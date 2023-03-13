Western Alliance Bancorp Based in Phoenix Updates Investors and Depositors Saying It Has $25 Billion in Cash Reserves

Mark Hake

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5CPQ_0lHJ5vxV00
Photo byPhotoMIX Company

On Monday morning, March 13, 2023, Western Alliance Bancorp, a regional bank based in Phoenix but which also lends throughout the Southwest, including southern California, filed an update with the SEC about its cash reserves and capital situation.

It said it had $25 billion in cash reserves "and are growing, while deposit outflows have been moderate."

Moreover, the bank's President and CEO, Kenneth Vechionne, said in the statement that the company has not made any sales of securities to date to raise capital. However, he said that "if adjusted to reflect unrealized losses in our held-to-maturity and available-for-sale investment book, our CET1 capital ratio as of 12/31/22 would be approximately 7.9%."

The CEO said that this 7.9% ratio "compares very favorably to peers and reflects the fundamental strength of our bank.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDdoc_0lHJ5vxV00
Photo byWestern Alliance Bancorp Investor Relations

The $25 Billion Cash Raise

Western Alliance Bancorp did not state how it had raised the $25 billion in cash reserves without selling any securities. On Friday the bank issued a statement saying it had just $2.5 billion in cash.

The $25 billion in cash does not equal the $61 billion in deposits on its balance sheet, as of March 9 according to the statement issued on March 10.

But that assumes that there would be a run on the bank and it had to fund all of the deposits. Since the bank said its deposit outflow has been moderate, the $25 billion in cash should be comforting to investors and depositors.

The Federal Reserve and the FDIC and Treasury Department have provided new lending facilities to banks allowing them to put up Treasury securities at par for immediate loans. That could potentially be the source of the extra cash reserves at Western Alliance Bancorp.

One analyst at Seeking Alpha said the company has the earnings power to increase depository rates. His analysis, based on the statement from the bank on Friday, March 10, did not indicate that he thought the bank would fail or be taken over, although he said that "uncertainty prevails." Most of the bank's assets, $65 billion in total, were in loans, $52 billion, as of Dec. 31.

Nevertheless, given the $25 billion in cash it has just raised, it appears that the bank has plenty of cash reserves on hand, compared to the $2.5 billion it had as of late last week.

The stock price, however, has tanked. As of mid-day Monday, March 13, 2023, WAL was down $26.59, or 53.89%. That is well below its tangible book value per share of $40.56, as of Dec. 2022, according to Seeking Alpha.

This implies that investors suspect that there is another shoe to drop with the company as a public entity.

*****************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Phoenix# Western Alliance Bank# WAL# bank run# Arizona banks

Comments / 8

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
16K followers

More from Mark Hake

Regional Bank Stocks Show Some Life, Attracting Value Investors

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
Iowa State

Iowa Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, not May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order to Board Planes

Iowa residents now have until May 7, 2025, not May 3, 2023, as I previously wrote on Dec. 1, 2022, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That will be needed in order to board a plane in the U.S., without a passport, starting on May 7, 2025.

Read full story
4 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Travelers on I-17 This Weekend Will See Closure at the Loop 101 (Southbound) Intersection

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) says that the southbound lanes of Interstate I-17 will be closed around the Loop 101 intersection. Here are the details:. Southbound I-17 will be closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive from 9 p.m. Friday (March 17) to 5 a.m. Monday (March 20).

Read full story

France's Retirement Age Hike Is Coming to the US - and People Might Not Mind as Much

France is going through riots right now over the President's action to hike the retirement age from 62 to 64. But the same thing could occur in the U.S. - except not many might mind.

Read full story
75 comments

The FTC Says Scammers Use Social Media and They Want to Know How Social Media Companies are Screening Ads

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) today issued "orders" to eight social media and video streaming platforms, such as Tik Tok, Twitter, SNAP, etc. They are seeking info on how these sites protect consumers by screening for scammers.

