story
7 comments
Fresno, CA

The Habit Burger made me a fan again!

We went to Habit Burger the other night, and I was impressed for the first time. Habit Burger is Patti's all-time favorite hamburger place. For me, it's anything but a favorite.

Read full story
1 comments
Pismo Beach, CA

Pizmo Cafe is the place to go for pizza and more. Another review!

Food critics make errors every once in a while. That's what I did in yesterday's post. If you read the post from yesterday, I spoke highly of the pizza from Pizmo Cafe in Pismo Beach, but I was upset with the owner and the pricing on one of the pizzas.

Read full story
Pismo Beach, CA

We were in Pismo Beach again and we went to Pizmo Cafe again. It was good and bad this time.

As you know, Patti and I go out to eat not as often as we would like, but we do our share of dining out and always write a review about our dining experience. We don't work for a newspaper or magazine that reimburses us for our meals, and neither does NewsBreak. We aren't paid by a company-owned restaurant to check on them like Friday's, nor do we get asked by owners to review their restaurant. We pick a place to dine and then write about it. We get paid by views on NewsBreak, and that's it.

Read full story
12 comments
Fresno, CA

Finding the tastiest bread pudding around Fresno at Mad Duck

Last night Patti and I went to Mad Duck to enjoy some tater-tots. I’ve written about the tater-tots before at Mad Duck, and last night they were as good as all the other times.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy