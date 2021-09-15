Tomato sauce made from cherry tomatoes

Mark-John Clifford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1XJI_0btQiUYD00
Cherry TomatoesHometown Seeds

In August, I made a video about a versatile tomato sauce you can use for pasta, pizza, just about anything else you can think of that requires a pasta sauce.

All you have to do is alter the flavorings as required, and voila, you have an instant fresh tomato sauce ready when you are.

I decided it was time to write out the recipe for you to see the changes you can make to adjust the sauce to fit what you need it for.

The main ingredient for this sauce is either grape or cherry tomatoes. You want to get them fresh either the day of but no later than two days before you're thinking of making the sauce.

Sometimes making a sauce like this is a spur of the moment thing, which is usually the case. But there are times when I'm thinking about making focaccia bread or a pizza on the weekend, and I prepare ahead of time.

This recipe is almost impossible to goof up. There are no exact measurements of the ingredients. It's all about taste and what you want to achieve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzMEk_0btQiUYD00
Grape TomatoesNature Fresh Farms

You can make this sauce sweet or savory. You can make it spicy or mild. You can do anything you want with this sauce, and I promise your family and friends will like the results.

Like I said above, start with fresh cherry or grape tomatoes. You could use vine ripe tomatoes or plum tomatoes, but I find cherry and grape tomatoes easier to work with when working quickly. Plus, the smaller the tomato, the easier it will break down in your oil. Plus cherry and grape tomatoes are usually sweeter.

Add the following spices and herbs in small amounts to start. You'll be adding more as the sauce cooks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTORM_0btQiUYD00
Olive OilTrip Advisor

Grab some extra virgin olive oil and cover the bottom of your fry pan with it. Chop up some fresh garlic. Start with two cloves and go from there. Again it's about taste. If you're a fan of garlic like we are in this house, you could add four or five cloves with no problem.

Remember, this is a forgiving recipe, so take chances and experiment.

Once you add the garlic to the oil and the pan is heating up, add some fresh or dried basil and crushed red pepper. The amount is totally up to you.

Watch this video for tips

Then you'll want to season the oil with salt and a little black pepper. Go easy n the black pepper if you are using crushed red pepper. You don't want to overpower the flavor.

The reason behind adding these spices and herbs now, at least according to my grandmother who taught me this recipe, is that you want the oil to form its flavor right from the beginning. You will add more herbs and spice as you go along, but you need to get the oil infused with flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5dZ7_0btQiUYD00
Basil, Rosemary, ThymeWikipedia

Now it's time to raise the heat and add the tomatoes. The idea now is to let the tomatoes sweat in the oil and burst open. Once they start to break open, the sweetness of the tomato will infuse with the oil that you've already infused with spices and herbs, and it will create a wonderful aroma.

Your time to taste is coming, but not just yet.

Sautéing the Tomatoes

At this point, you need patience. Let the tomatoes do their own thing in the oil. Don't rush them. Once they split open, you can give them a hand opening up more by pressing down on them with your spatula or spoon or whatever your weapon of choice is.

By now, your sauce should be building up to a rich and flavorful tomato sauce. It won't be a think sauce either. The consistency shouldn't be thin and a little runny, but not too runny.

The oil should be helping to build a base. You don't want to add tomato paste unless you want a thicker sauce which is okay to do. But, this sauce is genuinely meant easy to make, with loads of flavor and the consistency that gives you plenty of sauce to mop up with Italian bread.

When my grandmother taught me this sauce, she explained that it was for nights when a person was in a rush and just wanted a quick meal full of flavor and would fill them up. This was the perfect meal to do that.

Now that the sauce is coming together, it's time to taste and adjust. Here's when you can go crazy and make this your own recipe.

Add more garlic if you want or more basil. Maybe you want some oregano in it or rosemary, thyme, or spinach. It doesn't matter what you add; it's totally up to you to make this your recipe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eudYq_0btQiUYD00
Sautéd TomatoesFrugal Hausfrau

If you want this for a pizza sauce, you may wish to add more oregano or other spices and herbs to add a punch to your dough.

Maybe this is for the focaccia bread you have in the oven. Then you may be wanting to add more basil or rosemary to enhance the flavor. That's great. Do what makes you happy and tastes great to you.

Remember, the above ideas are just the foundation of what you can do with this basic tomato sauce that is highly versatile.

As you're cooking, tune into the aroma and keep tasting and adjusting as the sauce cooks. As I said before, experiment with different herbs and spices until you get the taste you want.

Most importantly, though, is to enjoy making this delightful tomato sauce.

Buon Apetito

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Patti, my wife, and I write about life here in Fresno, California, and the Central Valley. We especially enjoy writing reviews about restaurants we've dined at along with the food that is served. Considering we are not traditional food critics we don't have to worry about restaurants making special dishes for us. We're just the average customer going in to dine and then we write reviews. Considering we both love to cook, and myself being a former restauranteur we love trying out recipes with locally grown veggies as well as meat that has been farm-raised and grass-fed. We also have a video connection here on NewsBreak at https://www.newsbreak.com/@c/1541085 Check out our videos where we review local restaurants and the food they serve as well as post videos of recipes made with local veggies and other assorted food items. There is so much going on these days with new restaurants, food, and agriculture in Fresno and the Central Valley we wanted to share our adventures with you in the written word and via video. We'll be expanding our reviews as we grow here on NewsBreak and within our community.