Read full story

Volkswagen Says It Will Make a Cheap EV - Below $26,500 - But Analysts Say It Will Be a While

Volkswagen, the German car maker, laid out plans to produce a cheap electric vehicle (EV). Its new electric ID.2ALL model, an electric vehicle that costs less than 25,000 euros or $26,500, was presented in Hamburg, Germany, on March 15.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Resident Now Must Get a REAL ID Driver's License by May 7, 2025 - In Order to Board Planes Starting Then

The Massachusetts REAL ID website now says that residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or ID card. Without it they will not be able to board planes in the U.S. without carrying a valid U.S. passport or passport card - just to fly around in the U.S.

Read full story
24 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Taylor Swift Makes a Huge Splash in Glendale on Friday and Saturday - Expect Traffic Jams ADOT Says

Taylor Swift's 6:30 Friday, March 17 night concert is going to disrupt traffic on the west side of Phoenix, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT). Travelers on the Loop 101 and I-10 highway towards State Farm Stadium should expect delays and slower traffic than normal.

Read full story
1 comments
Indiana State

Indiana Residents Now Need to Get a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, In Order to Fly on Planes In the U.S. Without a Passport

The Indiana REAL ID website has a simple question: "The Countdown is On. Will Your License Fly on May 7, 2025?" Residents in Indiana need to get to a Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMW) branch sometime in the next 2 years to get this new REAL ID driver's license. You can create a myBMW account to set this appointment up.

Read full story
63 comments
Monterey Park, CA

Biden Issues Controversial Executive Order on Gun Control in Monterey Park, California

President Joe Biden issued a controversial Executive Order on March 14, 2025, in Monterey Park, California. The order was immediately criticized by opponents as "simply rehashing existing law" many of which were previously supported by the firearm industry.

Read full story
5 comments
Missouri State

Missouri Now Says That Residents Need to Get a REAL ID Driver's License or ID by May 7, 2025, to Board Planes Then

The Missouri Dept. of Revenue now says that its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID card so that they can board commercial planes starting then. Without this travelers will have to show a valid U.S. passport or passport card just to fly within the U.S. starting then.

Read full story
74 comments

The FTC Has Finalized a $245 Million Refund Due to Customers From Fortnite's Parent EPIC Games Due to Trickery

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said today it has finalized an order requiring Epic Games, the maker of the Fortnite video game, to pay $245 million to consumers to settle FTC charges. The FTC had accused the company of using dark patterns to trick players into making unwanted purchases and letting children rack up unauthorized charges without any parental involvement.

Read full story
8 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix-Based Western Alliance Bank Gets Huge Stake from Well Known Value Investor

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
Colorado State

The New Deadline for Colorado Residents to Get a REAL ID Driver's License is May 7, 2025, in Order to Board Planes

The Colorado Dept. of Revenue still says that the REAL ID deadline is May 3, 2023, on its website, but that is not true. I wrote about this last November, but since then the deadline has changed. You will need a REAL ID driver's license to get on board a plane starting then.

Read full story
33 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Tech Companies Scrambling to Make Payroll After the SVB Collapse

Numerous stories have emerged in the last 24 hours of the San Francisco tech industry and other companies scrambling to make payroll. This is exacerbating the turmoil surrounding the sudden and dramatic shuttering of the massive Silicon Valley Bank on Friday.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

Two West Coast Bank are Shuttered - Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Capital Corp (La Jolla) - Are Others Likely?

This week two California banks were shuttered and closed by authorities - Silicon Valley Bank (San Francisco) and Silivergate Capital Corp (La Jolla). This was after a massive run on deposits in those banks and investors' and depositors' fears about whether they could get their money.

Read full story
11 comments
Phoenix, AZ

ADOT Says Highway I17 Will Be Closed Northbound and Southbound in Certain Areas of Phoenix This Weekend

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation says that I17 will be closed in certain sections of the southbound and northbound lanes during the weekend. The southbound I-17 lanes will be closed between Cactus Road and Northern Avenue from 8 p.m. Friday, March 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas State

Kansas Residents Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License or ID to Board Planes Starting May 7, 2025, Without a Passport

Kansas now says beginning May 7, 2025, anyone 18 years and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States.

Read full story
38 comments
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Now Says Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Board and Fly on a Plane

Oklahoma's Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) now says that the REAL ID deadline for drivers is May 7, 2025. That is what Oklahoma residents will need - a REAL ID driver's license or ID card - starting on that date in order to board and fly on commercial planes even within the U.S.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy