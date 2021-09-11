Fresno, CA

Fridays hamburgers on a Friday night out

Mark-John Clifford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35sXG6_0btFpy5Z00
A Fridays BurgerDelish.com

If you follow my reviews, you know already I'm a huge TGI Fridays now know as Fridays fan. Since my days of living on the east coast in New York and Boston, I've been a fan. I've written a few times about Fridays, but here's a post that genuinely goes into more detail about my history with Fridays back east and the one here in Fresno. 

Last night was no exception. Patti and I were driving around thinking about what we wanted to eat when I remembered I had points towards food at Fridays.

They have this email club that you can join; this isn't a paid review either nor a sale pitch. I'm giving you the scoop on something I find worthwhile and helps with the cost of eating out.

By signing up to their email club, you automatically get chips and salse whenever you eat at any Fridays. You tell the server you're a member and give them your phone number or account number, and voila, a bowl of chips and salsa arrive.

That's just the appetizer to the club. Where it shines is when you order. You get points for spending money on food. I believe it's 1 point for each dollar you spend.

Before you get excited about the points, remember you don't get points for alcoholic beverages. Sorry. But if you did, that would be a win-win for the customer for sure.

The thing is, the points do add up as you keep going. For example, last night, we had a little over 120 points, which purchased one hamburger meal. 

They have different reward levels starting at 30 points for non-alcoholic beverages like ice tea and soda. Then as you accumulate points, you move to different levels of rewards. 

Overall, over the past few years, we have saved some serious money when we dine there. We've actually gone in there with enough points one time where all we paid for was our alcohol. Not a bad deal if you ask me.

Enough with the email club. Let's get into this review.

Hamburgers

I have wanted a good hamburger for a few days, and Patti is a fan of Habit Burger, which I like, but they're not my favorite in town. I would rather have a burger at Dog House Grill or Fridays before any place else.

I know there are some other great hamburger places in Fresno, Clovis, and around the area, and I promise to keep trying out the ones you recommend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3V4J_0btFpy5Z00
Another BurgerBusiness Insider

For now, though, Fridays wins whenever I want a great-tasting hamburger. I just had to convince Patti to try a hamburger at Fridays.

We had the points, and I thought she would go for a salad, but after hearing me brag about the hamburgers from our last visit, Patti gave in and ordered a burger. 

I ordered the whiskey glazed burger, and Patti ordered the bacon cheeseburger without the cheese but with avocado in place of the cheese.

By the way, we didn't order an appetizer last night since we already had had chips and salsa and were ordering an alcoholic drink, which I'll talk about in a bit. Plus, we were trying to go cheap last night for a change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjZdG_0btFpy5Z00
A Pair of BurgersFridays

Anyway, we ordered the hamburgers cooked medium, and as always, they were done to perfection—charbroiled, juicy inside, pink centers, and all the fixings that go with the burger. 

The lettuce wasn't wilted like other restaurants we've dined at, and the tomatoes were fresh, crisp, and juicy. 

For me, the sign of a great hamburger is when you cut it in half or bite into it, and the juices come running out either into your plate or all over your mouth and fingers.

That first bite into your burger tells you everything about what your about to enjoy. If that bite is dry or tasteless, then you know you're in for a horrible dining experience. It happens pretty often, as I'm sure you are aware, but on Fridays, I can say it's never happened. At least not let.

Try the burgers. I promise you won't be sorry. If you get a burger not to your liking, though, make sure to tell your server. I've found that the servers, chefs, and managers at Fridays to be highly accomodating when there is an issue with the food. Isn't that what service and dining out is all about?

The Drinks

Patti ordered a blended margarita. I know this isn't a hard drink to master, but Fridays does it the best as far as I'm concerned. For that matter, in the old days, their drinks were more of a specialty than their food. But over the years, things have changed, and their food is just as great as their drinks.

