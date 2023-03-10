ADOT Says Highway I17 Will Be Closed Northbound and Southbound in Certain Areas of Phoenix This Weekend

Photo by Maria Lupan on Unsplash

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation says that I17 will be closed in certain sections of the southbound and northbound lanes during the weekend.

The southbound I-17 lanes will be closed between Cactus Road and Northern Avenue from 8 p.m. Friday, March 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

I-17 lanes will be closed between Cactus Road and Northern Avenue from 8 p.m. Friday, March 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11. In addition, Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Greenway and Thunderbird roads will also be closed.

Moreover, in the northbound lanes of I17, the following restrictions will occur:

I17 will be closed between Northern Avenue and Yorkshire Drive (north of Union Hills Drive) from 11 a.m. Saturday (March 12) to 5 a.m. Monday (March 13)

Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will also be closed.

Photo by ADOT

Detours

Drivers going southbound can exit ahead of the closure and use southbound 19th or 35th avenues. Those that want to go to downtown Phoenix can use the eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) to southbound SR 51 as an alternate way to get downtown.

Drivers going northbound on the I17 Consider can use northbound SR 51 to westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) to reach I-17 beyond the restricted area.

Drivers on Northbound I-17 can exit ahead of the closure and use northbound 19th or 35th avenues.

There are other restrictions as well in the Phoenix area this weekend:

Westbound US 60 will be closed between Alma School Road and McClintock Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 13);

The westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 13);

Westbound Loop 303 will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (March 11) for new interchange construction;

Eastbound I-10 (toward Tucson) will be narrowed to one lane overnight between Riggs Road and the Gila River Bridge (near SR 587) from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 13).

For detours, drivers can go to this site for recommended alternates.

