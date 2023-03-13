The New Deadline for Colorado Residents to Get a REAL ID Driver's License is May 7, 2025, in Order to Board Planes

The Colorado Dept. of Revenue still says that the REAL ID deadline is May 3, 2023, on its website, but that is not true. I wrote about this last November, but since then the deadline has changed. You will need a REAL ID driver's license to get on board a plane starting then.

The new deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license is May 7, 2025, according to the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS).

The DHS made that extension on Dec. 5, 2022, and indicated that starting May 7, 2025, travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant license or ID card to get on board a plane or enter a secure federal building.

Getting a REAL ID License

Here is what a sample Colorado REAL ID license looks like:

Colorado REAL ID Driver's License. Photo by CO DPS

This shows that there is a black star (a black circle with a white star in the middle) located in the upper right-hand corner of the REAL ID license. This shows the new "Iconic" design for Colorado DL.

The holder has presented documents and proof of being either a U.S. citizen or has a lawful, legal right to be present in the U.S. So, for example, this means the holder has presented either a birth certificate or a valid U.S. passport, showing U.S. birth or a U.S. birth abroad. Or the person has a valid passport with a U.S. visa allowing their right to be in the U.S. that is not expired.

In addition, the REAL ID holder has presented other documents. They show having a valid SSN (Social Security Number) and also having presented two proofs of Colorado residency. That can include documents such as a lease, unexpired license, utility statements, bank or financial statements, etc.

Photo by Barbara Zandoval on Unsplash

Why the Deadline Was Extended

The DHS says that it extended the deadline to May 7, 2025, to allow states more time to get people in states like Colorado signed up for the REAL ID.

They said that states might have gotten behind due to the legacy effects of Covid-19. However, some feel that there also might be a policy-related reason.

It does not go unnoticed by some that the extension of the Covid deadline allows migrants to keep flying around in the U.S. This might be a result of the loose immigration policies of the Biden Administration. I have shown in earlier articles that any migrant who has applied for asylum can also get a document that will allow them to get past TSA security in U.S. airports.

This extension means migrants that are now in the U.S. under the loose asylum can fly anywhere in the U.S. That is a concern for those that want to see the REAL ID Act of 2005 go into effect sooner rather than later.

