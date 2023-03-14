Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix-Based Western Alliance Bank Gets Huge Stake from Well Known Value Investor

Mark Hake

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL), based in Phoenix, which just yesterday released a statement, was bought into by Citadel Advisors, a large hedge fund run by Kenneth Griffin. According to an SEC filing today, the fund bought 5.4% of the bank's common stock trading in the market, not new shares issued by the company.

That has acted as a major vote of confidence in the company and WAL stock is now up 14% to $29.72 as of midday March 14. Earlier in the day the stock was up over 45% to $38.00 per share. This is after the stock fell over 54% yesterday and by the end of the day, the stock was down to $26.12 per share.

Bargain Purchase

The stock had been trading below its tangible book value per share (TBVPS). As of Dec. 31, 2022, that was at $40.25, according to page 31 of its latest 10-K filing. TBVPS is a measure of the bank's net worth that deducts all the bank's intangible assets and just includes liquidatable assets, less all its debts, including customer deposits which are liabilities of the bank.

Yesterday, Western Alliance Bancorp, a regional bank based in Phoenix but which also lends throughout the Southwest, including southern California, filed an update with the SEC about its cash reserves and capital situation.

It said it had $25 billion in cash reserves "and are growing, while deposit outflows have been moderate."

The $25 billion in cash does not equal the $61 billion in deposits on its balance sheet, as of March 9 according to the statement issued on March 10.

But that assumes that there would be a run on the bank and it had to fund all of the deposits. Since the bank said its deposit outflow has been moderate, the $25 billion in cash should be comforting to investors and depositors.

Where This Leaves Citadel and Investors

As a result, Griffen's fund was able to buy into the stock at a price well below its TBVPS. For example, even assuming there is a 20% haircut to the TBVPS by the end of March 31, the new TBVPS would be $32.20 per share.

Assuming Citadel was able to purchase the stock yesterday at an average of $26.50 per share, this means they had a bargain purchase. That would be at 82% of its adjusted TBVPS, giving the investor a good margin of safety.

In addition, since the bank pays a quarterly 36-cent dividend or $1.44 annually, the WAL stock would give Citadel a dividend yield of 5.43%. Even at today's price of $29.72, WAL stock has a dividend yield of 4.84% to today's investors.

And the stock is still selling at 73% of its tangible book value of $40.25. Investors are likely to be uncertain about whether the bank will be able to avoid any kind of depository run. This is why the stock is very volatile right now. Citadel is a large hedge fund with more than $57 billion under management and it is likely able to hedge out this risk much easier than the average investor.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