I ordered an Ultimate Long Island Ice Tea. I love Long Island Ice Tea, and not because I'm from back east. The first time I tried a Long Island Ice Tea was when I was in Chicago for a business meeting and fell in love with the taste. I've been a fan ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37AmfT_0btFpy5Z00
Long Island Ice TeaTrip Advisor

Fridays make the best-tasting Long Island Ice Tea I've ever had. I've tried this drink at many restaurants over the years, and not one of them can compete with a Fridays Long Island. 

I know the bartenders go through a great deal of training to work at Fridays, but the consistency from Fridays to Fridays for a drink is unbelievable. That's what makes a restaurant go from poor to excellent in my book, consistency.

In The End

Look, I can sit here all day and give you the reasons why you should go to Fridays. I don't get paid for these reviews like many food and restaurant critics do. I write or video these reviews to give you some choices when dining out with honesty based on our experiences. So if I say a place is great to try, you can take that statement to the bank. Will you have great experiences as we did? No one can promise that, but I can tell you that every restaurant, like the ones we review here, have done their best at making our dining experiences enjoyable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nws9p_0btFpy5Z00
A Fridays MargaritaTrip Advisor

I can't brag about Fridays enough, though. I remember when I first moved to Fresno in 2006 and went to Fridays. It wasn't at all, as I remembered from back east. The food wasn't up to par, nor were the drinks. New management, new workers changed all of that, and I'm glad we gave them another chance a few years ago.

Buon Apetito

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Patti, my wife, and I write about life here in Fresno, California, and the Central Valley. We especially enjoy writing reviews about restaurants we've dined at along with the food that is served. Considering we are not traditional food critics we don't have to worry about restaurants making special dishes for us. We're just the average customer going in to dine and then we write reviews. Considering we both love to cook, and myself being a former restauranteur we love trying out recipes with locally grown veggies as well as meat that has been farm-raised and grass-fed. We also have a video connection here on NewsBreak at https://www.newsbreak.com/@c/1541085 Check out our videos where we review local restaurants and the food they serve as well as post videos of recipes made with local veggies and other assorted food items. There is so much going on these days with new restaurants, food, and agriculture in Fresno and the Central Valley we wanted to share our adventures with you in the written word and via video. We'll be expanding our reviews as we grow here on NewsBreak and within our community.

Fresno, CA
393 followers

More from Mark-John Clifford

Fresno, CA

Herbs and spices that work for me when cooking

Herbs and spices are some of the essential parts of recipes that we can control. What we add to our recipes, whether they are age-old family recipes or one you just discovered, depends on our taste buds and what we're looking for in the recipe.

Read full story
Clovis, CA

When your favorite restaurant fails you

It's bound to happen one day. Your favorite restaurant to dine at makes a mistake. Maybe it's with the food, the service, or something else, but no matter what it is, it happens. Now, what do you do?

Read full story

Making a BLT

I wrote the other day about searching for a good BLT. I didn't even talk about a great BLT, just a good one and how hard it was to find a good one that day. As the story went, I had a craving for a BLT after the doctors, and we went to the restaurant we know has one on their menu. Our experience wasn't good or what we expected. You can read about that in the post highlighted above.

Read full story

Tomato sauce made from cherry tomatoes

In August, I made a video about a versatile tomato sauce you can use for pasta, pizza, just about anything else you can think of that requires a pasta sauce. All you have to do is alter the flavorings as required, and voila, you have an instant fresh tomato sauce ready when you are.

Read full story
Fresno County, CA

A fantastic steak night at Tahoe Joe's minus a few mistakes

This past Friday evening, Patti and I decided to go out to dinner. Our choices were Tahoe Joe's or Fridays are usually hang out. We knew we wanted drinks and Fridays has the best in town as far as we are concerned, but we also wanted great steaks. Tahoe Joe's is hard to beat when it comes to steaks with all the fixings.

Read full story
1 comments
Fresno County, CA

Searching for a good BLT. The good, the bad, the ugly!

