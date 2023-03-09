Kansas Residents Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License or ID to Board Planes Starting May 7, 2025, Without a Passport

Kansas now says beginning May 7, 2025, anyone 18 years and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States.

In addition, a REAL ID will be required to enter federal facilities where identification is currently required for entrance. To be clear, this does not include courts, post offices, and Social Security offices within Kansas. In addition, you do not need a REAL ID driver's license to vote.

But you will need the REAL ID, without carrying a passport or military ID, to get on a plane in the U.S. starting on May 7, 2025. This also applies to entering military or nuclear facilities.

REAL ID Driver's License and ID Cards From Kansas

Here is what a sample REAL ID Kansas driver's license and/or REAL ID card looks like :

Kansas REAL ID Photo by Kansas Dept. of Revenue

It shows that there is a gold circle with a white star in the middle of it in the upper right-hand corner of the card or driver's license.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the deadline from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025, on Dec. 5, 2022. They indicated that this was due to Covid and the legacy effects it had on the ability of some states to sign up people under the REAL ID Act of 2005.

However, some have concerns that one additional reason may be the Biden Administration's policy toward immigration. This extension leaves migrants that are now in the U.S. under the loose asylum granting policy of the Administration means they can fly anywhere in the U.S. That is a concern for those that want to see the REAL ID Act of 2005 go into effect sooner rather than later.

What You Need to Get a REAL ID from Kansas

That signifies that the holder has presented sufficient documents to the Kansas Dept. of Revenue offices with proof of U.S. citizenship or a legal right to be in the U.S. In addition, the holder has presented an SSN card or a pay stub with the Social Security number on it.

Lastly, the holder has presented 2 proofs of residency in the state of Kansas. This can include documents like utility statements, bank or financial statements, leases, etc. After presenting these original documents in person (can't be done online) the applicant can receive a REAL ID license or ID card.

You can check the status of your REAL ID license by clicking on this site: Driver License Status Check.

You can also print a REAL ID Document Checklist here.

Here is a list of what you will need:

1.) You will need to provide proof of lawful presence.

Please select ONE from the list below:

State Issued Birth Certificate

Unexpired U.S. Passport

Unexpired Permanent Resident Card

Unexpired Employment Authorization Card

Naturalization Certificate

Consular Report of Birth Abroad (FS-240)

2.) You must provide proof of your Social Security Number.

Please select ONE document from the list below:

Social Security Card

Current W-2 or 1099 showing full Social Security Number

Current pay stub showing full Social Security Number

3.) You MUST provide two proofs of current Kansas residential address. Proof must be dated within the last year.

Junk mail or personal letters will not be accepted.

The following are examples of documents that can be used to prove Kansas residency:

Rent or Lease Agreement

Renewal Postcard

Vehicle Registration

Utility Bill

Financial Institution Documents (Bank Statement, Deed, or Mortgage)

4.) If your name is different than the documents in number one above, (due to adoption, marriage, divorce, court-ordered name change, or is not the same on all of your documents) you MUST provide proof of the name change.

The following are a few documents that will be accepted to prove a legal name change:

Certified State Issued Marriage Certificate

Court Ordered Divorce Decree

Any Court Ordered or Legal Name Change Documents

Legal Adoption Paperwork

The bottom line here is that anyone who wants to fly on planes starting on May 7, 2025, should get a REAL ID license or ID card well before then.

