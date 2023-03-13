Western Alliance Bancorp Based in Phoenix Updates Investors and Depositors Saying It Has $25 Billion in Cash Reserves

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

On Monday morning, March 13, 2023, Western Alliance Bancorp, a regional bank based in Phoenix but which also lends throughout the Southwest, including southern California, filed an update with the SEC about its cash reserves and capital situation.

It said it had $25 billion in cash reserves "and are growing, while deposit outflows have been moderate."

Moreover, the bank's President and CEO, Kenneth Vechionne, said in the statement that the company has not made any sales of securities to date to raise capital. However, he said that "if adjusted to reflect unrealized losses in our held-to-maturity and available-for-sale investment book, our CET1 capital ratio as of 12/31/22 would be approximately 7.9%."

The CEO said that this 7.9% ratio "compares very favorably to peers and reflects the fundamental strength of our bank.”

The $25 Billion Cash Raise

Western Alliance Bancorp did not state how it had raised the $25 billion in cash reserves without selling any securities. On Friday the bank issued a statement saying it had just $2.5 billion in cash.

The $25 billion in cash does not equal the $61 billion in deposits on its balance sheet, as of March 9 according to the statement issued on March 10.

But that assumes that there would be a run on the bank and it had to fund all of the deposits. Since the bank said its deposit outflow has been moderate, the $25 billion in cash should be comforting to investors and depositors.

The Federal Reserve and the FDIC and Treasury Department have provided new lending facilities to banks allowing them to put up Treasury securities at par for immediate loans. That could potentially be the source of the extra cash reserves at Western Alliance Bancorp.

One analyst at Seeking Alpha said the company has the earnings power to increase depository rates. His analysis, based on the statement from the bank on Friday, March 10, did not indicate that he thought the bank would fail or be taken over, although he said that "uncertainty prevails." Most of the bank's assets, $65 billion in total, were in loans, $52 billion, as of Dec. 31.

Nevertheless, given the $25 billion in cash it has just raised, it appears that the bank has plenty of cash reserves on hand, compared to the $2.5 billion it had as of late last week.

The stock price, however, has tanked. As of mid-day Monday, March 13, 2023, WAL was down $26.59, or 53.89%. That is well below its tangible book value per share of $40.56, as of Dec. 2022, according to Seeking Alpha.

This implies that investors suspect that there is another shoe to drop with the company as a public entity.