Fresno, CA
390 followers

More from Mark-John Clifford

Fresno, CA

Herbs and spices that work for cooking

Herbs and spices are some of the essential parts of recipes that we can control. What we add to our recipes, whether they are age-old family recipes or one you just discovered, depends on our taste buds and what we're looking for in the recipe.

Read full story

Making a BLT

I wrote the other day about searching for a good BLT. I didn't even talk about a great BLT, just a good one and how hard it was to find a good one that day. As the story went, I had a craving for a BLT after the doctors, and we went to the restaurant we know has one on their menu. Our experience wasn't good or what we expected. You can read about that in the post highlighted above.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Fridays hamburgers on a Friday night out

If you follow my reviews, you know already I'm a huge TGI Fridays now know as Fridays fan. Since my days of living on the east coast in New York and Boston, I've been a fan. I've written a few times about Fridays, but here's a post that genuinely goes into more detail about my history with Fridays back east and the one here in Fresno.

Read full story
1 comments
Fresno County, CA

A fantastic steak night at Tahoe Joe's minus a few mistakes

This past Friday evening, Patti and I decided to go out to dinner. Our choices were Tahoe Joe's or Fridays are usually hang out. We knew we wanted drinks and Fridays has the best in town as far as we are concerned, but we also wanted great steaks. Tahoe Joe's is hard to beat when it comes to steaks with all the fixings.

Read full story
1 comments
Fresno County, CA

Searching for a good BLT. The good, the bad, the ugly!

I love a BLT. Bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwiches are the great equalizer for me. When I'm having a bad day, I get a BLT and eat the worries away. I believe every chef, restaurant, owner, and kitchen workers should know how to make a great BLT. It's the mainstay of American food. Like the hot dog and hamburger, a great BLT is comfort food.

Read full story

The Benefits & Drawbacks to Getting Older

I want to say they, meaning the people who are supposed to be in the know, don't tell you everything about aging. Forget the senior meals at Denny's and other restaurants. Forget getting to go shopping early at the local grocery store because you're older. Forget about the discounts everyone offers you.

Read full story
29 comments
Fresno, CA

Shopping for fresh fruit in the retail markets

Shopping for fruit in Fresno and surrounding areas is either a no-brainer or something to think about all the time. You can buy fruit from Farmer's markets that are almost always fresh or from the corner fruit stand where again, most of the time, the selection is fresh and delicious.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

It's the ribs at Dog House Grill in Fresno

How many of you love ribs? Come on, raise your hands so I can see them. There we go. That's a lot of rib lovers out there, and rightly so. In my opinion, Fresno, Clovis, and surrounding cities have some of the best rib joints around.

Read full story
6 comments
Fresno, CA

Fast-Food chicken. What's the skinny in Fresno

I love chicken. I love it fried, baked, broiled, on the grill, in the oven, or any other way you can think of cooking it. I enjoy it even more if I don't have to be the one cooking, but that doesn't always happen.

Read full story
1 comments
Capitola, CA

Postscript to our little trip to Capitola

I wanted to complete my review of our trip to Capitola, but I needed time to think about what I would write. In the end, after some serious contemplation, I came up with a few things that I wanted to express about our trip that I felt were significant and should be known.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

The best catch is always fresh when it comes to seafood

It's hard for me to write about finding and being served fresh seafood living in Fresno. Since coming here from back east, where fresh meant one hour off the docks in some cases and others maybe 2 hours at the latest, the closet I get to fresh in Fresno is maybe three to four hours off the dock.

Read full story
California State

Pedestrians rule the streets of Fresno and all of California

I'm sure this post will help me acquire large numbers of haters, but this story needs to be told. To be exact, as many of my followers know, I'm from the east coast, New York City, and Boston. If you're not a follower, now you know my background, which will give you the background to this rant.

Read full story
Capitola, CA

Our little trip from Fresno to Capitola and back

So, for the last two days, Patti and I were in Capitola for a family event. It was also a chance for her and me to get away and do some reviewing of other restaurants and places that we and others living in the valley visit.

Read full story
18 comments
Fresno, CA

Searching for the most authentic Italian tomato sauce in Fresno

Do you have any idea what's it's like for an Italian/Sicilian to find a great tomato sauce in Fresno?. I'm sure some Italians, Sicilians, and other nationalities are reading this and know what I mean.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Friday at Friday's! An excellent evening of dining and service

I'm a Friday's fan. I will admit to that. Granted, I have had a few bad experiences over the years, which is to be expected, but overall the food, service, and drinks are exceptional.

Read full story
1 comments
Fresno, CA

Hey, Fresno pizza houses! How about bringing a clam pizza to town?

Have you ever had a clam pizza? Have you heard of a clam pizza?. Most likely, it's a no to both or at least to one of those questions because, in reality, clam pizza is a back east thing. To be precise, it's a New Haven, Connecticut thing.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

I searched high and low for the best meatballs in Fresno, here's what I found

I love a good meatball. I genuinely love a great meatball, but I have to tell the truth that an exceptional meatball will always win me over on any given day. Even if it's the worst day of my life, an exceptional meatball will lift my spirits to a new high.

Read full story
3 comments
Fresno, CA

The 3 places in Fresno not to get the best chicken sandwich

Do you remember a little over a year ago when chicken breast sandwichs were the rave? It didn't start in California or Fresno, to be exact, but it certainly seemed like it did.

Read full story
4 comments
Fresno, CA

Our other hamburger spots we enjoy

I wrote about hamburgers before, and I reviewed Fridays and Dog House Grill, both we believe have some of the best burgers around town. I based that review on what Patti and I prefer in a burger which isn't what you probably like.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy