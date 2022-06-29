Fresno, CA

Hey Fresnan’s! The Fresno pizzapocalypse is real, but you can change that.

Mark-John Clifford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCVXH_0gPzDRl900
Perfect PizzaSimply Recipes

It's time to make this thing happen. The thing I'm talking about is the pizzapocalypse here in Fresno.

I've written about this before, and there are some supporters out there, but we need more. 

In thinking this through, I think social media may be the way to kick this off. 

As much as I would like to be out there pounding the pavement, as they say, it's too much for one or two people. So why not let social media do our bidding to get Fresno's own pizza?

First, I want to set up a hashtag for all posts on social media. So as of today #fresnosownpizza and #fresnosown are the two I'm considering. If you have some other ideas, please write them in the comments section. All ideas will be considered in this mission.

Next is which social media channels to use. All of them, from Facebook to whatever else is out there, is a potential platform to spread the word.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nj2hb_0gPzDRl900
Annesso PizzaSan Joaquin Valley Sun

Right now, we don't need physical volunteers as much as we need Fresnans to post on the internet. We need postings from as many Fresnan's who believe in this idea as possible.

Reach out to family, friends, enemies in some cases, and anyone else you can think of. Even people who aren't from Fresno may want to join in our mission to get a Fresno pizza of its own.

Of course, one question that keeps coming up is what will make up a Fresno's own pizza? That's where we all can chime in so the pizza parlors can get ideas of what we want, not just their take on a Fresno pizza.

In my opinion, we live in the United State's agricultural capital, and we have loads of fruits, veggies, and meats to choose. All homegrown or grass fed in our backyard. All we have to do is think about all of them and put them together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20idCn_0gPzDRl900
Mike’s PizzaABC 30

From Fresno chili's to locally grown tomatoes and other veggies as well as the meats raised here, we have it all. 

Imagine finding a Fresno pizza in New York, our even better people from New York, Boston, New Haven, and other east coast cities bragging about a pizza from Fresno. That would put Fresno on the map for sure. 

Not that Fresno isn't already on the map as a place to come and vivisection, but a destination for pizza would be fantastic.

Is all of this possible? Of course, it is, but it'll take more than an article or two or a bunch of videos here on NewsBreak to make it happen.

That's where every Fresnan comes into play. We all need to bang together and start asking for our own pizza. We need to broadcast on all the social networks and in person whenever you visit a local pizza parlor that we want our own pizza. Whether a local shop or a national chain, we can influence their decision to join in the quest to find Fresno's own pizza. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TR2Hg_0gPzDRl900
Mama Mia’sFacebook

It's not that hard. We have the ability to make this happen now if we want it. 

If you believe in this mission or project, join in now and use the hashtags provided above for now. If and when I get more ideas for hashtags, I'll post them in an article here or on Twitter at markjohn1 for now. I'll be setting up a Twitter profile for this project soon, and I will keep you updated here.

This is a project/mission of love. I believe in this mission and want to see Fresno get recognition for its own pizza.

Join the mission now! Get involved by simply tweeting or posting a comment about wanting Fresno's own pizza with the above hashtags. 

Let's rock this mission!!!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pizza# italian# Fresno# food# cusinine

Comments / 0

Published by

Patti, my wife, and I write about life here in Fresno, California, and the Central Valley. We especially enjoy writing reviews about restaurants we've dined at, along with the food that is served. From time to time, we also write about and share recipes that we are fond of and hope you'll try them and let us know your thoughts. We are not traditional food critics. We don't have to worry about restaurants making unique dishes for us. We're just the average customer going in to dine, and then we write reviews.

Fresno, CA
1574 followers

More from Mark-John Clifford

Fresno, CA

Getting politely snubbed by Councilmember Tyler Maxwell’s office about Fresno’s OWN pizza

I've written a couple of times about the Great Fresno Pizzapocalypse that I want to change. I believe we deserve to have our OWN famous pizza like the cities of New York, New Haven, and other east coast cities.

Read full story
4 comments

Searing beef ribs for a BBQ is the way to go.

Beef Ribs Ready For SearingMark-John Clifford - Author. While shopping at our local Costco the other day, Patti found beef ribs on sale. I don't get as excited about beef ribs as she does. I prefer pork ribs, but they weren't on sale.

Read full story
29 comments

A review of Wooly’s on the Pismo pier. The home of the steamed clams I’ve been looking for.

As most of you know, I'm originally from the east coast, home to great pizza, seafood, and especially Italian food/restaurants. We're talking about the size of a large city like New York or Los Angele's abundance of Italian restaurants.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Another review on dining at The Dog House Grill.

After less than an exciting evening of dining at Lazy Dog in Fresno, we opted for a night of eating back at Dog House Grill, which lately has had some bad reviews in the papers.