I love a BLT. Bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwiches are the great equalizer for me. When I'm having a bad day, I get a BLT and eat the worries away. I believe every chef, restaurant, owner, and kitchen workers should know how to make a great BLT. It's the mainstay of American food. Like the hot dog and hamburger, a great BLT is comfort food.

Read full story

The Benefits & Drawbacks to Getting Older

I want to say they, meaning the people who are supposed to be in the know, don't tell you everything about aging. Forget the senior meals at Denny's and other restaurants. Forget getting to go shopping early at the local grocery store because you're older. Forget about the discounts everyone offers you.

Read full story
29 comments
Fresno, CA

Shopping for fresh fruit in the retail markets

Shopping for fruit in Fresno and surrounding areas is either a no-brainer or something to think about all the time. You can buy fruit from Farmer's markets that are almost always fresh or from the corner fruit stand where again, most of the time, the selection is fresh and delicious.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

It's the ribs at Dog House Grill in Fresno

How many of you love ribs? Come on, raise your hands so I can see them. There we go. That's a lot of rib lovers out there, and rightly so. In my opinion, Fresno, Clovis, and surrounding cities have some of the best rib joints around.

Read full story
6 comments
Fresno, CA

Fast-Food chicken. What's the skinny in Fresno

I love chicken. I love it fried, baked, broiled, on the grill, in the oven, or any other way you can think of cooking it. I enjoy it even more if I don't have to be the one cooking, but that doesn't always happen.

Read full story
1 comments
Capitola, CA

Postscript to our little trip to Capitola

I wanted to complete my review of our trip to Capitola, but I needed time to think about what I would write. In the end, after some serious contemplation, I came up with a few things that I wanted to express about our trip that I felt were significant and should be known.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

The best catch is always fresh when it comes to seafood

It's hard for me to write about finding and being served fresh seafood living in Fresno. Since coming here from back east, where fresh meant one hour off the docks in some cases and others maybe 2 hours at the latest, the closet I get to fresh in Fresno is maybe three to four hours off the dock.

Read full story
California State

Pedestrians rule the streets of Fresno and all of California

I'm sure this post will help me acquire large numbers of haters, but this story needs to be told. To be exact, as many of my followers know, I'm from the east coast, New York City, and Boston. If you're not a follower, now you know my background, which will give you the background to this rant.

Read full story
Capitola, CA

Our little trip from Fresno to Capitola and back

So, for the last two days, Patti and I were in Capitola for a family event. It was also a chance for her and me to get away and do some reviewing of other restaurants and places that we and others living in the valley visit.

Read full story
18 comments
Fresno, CA

Searching for the most authentic Italian tomato sauce in Fresno

Do you have any idea what's it's like for an Italian/Sicilian to find a great tomato sauce in Fresno?. I'm sure some Italians, Sicilians, and other nationalities are reading this and know what I mean.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Friday at Friday's! An excellent evening of dining and service

I'm a Friday's fan. I will admit to that. Granted, I have had a few bad experiences over the years, which is to be expected, but overall the food, service, and drinks are exceptional.

Read full story
1 comments
Fresno, CA

Hey, Fresno pizza houses! How about bringing a clam pizza to town?

Have you ever had a clam pizza? Have you heard of a clam pizza?. Most likely, it's a no to both or at least to one of those questions because, in reality, clam pizza is a back east thing. To be precise, it's a New Haven, Connecticut thing.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

I searched high and low for the best meatballs in Fresno, here's what I found

I love a good meatball. I genuinely love a great meatball, but I have to tell the truth that an exceptional meatball will always win me over on any given day. Even if it's the worst day of my life, an exceptional meatball will lift my spirits to a new high.

Read full story
3 comments
Fresno, CA

The 3 places in Fresno not to get the best chicken sandwich

Do you remember a little over a year ago when chicken breast sandwichs were the rave? It didn't start in California or Fresno, to be exact, but it certainly seemed like it did.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy