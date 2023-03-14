Missouri Now Says That Residents Need to Get a REAL ID Driver's License or ID by May 7, 2025, to Board Planes Then

The Missouri Dept. of Revenue now says that its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID card so that they can board commercial planes starting then. Without this travelers will have to show a valid U.S. passport or passport card just to fly within the U.S. starting then.

This is a different date from the prior May 3, 2023, deadline which we wrote about in this article, "Missouri Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane Then Without a Passport, " on November 30.

It turns out that six days later, on Dec. 5, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) put in an extension with their extension announcement.

Here is what a Missouri REAL ID driver's license looks like:

Missouri REAL ID driver's license Photo by Missouri Dept. of Revenue

This shows there is a gold circle with a white star in the upper right-hand corner of the license. This indicates that the holder has presented documents to the Missouri Dept. of Revenue showing they have qualified for the REAL ID license.

This is a result of the REAL ID Act of 2005 requires that all states require that Driver's Licenses or IDs from states screen REAL ID applicants for proof of U.S. citizenship, or have a lawful presence in the U.S. In addition, they have to show they have a Social Security number, as well as 2 proofs of residence in the state of Missouri in this case. f

In the prior article, I showed what documents were necessary to bring to an appointment with the Dept. of Revenue. Residents can also check this brochure for a list of the documents.

Why The DHS Extended the Deadline

The DHS extended the full enforcement of the REAL ID Act until May 7, 2025. They cited COVID-19 as one reason, indicating that states needed more time to get people in their states signed up.

Missouri has not stated how many people or what percentage of its residents have signed up for a REAL ID driver's license. But when everyone's license has renewed within the next two years, it is likely that a much higher percentage of the state's drivers will have received a REAL ID.

However, some have speculated that the Biden Administration may have had other policy-related reasons for extending the REAL ID deadline. It is no secret that they have a loose immigration goal, wanting to allow migrants into the U.S. to be able to eventually vote.

By extending the REAL ID deadline enforcement, migrants who have applied for asylum can get an ID allowing them to travel throughout the U.S. I discussed this in a prior article, when it was shown that migrants applying for asylum can also request an EAD work authorization document. Once received, that document allows migrants to get past TSA requirements to board planes now, in advance of the REAL ID deadline.

This may be one of the Biden Administration's additional goals in extending the REAL ID Act enforcement. That allows non-US citizens who do not have REAL ID driver's licenses or ID cards to be able to fly on planes for right now.

