AMEX Stock Is Skyrocketing This Year, With Its Dividend Up 15% - the Company Just Announced a Massive New Buyback Plan

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Photo by Muhammet SAIN on Unsplash

American Express is on a roll. The stock (AXP) is up over 18.3% year-to-date and the company just announced yesterday announced it plans to raise the dividend by 15% to 60 cents per quarter or $2.40 annually.

As AXP stock closed on Wednesday, March 8, at $174.83 per share, its annualized dividend yield was 1.37%.

Buyback Program

Moreover, the company announced that it will repurchase 120 million common shares in the future.

This is significantly higher than its prior remaining 36.4 million share authorization buyback program. That program was initiated on Sept. 23, 2019, also for 120 million shares. The company did not say how long it will take to buy back all those shares.

As American Express presently has 744.19 million shares outstanding as of Feb. 2, 2023, the 120 million buyback program represents a reduction of 16.1% of its share count.

Amex bought back 83.6 million of its shares in the 3.5-year period from Sept. 2019 to March 2023. That implies its annualized rate of buybacks is about 23.86 million per year, or 3.2% of its 744.2 million shares outstanding going forward.

Buyback Yield

In other words, its buyback yield is about 3.2%. For example, last year the company spent $3.3 billion on share buybacks, according to page 63 of its 10-K annual report.

As Amex's market capitalization is $130.1 billion (i.e., 744.19 m shares x $174.83 price), the $3.3 billion spent on buybacks was about 2.5% of its market cap today. Obviously, since the stock is up 18.3% YTD, the market cap was $110 billion at the end of the year, for the $3.3 billion in buybacks represented 3% of the market cap as of year-end.

The bottom line is that investors can expect both a 1.37% dividend yield and a 3.2% buyback yield this year. That works out to a total yield to shareholders, in terms of return of capital, of 4.57%.

No wonder Warren Buffett likes this stock so much. It is one of the largest holdings in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) and has been for a long time.

That is also likely one reason why the AXP shares have been doing well this year (+18.3%), even though they fell 9.7% in 2022.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.