Read full story
18 comments
Fresno, CA

My review of the third time at Lazy Dog. It wasn’t a charm or lazy dining.

It was our third time at Lazy Dog in Fresno, and we were looking for a lazy evening of dining. The lazy dining idea that I requested from our server Alek was set in. Motion with him understanding what we meant when I said lazy dining.

Read full story
14 comments
Fresno, CA

Update from the HQ of the Fresno pizzapocalypse

Hey everyone, Mark here, and I'm coming to you from the HQ (our house) of the Fresno pizzapocalypse with updated news and information. We're at the beginning of the pizzapocalypse, which is a great time to strike.

Read full story
5 comments
Fresno, CA

The hidden Fresno food scene.

Drive around late at night in Fresno neighborhoods, and you'll see a number of Mom & Pop pop-ups for food. It's primarily tacos and all the fixings that go with them, but these aren't food trucks.

Read full story
8 comments
Fresno, CA

A pizzaplocalypse in Fresno

New York, Chicago, Detroit, or New Haven pizza seems to be finding a way into our neighborhoods. Whether it's by chain restaurants, local pizza shops, or in the markets, all of these styles are somehow coming to Fresno/Clovis, the Central Valley, and beyond. For right now, we're concentrating on Fresno and Clovis.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Finally, homemade Italian food in Pismo Beach at Pizmo Cafe

This past weekend Patti and I made it back to Pismo Beach along with our son Andrew and his girlfriend Dusti. We wanted to get back there to try the Italian food at Pizmo Cage other than their pizza which we love.

Read full story
7 comments

Making braised chicken and veggies for dinner.

The other day I was watching one of my favorite YouTube cooks, J. Kenji-Lopez Alt, and he was making a one pot chicken dish with carrots, cabbage, and other stuff. It looked fantastic and was a perfect meal for dinner for the family that night.

Read full story
17 comments
Fresno County, CA

The rib meal at Dog House Grill is the right choice.

The Rib Meal at Dog House GrillMark-John Clifford, Author. The other night Patti and I were trying to decide where to go for dinner. We were tired of Habit Burger and Pieology. These fast food places are some of our favorites, with Pieology coming out on top.

Read full story
9 comments

Food shopping can be a day in the park or a complete mess.

I recorded a video for NewsBreak about this same topic as this article the other day; here is the link. I thought I would get some feedback about shopping for food when you are either a disorganized or organized shopper. I wasn't disappointed.

Read full story
New York City, NY

It’s all about the potato skins at Friday’s

I've been dining at Fridays for as long as I can remember starting when they opened their first location in New York City. After that, it was just about love at first sight. Don't get me wrong, I didn't always get the best main course, dessert, or drink, but when it came to potato skins as an appetizer, no Fridays that I have been to since back then to present day have let me down.

Read full story
3 comments

Making a meatloaf and adding Teriyaki to the recipe.

I decided to make meatloaf the other night after Patti reminded me of the pound of sausage we had frozen. She grabbed about 4 1/2 pounds of ground beef which I split up when she bought it.

Read full story
7 comments
Fresno, CA

The Habit Burger made me a fan again!

We went to Habit Burger the other night, and I was impressed for the first time. Habit Burger is Patti's all-time favorite hamburger place. For me, it's anything but a favorite.

Read full story
1 comments
Pismo Beach, CA

Pizmo Cafe is the place to go for pizza and more. Another review!

Food critics make errors every once in a while. That's what I did in yesterday's post. If you read the post from yesterday, I spoke highly of the pizza from Pizmo Cafe in Pismo Beach, but I was upset with the owner and the pricing on one of the pizzas.

Read full story
Pismo Beach, CA

We were in Pismo Beach again and we went to Pizmo Cafe again. It was good and bad this time.

As you know, Patti and I go out to eat not as often as we would like, but we do our share of dining out and always write a review about our dining experience. We don't work for a newspaper or magazine that reimburses us for our meals, and neither does NewsBreak. We aren't paid by a company-owned restaurant to check on them like Friday's, nor do we get asked by owners to review their restaurant. We pick a place to dine and then write about it. We get paid by views on NewsBreak, and that's it.

Read full story
12 comments
Fresno, CA

Finding the tastiest bread pudding around Fresno at Mad Duck

Last night Patti and I went to Mad Duck to enjoy some tater-tots. I’ve written about the tater-tots before at Mad Duck, and last night they were as good as all the other times.

Read full story
1 comments
Fresno County, CA

In the hunt for coleslaw and knowing your cabbage in the Valley

Everyone has their version of how a restaurant should make coleslaw. Many people like may in their coleslaw, while others like miracle whip (the fake mayo), as I call it. Then others like me enjoy a vinegar-based dressing with other herbs and spices in the mix.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy