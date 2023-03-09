Oklahoma Now Says Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Board and Fly on a Plane

Oklahoma's Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) now says that the REAL ID deadline for drivers is May 7, 2025. That is what Oklahoma residents will need - a REAL ID driver's license or ID card - starting on that date in order to board and fly on commercial planes even within the U.S.

Without it, you will have to carry a passport or military ID just to get past the TSA and/or to enter Oklahoma federal buildings.

Oklahoma REAL ID driver's license. Photo by OK DPS

This shows that there is a gold star (actually a gold circle with a white star) in the upper right-hand corner of the driver's license.

It signifies that the holder has presented documented proof to the DPS of U.S. citizenship or a right to be in the U.S. legally. In addition, the applicant has to present proof of a Social Security Number (SSN) and 2 proofs of residency in the state of Oklahoma.

These requirements were described in an earlier article in NewsBreak prior to the deadline extension.

If you stick with a standard ID, you must bring a passport, passport card, or military ID to board a plane. That also applies to entering a federal building (other than a post office, etc., that doesn't require security), or a military base and/or nuclear facility.

Why The DHS Extended the Deadline

The REAL ID deadline was extended from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025, about 2 years, by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Dec. 5, 2022.

The DHS said this was due to COVID and the need for some states to sign up more people on the REAL ID requirements. That way there will be fewer surprises when the requirements for flying and related IDs go into effect.

Photo by Barbara Zandoval on Unsplash

Biden Policy Concerns

But some have been concerned that this was also due to the loose Biden Administration immigration policies. That way, as the deadline is extended, more migrants who have applied for asylum and are let into the U.S. can fly anywhere throughout the U.S.

As explained in previous articles, all that a migrant needs is an easily-obtained work ID card called an EAD. This is acceptable now by the TSA to board planes and anyone who has applied for asylum can also get this work authorization card.

The bottom line is that Oklahoma residents will need a REAL ID driver's license in two years and two months in order to fly on planes without a passport.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.