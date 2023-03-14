The FTC Has Finalized a $245 Million Refund Due to Customers From Fortnite's Parent EPIC Games Due to Trickery

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said today it has finalized an order requiring Epic Games, the maker of the Fortnite video game, to pay $245 million to consumers to settle FTC charges. The FTC had accused the company of using dark patterns to trick players into making unwanted purchases and letting children rack up unauthorized charges without any parental involvement.

The title of the FTC announcement today was, "FTC Finalizes Order Requiring Fortnite maker Epic Games to Pay $245 Million for Tricking Users into Making Unwanted Charges - FTC will use the money to provide refunds to consumers."

We previously wrote about this in the article, "Your Kids Play Fortnite, Or Used To, so Epic Games Might Pay You a Refund as Required by the FTC."

At the time, the FTC had not finalized the order to refund money to consumers. But now that order has been finalized as the Commission voted 4-0 to approve the complaint and order against Epic.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Details on the Refund

However, the FTC still has not finalized when and how the money will be paid out to consumers. There is a separate website called Fortnite Refunds, which those who believe they are due money can access.

The FTC says this to those who may be getting refunds: "... you don't need to do anything right now. When we have more information about the refund program, we will post updates here and send email notices to customers who paid for in-game purchases."

The FTC has said there are three groups eligible for a refund:

Parents whose children made an unauthorized credit card purchase in the Epic Games Store between January 2017 and November 2018

Fortnite players who were charged in-game currency (V-Bucks) for unwanted in-game items (such as cosmetics, llamas, or battle passes) between January 2017 and September 2022

Fortnite players whose accounts were locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after disputing unauthorized charges with their credit card companies.

For right now, anyone who suspects they are in this group does not need to do anything. They can check the Fortnite Refunds site to see when the refunds will be sent out.

**********************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.