Biden Issues Controversial Executive Order on Gun Control in Monterey Park, California

President Joe Biden issued a controversial Executive Order on March 14, 2025, in Monterey Park, California. The order was immediately criticized by opponents as "simply rehashing existing law" many of which were previously supported by the firearm industry.

The NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, also said the order was Biden's attempt of doing something about gun control, although the Administration is "chilling fundamental Constitutional rights."

For example, the second section of the order requires a report within 60 days from the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Secretary of Education, and the Secretary of Homeland Security. The report was to describe what actions their respective agencies have taken to implement the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act which was signed on July 11, 2022.

What the Executive Order of March 14 Says

The order also says the Attorney General has to develop a plan to tighten down regulations on Federal Firearms Licensees (FFL). One goal is to "increase compliance with the Federal background check requirement for firearm sales, including by considering a rulemaking, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law."

That means you can expect the Justice Department will now be in the arms sales compliance business with a new set of rules about who can buy a gun, etc.

There is no indication yet what these new rules will be. However, the rest of the Executive Order laid out some areas where they will likely focus. They have to do with:

preventing former FFLs whose licenses have been revoked or surrendered from continuing to engage in the business of dealing in firearms,

publicly releasing, to the fullest extent permissible by law, inspection reports of FFL dealers cited for violations of the law; and

supporting efforts to modernize and make permanent the Undetectable Firearms Act (18 U.S.C. 922(p)).

The Executive Order also gets the Dept. of Defense involved, along with other agencies, concerning making rules for the "safe storage of firearms."

These agencies are also being directed to "undertake efforts to encourage effective use of extreme risk protection orders (“red flag” laws).

Red Flag Laws Controversial

According to background information provided by the Administration,19 states and the District of Columbia have enacted “red flag” laws. These encourage community members to petition a court to determine whether someone is dangerous and then remove their access to firearms for a certain amount of time.

The NSSF says that the 19 states and the District of Columbia have passed "emergency risk protection orders." They say the NSSF backs these orders as long as they include Constitutional due process provisions. So far, the NSSF says, these states and D.C. do not include such provisions in their red flag laws.

The 19 states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington state.

Other Provisions

Other provisions of the new Order direct the Federal Trade Commission to issue a report on marketing firearms to children. Another provision encourages the prompt entry of ballistics data recovered in connection with criminal investigations into NIBIN (National Integrated Ballistic Information Network). That was to be done through a report within 180 days on how agencies can issue policies that exceed the Justice Department requirements issued on Dec. 12, 2022, in relation to the NIBIN database.

The NSSF did not indicate any opposition to these provisions.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.