Indiana Residents Now Need to Get a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, In Order to Fly on Planes In the U.S. Without a Passport

The Indiana REAL ID website has a simple question: "The Countdown is On. Will Your License Fly on May 7, 2025?"

Residents in Indiana need to get to a Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMW) branch sometime in the next 2 years to get this new REAL ID driver's license. You can create a myBMW account to set this appointment up.

This is because beginning May 7, 2025, a Real ID-compliant driver’s license, permit, or identification card will be required to board commercial airplanes or enter certain federal facilities.

Here is what a sample Indiana REAL ID driver's license looks like:

Indiana REAL ID driver's license. Photo by Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles

This shows that there is a white star (actually a black circle with a white star) in the upper right-hand corner of the Indiana REAL ID driver's license.

Previously the deadline was May 3, 2023, to get the REAL ID license, as I explained in my previous article on November 29, 2022.

In that article, I explained how to get a REAL ID in the state of Indiana.

For example, there is a one-page REAL ID Documentation Checklist brochure concerning the types of documents needed for your BMW appointment:

1. An unexpired passport or original birth certificate

2. A Social Security card or a pay-stub with your SSN on it

3. Two proofs of Indiana residence. This can include your existing driver's license plus a utility bill or a bank statement.

If you have had a name change, such as with a marriage, divorce, etc., just bring all the documents necessary that show the name change.

Indiana has a convenient interactive documentation guide for more information on these documents.

Photo by Barbara Zandoval on Unsplash

Why the Deadline Was Extended

But then several days later the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the deadline on Dec. 5, 2022. The DHS says that it needed to extend the deadline to get states more time to allow people, such as in the state of Indiana, to get signed up with a REAL ID.

In addition, the DHS said this 24 month extension was due to the legacy effects of Covid-19.

But some have speculated that this might not be the only reason. There could also have bee policy-related causes for the Biden Administration's action to continue to allow people to have non-REAL ID credentials to board planes.

For example, this could coincide with the Administration's loose immigration policy in regards to allowing so many undocumented migrants to enter the U.S., with just an asylum request. In many cases they are immediately bused to various parts of the U.S. The extension of the REAL ID ACT of 2005 enforcement will now also allow migrants to fly anywhere in the U.S.

This is because, as I have pointed out in another article, any asylum requestee can also obtain a work authorization card called an EAD. That document is allowed by the TSA to board planes for any immigrant requesting asylum, regardless of whether they have received asylum.

In effect, then, the REAL ID extension was a policy move by the Biden Administration to allow migrants to fly anywhere in the U.S. Indiana residents will be affected by this policy move.

