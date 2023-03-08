West Virginia Says Residents Have a New Deadline - May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Board Planes Then

Mark Hake

West Virginia's Div. of Motor Vehicles (DMV) now has a new deadline. It's May 7, 2025, not May 3, 2023, as described in an earlier NewsBreak article.

That is the deadline West Virginia residents have to get a REAL ID driver's license or REAL ID card.

Without it, they won't be able to board planes starting then without also carrying a passport or passport card or a Dept. of Defense ID. You also won't be able to enter a federal building (with security - not a post office), or a military base.

Now the WV DMV has a new countdown clock. It shows that, as of March 8, 2023, there are 2 years and 1 Mo and 29 days left on the countdown clock to get a REAL ID in West Virginia.

Here is a sample West Virginia REAL ID driver's license:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LX1q1_0lCHuQVp00
West Virginia REAL ID Driver's License.Photo byWV DMV

It shows that there is a gold circle with a white star in the upper right-hand corner. This DL design was introduced in late 2020. There is also an older version that looks like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCSVy_0lCHuQVp00
Older version of REAL ID WV REAL ID driver's license.Photo byWV DMV

This older version has a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. Either way, there is a star in the upper right-hand corner. That signals to the TSA and Homeland Security guards at the airport that you have a REAL ID and can proceed to board a plane (unless you have a passport, etc.).

In fact, some WV driver's licenses have a "Not for Federal ID" on them or "Not for REAL ID" on them. That won't work for getting on an airplane after May 7, 2025. Until then you can use your existing West Virginia driver's license to board planes.

That REAL ID gold star signifies that the holder has presented documents in person at the DMV offices for West Virginia.

The documents are proof that the West Virginia resident/applicant is a U.S. citizen and/or has a legal purposeful right to be in the U.S. (i.e. visa, etc.).

Why The REAL ID Deadline Was Extended

The Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID Act of 2005 on Dec. 3, 2022. It was due to do into effect on May 3, 2023. The DHS extended the REAL ID deadline to May 7, 2025.

States needed more time to get residents their REAL ID driver's licenses or ID cards, according to the DHS. The DHS said this was due to the legacy effects of Covid-19 getting people signed up. This was despite the fact that many states have already signed up most of their residents for REAL IDs.

Some say that this new deadline coincides with the Biden Administration's loose immigration policy. For example, allowing migrants to be able to fly on planes throughout the U.S. before the REAL ID Act goes into effect, might be one of their goals.

To get a REAL ID schedule a visit with the West Virginia DMV. Then bring proof of identity, proof of Social Security Number, and two proofs of physical residency. If your name has changed and is different than what is on your proof of identity document, you will need to bring name change documents as well to show the link in names.

Also, there is an interactive checklist to make sure you're bringing the right documents - https://appengine.egov.com/apps/wv/DMV/RealID.

Bottom line - get your West Virginia REAL ID checklist before it's too late.

